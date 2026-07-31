The taste of happiness at the Mediterranean’s most beautiful sunset

Some places become symbols for generations. In Ibiza, the name Space belongs to that category of legends that have projected the island’s image around the world as a meeting point for music, creativity and culture. Today, that cosmopolitan and innovative spirit offers a new gastronomic experience at Space, Eat & Dance.

Chef Bruno Hernández’s cuisine succeeds with products from Ibiza.

Music, nature and hospitality come together in harmony with a quality gastronomic proposal designed for all audiences. The soul behind the restaurant, legendary entrepreneur Pepe Roselló, has created a space that remains faithful to his identity and roots, where the landscapes of his childhood, authentic flavours and beauty expressed through attention to detail all take centre stage.

The menu includes dishes such as Angus-certified rib steak.

With Miguel Maestro at the helm of a great team, Space, Eat & Dance invites guests on a journey towards happiness, where the Ibiza that makes people fall in love with the island is instantly recognisable. Every afternoon, the horizon becomes a living stage, where golden tones blend into red and the movement of the waves accompanies the beginning of an evening designed to awaken emotion. Its tables, in the front row of the sunset in Ses Variades, offer the privilege of living, celebrating and sharing in the perfect place, with the best company.

The burgers are made with exceptional meats. / Space

Local and international guests, families, couples and groups of friends fill the tables with joy, creating memorable evenings that bring together the pleasure of delicious dinners and good company.

It is a sensory journey that turns every table into the centre of life’s great moments. The gastronomic proposal has been designed in harmony with its surroundings. Based on top-quality ingredients, the cuisine combines Mediterranean essence with a tribute to local flavours and produce, always through artisanal preparations and subtle presentation, as though each dish were a unique piece.

To begin, the restaurant team recommends the exquisite burrata salad with salmorejo, bringing together fresh flavours and ingredients such as basil, red tomatoes from the island and extra virgin olive oil.

The menu includes Angus-certified meats, from the finest hand-cut rib steak to entrecôte, mature beef sirloin and aged burgers. All are cooked over charcoal in the Josper oven and finished on the plate with carefully prepared garnishes and presentation.

Another delicacy designed to seduce sensitive palates is almadraba tuna in a corn crust with Pedro Ximénez and soy sauce, a classic in the career of renowned chef Bruno Hernández. He also surprises guests with red tuna carpaccio with soy and lemon vinaigrette, served with lime pearls.

Among the restaurant’s great successes is the Ses Cabretes cheesecake with flower honey, made with goat’s cheese produced by women farmers on the island and accompanied by high-quality local flower honey.

Younger guests dream of the payés chicken burger, marinated and spiced for 24 hours, cooked at low temperature before being coated in an extra-crispy Space-style breadcrumb, and served with homemade brioche, original sauces and homemade pickles.

This is a cuisine rooted in vegetables grown under the Ibizan sun, with the vital contribution of patató and Ibizan red potato in many of its dishes.

With more than 35 years of experience, Bruno Hernández, born in Valladolid and Ibizan by adoption, began his journey as a chef in the kitchen of his family business, Mesón Pisuerga. That was in the 1990s, when he combined his Law studies with his passion for gastronomy. He eventually chose to perfect his training through cookery and pastry courses at the National Hospitality Centre. He arrived in Ibiza in the late 1990s and combined summer seasons on the island with his studies on the mainland and stages in prestigious restaurants in the Basque Country and on the Costa del Sol. Since 2006, his signature cuisine has triumphed with Ibizan produce.

But if there is one element that defines Space, Eat & Dance, it is its relationship with music. Pepe Roselló selects some of the most famous arias in opera history for the high point of sunset, experienced as a daily spectacle. As the afternoon progresses and night falls, the restaurant offers a sound narrative in which guest artists bring a creative proposal that continues the story of Space.

Today, Space, Eat & Dance celebrates music as an integrating artistic concept, combining gastronomy, culture and art in a ceremony of pleasure that brings guests closer to happiness with every sunset in Sant Antoni.