International cuts in a traditional Ibizan farmhouse

In a whitewashed traditional Ibizan farmhouse just outside Ibiza town, dinner begins before guests have even taken their seats. The gardens, the lighting and the movement of the restaurant set the scene for a night where meat takes centre stage, but is never the only attraction. El Carnicero Ibiza has become a favourite for those looking for quality produce, attentive service and a complete evening without having to move on elsewhere.

Live performances are part of the experience. / El Carnicero

More than a decade ago, Max D’Andrea brought the essence of his Italian version of El Carnicero to the island and adapted it naturally to Ibiza’s character. In the kitchen is Argentinian chef Emanuel Gentili, while the restaurant is managed by Javier Rodríguez, a well-known name on the local nightlife scene.

The restaurant offers cuts of meat from several countries. / El Carnicero

The menu travels across several countries, with cuts from the United States, Argentina, Australia, Uruguay and Spain. Black Angus T-bone, ribeye, sirloin, striploin and tomahawk all feature on the menu. The idea is not to overcomplicate what is already good. Each piece is cooked to the right point, with the aim of respecting the product and bringing out its natural flavour.

Exclusive cuts

The restaurant continues to expand its selection. Among its most exclusive cuts is the USDA Prime Tenderloin, designed for guests looking to take the experience one step further. There is also room for 5 Jotas Ibérico products, including acorn-fed Ibérico ham, freshly carved and specially selected for the restaurant. Caña de lomo, presa de lomo, morcón, salchichón and jabuguitos complete a very tempting start before moving on to the meat.

Dessert is not treated as an afterthought. The homemade tiramisu, served with a different presentation, and the artisan ice creams have become two of the most popular choices.

The wine cellar offers first-class references, selected to pair with the different cuts and to extend the after-dinner conversation when the night calls for it. The service is warm and professional, guiding guests without ever becoming intrusive.

The setting also works in the restaurant’s favour. The décor combines rustic pieces with more sophisticated touches, dividing the space into areas with their own personality. Some tables are ideal for a quiet dinner, while others are better suited to groups, celebrations and evenings with friends. That versatility is part of the appeal. There is no need to choose between a restaurant and a night out, because here the two come together naturally.

The outdoor spaces are another of its main attractions. Cacti, vines and abundant greenery surround the gardens, designed for lingering after dinner. A drink, a long conversation or a moment spent looking up at the sky all fit perfectly in this setting. Its location, just a few minutes from the centre, gives guests the feeling of escaping without really leaving Ibiza behind.

As the night moves on, the restaurant changes rhythm. Music, lighting and live performances of different styles become part of the evening. Guests can finish dinner and stay on, with the sense that the night continues almost by itself. That smooth transition helps explain why the venue has connected with such a wide range of guests.

El Carnicero’s greatest strength lies in offering a complete evening without allowing the food to lose its leading role. It works for a special dinner, a celebration with friends or an after-dinner gathering that stretches on almost without anyone noticing. Its ability to adapt to different plans while maintaining the quality of its product and service explains why it has become one of those Ibiza addresses worth keeping in mind.