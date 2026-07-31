The ultimate guide to discovering Ibiza beyond the clichés

Ibiza is much more than crystal-clear beaches, international parties and spectacular sunsets. The island has a unique historical heritage, first-class gastronomy, charming villages, nature routes, centuries-old traditions and a cultural calendar that remains active all year round.

Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s walled city, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Discovering this other side of Ibiza is precisely the aim of Living Ibiza, the digital guide by Diario de Ibiza created to help both those visiting the island for the first time and those who return again and again in search of new experiences.

The island offers numerous hiking routes for discovering true natural treasures.

Living Ibiza brings together useful information on what to do, what to visit, where to eat, where to stay and the most outstanding events of each season. All this content can be found in the Living Ibiza section of Diario de Ibiza, as well as through its Facebook, Instagram and TikTok profiles.

‘Bullit de peix’ is one of the most typical dishes in the Ibizan recipe book.

The guide is designed especially for international visitors, which is why the information is mainly in English and the content is adapted to the interests of those planning a holiday in Ibiza. From recommendations for discovering the island’s most spectacular coves to gastronomic proposals, family plans, hiking routes, traditional markets and the latest nightlife news, Living Ibiza accompanies travellers before, during and after their stay.

One of its greatest strengths is that it combines the island’s major icons with lesser-known places and experiences. Alongside must-see destinations such as Dalt Vila, Las Dalias market and the most famous beaches, Living Ibiza invites readers to discover small villages, coastal paths, restaurants with their own personality, traditional festivals and corners that preserve the most authentic essence of Ibiza.

News and current events also play an important role. Living Ibiza reports on hotel, restaurant and beach club openings, new residencies at the island’s leading clubs, concerts, festivals, sporting events and any updates that may be of interest to those planning to travel to the island. The aim is for readers to find all the information they need to organise their trip in one place.

As well as offering inspiration, the guide provides practical advice to make the stay easier. How to hire a car, when to travel, how to move around the island, what the weather is like at different times of year and which activities are available depending on the season are some of the questions addressed in a clear and useful way.

Gastronomy also plays a leading role. Living Ibiza introduces readers to both traditional Ibizan cuisine and the wide international offer that characterises the island, featuring everything from fine dining restaurants to seaside chiringuitos, charming cafés and proposals for enjoying breakfast, an aperitif or dinner with a view.

Living Ibiza has become an essential guide for those who want to discover the authentic essence of Ibiza and experience the island as never before.