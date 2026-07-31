Summer tastes better with Sauvignon Blanc

Casa Gourmet is raising a glass to summer with ‘Ni perlas ni caviar’, its July selection devoted to Sauvignon Blanc. Fresh, aromatic and expressive, the collection brings together three award-winning Spanish whites from Rueda, Navarra and Utiel-Requena, offering six bottles — two from each winery — for €39 instead of €60 value.

Inurrieta Orchidea Sauvignon Blanc 2025 comes from Inurrieta Winery vineyards. / PHOTOS: CASA GOURMET

The campaign takes its cue from Rosalía, who has placed Sauvignon Blanc in the pop-culture spotlight. In her lyrics, a glass becomes a symbol of celebration, renewal and a golden future, while the past is left at the bottom. The reference also nods to Sancerre, the celebrated French Sauvignon Blanc that the Catalan artist calls a favourite after discovering it through Pharrell Williams’s personal recommendation.

De Alberto Sauvignon Blanc 2024 is born in the DO Rueda. / PHOTOS: CASA GOURMET

At the heart of the offer is De Alberto Sauvignon Blanc 2024 from DO Rueda. Tropical fruit, floral aromas and mineral nuances lead into a palate with an elegant finish. A match for seafood, rice, fish, cheese and cured meats, it has earned Gold at the Zarcillo Awards, 91 points from Guía Peñín and 90 points in the Rueda Report by Tim Atkin and Beth Willard.

Inurrieta Orchidea Sauvignon Blanc 2025 from Ribera Alta in DO Navarra gains intensity and texture from vineyards, soils, altitude and lees work. Pineapple, passion fruit, grapefruit, citrus and cut grass create an expressive profile for fish, shellfish, grilled vegetables, cheeses and spiced dishes. Its international honours include 91 points from Wine Enthusiast, Double Gold from Gilbert and Gaillard 2025 and 93 points from Guía Gourmet 2025.

Con un Par Sauvignon Blanc 2024 from DO Utiel-Requena delivers the most relaxed Mediterranean style. Night harvesting preserves its brightness, revealing pineapple, passion fruit, flowers and grapefruit. It works especially well with rice dishes, shellfish, octopus, appetisers, salads and white fish, and has earned a Gold Medal at Japan’s prestigious international Sakura Awards.

Made for Mediterranean summer tables

Together, the wines offer complementary interpretations of one grape: Rueda brings tropical richness and minerality, Navarra adds aromatic intensity and texture, while Utiel-Requena contributes Mediterranean freshness. The result is a versatile case designed for long lunches, informal aperitifs and warm evenings shared around the summer table with family and friends.

Casa Gourmet’s July selection invites drinkers to discover how one grape can express three territories while remaining crisp, accessible and food-friendly. From seafood and salads to rice, cheese and spiced cooking, these bottles are effortless companions for the flavours of summer.

As Prensa Ibérica’s wine and gourmet e-commerce platform, Casa Gourmet combines expert selection with an approachable spirit. This summer case captures that promise: acclaimed wines, distinct personalities and a price making every toast more appealing. No pearls, no caviar — just Sauvignon Blanc, served cold, best enjoyed together.