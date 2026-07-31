Special Summer Gastronomy | Coya Ibiza
Signature Peruvian fine dining in a sophisticated setting
COYA, the internationally renowned brand, debuts in Ibiza this season with its first full beach and accommodation experience on the island, a proposal that goes beyond the traditional restaurant format
Ibiza’s gastronomic scene welcomes a new international name this summer with the arrival of COYA Ibiza at BLESS Ibiza The Site. Known for its Peruvian-inspired fine dining and Latin American energy, the brand lands on the island with a proposal designed to go beyond the restaurant, while keeping the table at the heart of the experience.
COYA Ibiza joins the gastronomic offer at The Site Ibiza, where some of today’s most prominent restaurants come together, including Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza, StreetXO Ibiza, Leña Ibiza, Lobito de Mar, Sublimotion Ibiza and TATEL Ibiza. Within this setting, COYA Ibiza strengthens the destination’s culinary profile and adds a fresh, vibrant and cosmopolitan perspective, shaped by the flavours of Latin America and a way of understanding food as a social experience. The concept is divided into three spaces: COYA Restaurant, Beach and Pisco Bar.
COYA Beach is the ideal daytime setting, extending the gastronomic experience all the way to the shore, with sunbeds for relaxing by the sea. By night, COYA Restaurant reveals its most sophisticated side, with fresh ceviches, grilled specialities and dishes designed for sharing.
A balance between accommodation and gastronomy at COYA Ibiza
The major new feature on the island is the arrival of the first COYA Ibiza rooms and suites anywhere in the world. Ten exclusive rooms, located next to the restaurant, bring the brand’s philosophy into the world of accommodation through a design inspired by Latin American references, natural materials, warm textures and a bold colour palette, all in harmony with the Mediterranean spirit of BLESS Ibiza The Site.
The proposal is completed by the Pisco Bar, one of the space’s main attractions, which introduces Ibiza to signature Peruvian cocktails with pisco as the central ingredient. Conceived as a natural extension of the restaurant, the bar accompanies the transition from day to night with cocktails, music and atmosphere, becoming a key meeting point within BLESS Ibiza The Site.
The experience also extends into retail, with a carefully selected range of brands that strengthen the connection between fashion, design and lifestyle. COYA Ibiza will feature collaborations with names such as Orlebar Brown and APM Monaco.
More information and bookings:
Web: www.coyarestaurant.com/ibiza
www.thesiteibiza.com
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