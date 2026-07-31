Northern Ibiza opens up to new flavours

On the cliffs of Portinatx, in northern Ibiza, Nômade Temple emerges not simply as a hotel, but as a place where hospitality and gastronomy create a new way of discovering the island. Set among ancient pine trees and some of Ibiza’s most authentic coves, the project proposes a form of hospitality that inhabits the landscape rather than imposing itself on it, inviting guests to explore the territory through flavour.

One of the nigiris at Kuu Jū. | / JUSTIN PAQUAU

The experience unfolds through four spaces, each with its own identity: Tavla, 4FU3GOS, Kuu Jū and Café Libre. From the first coffee of the morning to the final dinner of the day, each concept offers a different way to gather around the table, share and connect.

The terrace at 4FU3GOS. / NÔMADE TEMPLE

Tavla, the Travellers’ Table

Tavla presents itself as the Travellers’ Table: a cuisine in constant movement, where flavours, ingredients and influences cross borders. For centuries, people, spices and recipes travelled between cultures, transforming the way we cook and share food. That journey inspires a living proposal that evolves with the seasons and with the rhythm of the island.

Open from breakfast through to dinner, Tavla places the table at the heart of the experience. Dishes arrive to be shared: seasonal vegetables, marinated seafood, freshly made breads, and meat and fish cooked over the embers. It is a cuisine that allows the product to take centre stage.

Rather than belonging to one specific origin, Tavla finds its identity in the journey of the ingredients themselves, creating an immediate sense of belonging around the table.

4FU3GOS, the Shoreline Ritual

The essence of the chiringuito, reinterpreted through the eyes of Nômade. By the sea, 4FU3GOS celebrates the Shoreline Ritual, a proposal inspired by Mediterranean tradition and guided by the rhythm of the sun, the sea and fire.

Here, the product leads the way. Fish and seafood arrive daily and can be enjoyed raw, fried or cooked over the embers, alongside seasonal vegetables, tacos, cocas and rice dishes designed for sharing.

Fire sets the pace of the kitchen, and dishes arrive when they are ready, without hurry. Long after-dinner conversations stretch on as the landscape accompanies every moment, turning each meal into a simple, generous and deeply Mediterranean celebration.

Kuu Jū, where Japan speaks to the Mediterranean

As night falls, Nômade Temple changes register with Kuu Jū, a space open exclusively for dinner and designed around an intimate omakase experience.

Its name brings together two Japanese concepts: Kuu, the space between things, and Jū, fluidity and the ability to adapt. This philosophy is reflected in an experience where silence, precision and the relationship between chef and guest become as important as each dish.

At the counter, every service unfolds as a dialogue between chef and diner. Red prawn, citrus fruits, aromatic herbs and other Mediterranean ingredients are woven into a deeply Japanese structure. The technique remains faithful to Japan, but the story belongs to northern Ibiza. More than fusion, Kuu Jū seeks balance between two gastronomic cultures united by respect for the product, seasonality and the beauty of small details.

Café Libre, the everyday ritual

At the heart of Nômade Temple, Café Libre celebrates the pleasure of small daily rituals. More than a café, it is a space designed for starting the day calmly, taking a pause or returning whenever something familiar is needed.

Its counter brings together speciality coffee, artisan pastries, bowls, yoghurts, seasonal fruit and light options that invite guests to choose without rushing and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. A place where freedom is expressed through small gestures, and every visit finds its own rhythm.

A way to discover northern Ibiza

From the travelling spirit of Tavla to the fire of 4FU3GOS; from the precision of Kuu Jū to the everyday rituals of Café Libre, the gastronomic proposal at Nômade Temple is more than a collection of restaurants. Each space offers a different way to gather around the table and celebrate the product. Yet they all come from the same philosophy: slow hospitality, connected to the territory and designed so that every meal becomes a moment to share.