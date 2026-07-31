Special Summer Gastronomy | El Chiringuito Ibiza
Same essence, with evolution in the details
The new menu preserves its Mediterranean identity while taking a step forward in product selection, attention to provenance and precise execution
Every summer, Ibiza welcomes new restaurants, beach clubs and places to discover. Some arrive with impact and disappear almost as quickly as they appeared. Others, quietly and over time, become part of the island’s story.
Eighteen seasons after opening on the beach of es Cavallet, El Chiringuito Ibiza belongs to that second category. Since 2009, it has never tried to chase trends or reinvent what Ibiza should be. Its philosophy has always been something much simpler: to create a place where people enjoy being together. Because guests do not return to a restaurant simply because it is fashionable. They return because of how it makes them feel.
Places do not become part of people’s lives overnight. It happens meal after meal. Summer after summer. Children who once spent their holidays here now return with children of their own. Friends who first arrived more than a decade ago still book the same table every year. Almost without realising it, El Chiringuito stopped being just a restaurant and became the setting for some of many people’s most cherished memories. And that is probably the greatest recognition a restaurant can receive.
The same essence
Eighteen seasons later, the essence remains unchanged. The evolution is in the details. It is not about changing what already works, but about continuing to refine it. That way of understanding hospitality can be seen in every decision: in the kitchen, in the service, in the atmosphere and in the way each guest is welcomed.
The new menu is the clearest example of that evolution. It preserves the Mediterranean identity that has always defined El Chiringuito, while taking a step forward in product selection, attention to provenance and increasingly precise execution.
The journey begins at the Raw Bar, with freshly opened oysters, red prawn carpaccio, sea bass aguachile and the now essential Tuna Sando with caviar. From there, the proposal continues with some of the dishes that best represent the restaurant’s identity. Among the seafood, Formentera-style lobster stands out as one of the season’s great highlights, alongside clams in sherry wine and scallops with asparagus. Fish dishes include John Dory donostiarra-style, sole meunière and the emblematic salt-baked sea bass, prepared and served at the table.
The grill continues to play a leading role with the New York Strip, Steak Frites, Cotoletta and the now iconic Wagyu Burger, while the new selection of rice and pasta dishes reflects the evolution of the kitchen without losing sight of its Mediterranean roots. Dishes such as rice with striploin and mushroom duxelle, national lobster orzo, and king crab with chilli bisque express a style of cooking where technique always serves the product, with respect for the origin of the ingredients and flawless execution.
But El Chiringuito has never been only about food. It is the place where lunch turns into a long, unhurried sobremesa. Where children find their own space at Little Chiringuito while adults continue talking by the sea. Where birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and family gatherings are celebrated and, over time, become part of the story of those who experience them.
On an island that is constantly changing, some places remain. Not because they have stood still, but because they have known how to evolve without losing what made them special from the beginning. Eighteen summers later, El Chiringuito Ibiza is still one of them.
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