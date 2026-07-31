A restaurant in ses Illetes with more than half a century of family history

Ses Illetes is one of Formentera’s most sought-after beaches. Its incredible turquoise waters, the striking landscape that surrounds it and the peaceful atmosphere of this stretch of coast make it a dream destination for people from all over the world. It is here, in the heart of the Natural Park, that Es Ministre is located: a perfect refuge for surrendering to the flavours, aromas and textures of the finest Mediterranean gastronomy.

Quality fresh seafood. / photos: Es Ministre

A family story runs through the history of this restaurant, which was founded in 1971 by fisherman Víctor Serra Riera. Known on the island as ‘es ministre’, a nickname that stuck after a joke among friends, this Formentera local opened a small kiosk where he sold the fish he caught at sea. Today, Es Ministre is an emblem of local gastronomy, known by both residents and visitors.

A wide drinks menu for cooling down by the sea.

After decades with Víctor Serra Riera at the helm, the restaurant is now run by the family’s third generation. His daughter, Monika Serra, and his granddaughter, Mar Escandell, remain in charge of Es Ministre, making sure not to lose the roots of a cuisine that looks directly towards the sea. They also continue to protect a style of service designed to make every diner feel at home.

Views of the turquoise waters of Ses Illetes from the table.

At Es Ministre, guests can try the famous lobster with fried eggs and potatoes, one of the dishes most praised by leading chefs who visit the island. Another of the house specialities is a succulent pasta frutti di mare, alongside a variety of fresh fish and seafood prepared in the oven or in different culinary styles, always with the highest guarantee of freshness and quality.

Rice dishes are also the stars of the Es Ministre menu, with delights such as sticky lobster rice, red carabinero prawn paella and different vegetable, mixed or seafood paellas. And, of course, there is also a fideuà that wins over everyone who tries it.

Diners can begin their meal with a selection of starters featuring local delicacies such as Formentera peix sec, ensalada payesa and other treats from slightly further afield, including Santoña anchovies, corvina ceviche and a rich tomato tartare.

Desserts also have their place, with several fresh fruit options, cakes in different flavours and a selection of sorbets to refresh the palate and stretch out the after-lunch conversation.

Every dish on the menu finds the perfect pairing in the drinks offer. Wines, cavas and cocktails are carefully chosen to complete the gastronomic experience at Es Ministre.

Transfer service and food delivery to boats

Enjoying the restaurant’s gastronomy is possible either at its tables or on board any boat. Es Ministre offers a boat transfer service: it can collect diners who want to come ashore for lunch, or deliver food on board so they can continue their day at sea.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.restauranteesministre.com

Tel: 609 60 05 38