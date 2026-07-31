Juan Tur Planells, Mister Chippy, Sa Feixa Ceo: «Trust is built every day, delivery by delivery»

When Juan Tur Planells opened Mister Chippy 40 years ago, he could hardly have imagined how far that small company, then specialised in growing and distributing Ibizan potatoes, would go. Today, it has become an essential partner for many hospitality businesses in Ibiza, supplying a variety of local products ready to cook. The secret of its success has been listening to the needs of the sector and working closely with its professionals. «At Mister Chippy, we have not spent 40 years selling fruit and vegetables. We have spent 40 years building our customers’ trust», says its founder and CEO.

One of the Mister Chippy and Sa Feixa lorries.

Mister Chippy has been supplying the hospitality sector for almost four decades. How has the market evolved during that time?

Ibiza’s restaurant sector has undergone an extraordinary transformation. We have moved from a market that mainly demanded basic products to a much more demanding one, with high-level kitchens looking for quality, speed and impeccable service. Mister Chippy has evolved at the same pace. We have invested constantly to adapt to the sector’s new needs and to remain a reference supplier for restaurants in Ibiza and Formentera.

Your company does not only distribute produce, but also controls much of the chain, from cultivation to delivery. What advantages does this model offer?

When we are talking about fresh produce, every hour counts. Controlling the whole process, from production in local fields to handling, packaging and distribution with our own resources, allows us to guarantee freshness and quality that would be impossible to achieve in any other way. Our aim is for customers to receive the product in the best possible condition, every day of the year.

Potatoes were the origin of Mister Chippy and remain one of its most recognised products. How has the offer evolved?

Potatoes are still part of our identity, but today they represent around a quarter of our activity. Over the years, we have expanded our range with a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, local products and an important line of fresh-cut, ready-to-use produce, known in Spain as IV Gama. Every day, we prepare freshly squeezed orange juice, cut fruit, prepared vegetables and other products that are ready to eat or cook. The aim has always been to make our customers’ work easier without giving up the highest quality.

Chippyfresh, the new brand.

IV Gama has become an important part of your activity. What does it offer professional kitchens?

It saves time and provides safety and consistency. We have two specialised centres equipped with cutting-edge technology, where we prepare fresh produce every day: washed, cut and ready to use. This allows chefs to spend more time cooking and less time on preparation tasks, while always maintaining the freshness and quality of the product.

Ibiza’s restaurant sector requires a great capacity to respond quickly. How do you guarantee daily service?

For almost 40 years, we have reinvested our profits in continuously improving the company. Today, we have fully refrigerated warehouses, our own fleet of refrigerated vehicles, our own production facilities and a logistics organisation designed to depend as little as possible on third parties. All of this allows us to offer a stable service, even during the busiest moments of the season.

You recently presented a new initiative called Chippyfresh. What does this project represent?

Chippyfresh was created with a very clear aim: to strengthen collaboration between local distributors who share the same working philosophy. We want to offer restaurants an increasingly efficient, professional service, committed to local produce, while always maintaining the values that have accompanied Mister Chippy from the very beginning.

Sa Feixa potatoes. / DI

Sustainability is now a fundamental aspect of gastronomy. How does Mister Chippy approach it?

For us, sustainability begins by supporting local producers. We work directly with farmers in Ibiza, promoting local crops and reducing unnecessary transport of products as much as possible. We also continue to invest in more efficient processes, optimising water and energy consumption, using returnable packaging and reducing the waste generated during production and distribution. We believe that caring for our surroundings is also part of the service we offer.

After almost 40 years of history, what do you consider to be Mister Chippy’s main point of difference?

I believe our greatest value is not one specific product. Our greatest value is the trust we have built over almost 40 years. That trust comes from fulfilling three very simple commitments every day: offering quality, providing the best possible service and maintaining a fair, stable pricing policy throughout the year. Our customers know they can count on us at any time, whatever the season. And that trust is, without doubt, Mister Chippy’s greatest asset.