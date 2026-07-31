Mediterranean cuisine with your feet in the sand

There are places where the surroundings become part of the menu. Sonrojo Beach & Chiringuito is one of them. Located just a few steps from the sea in Cala Llonga, this space reinterprets the classic Mediterranean chiringuito with a proposal that brings together gastronomy, relaxation and an authentic connection with the coastal landscape.

The restaurant invites guests to enjoy the beach without having to leave the table.

Here, the experience follows the calm rhythm of the bay. The restaurant invites guests to enjoy the beach without having to leave the table and, thanks to its newly launched restaurant and sunbed service, it is possible to move between moments of rest and gastronomy just metres from the water in one of Ibiza’s most peaceful and accessible coves.

Specialities include prawn and tuna Russian salad.

Local and seasonal produce

The culinary proposal is based on honest, recognisable Mediterranean cuisine, with local and seasonal produce at its heart. Under the supervision of executive chef Iñigo Rodríguez, the menu brings together dishes designed for sharing and enjoying without hurry, perfectly in tune with the spirit of the island.

Among the specialities are prawn and tuna Russian salad, Sonrojo-style patatas bravas with almonds, and delicate Ibizan prawn carpaccio with citrus notes. The offer is completed with rice dishes and paellas to share, as well as grilled fish and meats served with Mediterranean-inspired garnishes.

The kitchen also adapts to the rhythm of the market through off-menu suggestions that change according to the day’s availability, allowing guests to discover new dishes and giving the freshest seasonal produce the spotlight.

The experience is completed by a refreshing drinks selection, including reinterpreted sangrias, summer-inspired cocktails and a varied spritz menu, perfect for accompanying long days by the sea as the sun begins to approach the horizon.

In addition to its privileged location between Ibiza Town and Santa Eulària, Cala Llonga also has a pier with daily ferry connections, offering a different way to discover the coast and see the island from the sea.

With a proposal that combines product, setting and a relaxed atmosphere, Sonrojo consolidates its place as one of the essential spots for enjoying the most authentic and flavourful side of the Mediterranean.

More information and bookings:

Location: Monte Rosa, 14 - Cala Llonga

Tel: +34 971 62 61 91

Email: sonrojo.ibiza@hydehotel.com

Instagram: @sonrojoibiza