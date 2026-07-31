Recognition for those working towards Ibiza’s gastronomic excellence

The Academy of Gastronomy of Ibiza and Formentera presented its annual Ibiza awards at the Hospitality School, recognising some of the names, products and establishments that have helped shape the island’s culinary identity.

Pedro Matutes and Vicent Marí with Stella González, widow of Juan Riera ‘Aliso’, from Can Rich winery. | PHOTOS: J.A. RIERA

The awards went to Juan Riera ‘Aliso’, with a lifetime achievement recognition for his dedication to local produce and gastronomy; frita de calamar, distinguished as one of the emblematic dishes of Ibizan cuisine; Camí de Balàfia, awarded for tradition and product; Familia Marí Mayans, in the local product category; Ca n’Anneta, recognised as living history of the island; Es Xuclar, named best chiringuito; Noho, best opening of 2025; Celler de Can Pere, best traditional restaurant; and Olivier Pérez, from restaurant Mariner, named best chef of 2025. Chefs José Miguel Bonet and Antonio Pacheco were also recognised as new ambassadors of the Academy.

The winners pose with the diplomas recognising their awards.

The winners expressed their gratitude for awards that acknowledge the effort and trajectory of Pityusic gastronomy. Speaking on behalf of Camí de Balàfia, its representative said the award encouraged them «to keep going». Carlos Marí Mayans, co-owner of Familia Marí Mayans, described the recognition as «a pleasure and an honour», while his brother Bartolomé Marí Mayans recalled that «you are not always recognised in your own land».

Pepita Costa presented the award to Carlos and Bartolomé Marí Mayans.

The award for Ca n’Anneta was accompanied by a video tracing the history of the establishment, from its beginnings as a small shop in Sant Carles to its transformation, thanks to the drive of Anita and the arrival of the hippy movement, into one of Ibiza’s most emblematic bars.

Family members, workers and friends of Es Xuclar went up on stage together to collect the award for best chiringuito. Their spokesperson thanked the Academy for the recognition after «a long journey» shared with the whole team.

An award for all professionals in the sector

Paco Tur, owner of Celler de Can Pere, received the award for best traditional restaurant and dedicated it to all professionals in the sector. He described the prize as recognition of «60 years of learning as a family». During the ceremony, it was recalled that the restaurant had been closed at the beginning of the season due to a lack of staff, a problem affecting much of the restaurant industry across the islands.

The owners and head chef of Noho collected the award for best opening of 2025 and highlighted the effort involved in keeping the restaurant open all year round.

One of the most emotional moments came with the posthumous recognition of Juan Riera ‘Aliso’, the driving force behind Can Rich winery. His widow, Stella González, recalled that he was a pioneer of organic farming in Ibiza and that he always defended the idea that the island’s wine should form part of its gastronomic identity.

Olivier Pérez, from restaurant Mariner, received the award for best chef of 2025, which he shared with his team, to whom he attributed his success.

At the ceremony, the president of the Academy, Pedro Matutes, highlighted the high level of gastronomy on the island, while the president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, stressed that «we must recognise the farmers, chefs and professionals we have».