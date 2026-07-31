A limitless experience in Paco Roncero’s gastronomic show

Sublimotion celebrates its thirteenth season in 2026 at the new BLESS Ibiza The Site hotel, within the lifestyle ecosystem of The Site Ibiza. Created by Paco Roncero and Eduardo Gonzáles, the gastronomic show returns with a proposal designed to move, surprise and continue redefining the limits of the sensory experience.

Since its creation, Sublimotion has revolutionised the way experiential fine dining is understood, bringing together avant-garde cuisine, scenic storytelling, immersive technology and visual arts in a format that is unique internationally. This new edition places the focus on product excellence and on the harmony between cuisine, technology and staging, with new features such as the integration of Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headsets, taking the experience to a new level of immersion.

«This season’s new proposal comes from a cuisine that is more precise, more emotional and more connected than ever to the essence of the product. It is a serene avant-garde, where technique, narrative and scenography move forward in perfect harmony», explains Paco Roncero.

Sublimotion also renews its collaboration with Pernod Ricard, responsible for pairing the experience with exclusive references such as Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé champagne.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.sublimotionibiza.com.