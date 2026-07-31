A new way to savour Ibiza: the gastronomic proposal at BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova

BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova is one of those hotels where gastronomy is just as important as accommodation. Located facing Cala Nova, with impressive views, the hotel has turned its culinary offer into one of its great attractions, with several spaces designed for different moments of the day. All of them are open not only to guests, but also to anyone who wants to enjoy lunch, dinner or a cocktail without staying at the hotel.

Japanese gastronomy arrives at BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova with Tora.

At BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova, guests can enjoy an unhurried breakfast, lunch by the sea, a sunset drink or a very special dinner. Everything follows the same philosophy: Mediterranean cuisine with international influences and a carefully designed setting.

BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova is a gastronomic destination in its own right, open both to hotel guests and to anyone who wants to enjoy the experience. / Bless Ibiza Cala Nova

La Calita, Tora and Lumbre: this season’s highlights

This season, the hotel’s culinary proposal focuses on three spaces with their own personality: La Calita, Tora and Lumbre. Three different yet complementary concepts that reinforce BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova’s identity as a gastronomic destination open to everyone and designed to accompany different moments of the day.

La Calita, one of this season’s new additions, offers a relaxed seafront atmosphere with a Mediterranean-inspired menu featuring rice dishes, daily specials and reinterpreted recipes, all accompanied by a selection of cocktails. It is the perfect place to stretch out lunch by the sea and enjoy the slow rhythm of Cala Nova.

Tora, meanwhile, is the new Japanese restaurant that has arrived at BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova as an exclusive pop-up from Madrid. Elegant, precise Japanese cuisine takes centre stage, with traditional Japanese recipes prepared using essential ingredients from Spanish gastronomy. It is an ideal option for those looking for a different experience on the island, with careful attention to technique, product and detail in every dish.

The proposal continues at Lumbre, a restaurant that pays tribute to Mediterranean cuisine through fire and local produce. Meat, fish and vegetables are cooked over the charcoal oven to enhance authentic flavours in an elegant and welcoming atmosphere.

At the highest point of the hotel is EPIC Infinity Lounge, one of the most attractive corners of BLESS Ibiza Cala Nova. Its rooftop, with an infinity pool and views over the sea and coastline, changes personality as the day progresses: at lunchtime it focuses on fresh, light cuisine, while at night it evolves into an Asian-inspired proposal with dishes designed for sharing and pairing with signature cocktails.

The experience is completed by LLUM Premium Club, where gastronomy, cocktails, Balinese beds, music and sea views come together to create an atmosphere made for enjoying the Ibizan summer at a slower pace.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.blesscollectionhotels.com