Ibiza fine dining finds new ways to gather around the table

Gastronomy in Ibiza is entering a moment of maturity in which luxury is no longer measured only by technique or impeccable service, but also by the ability to tell stories. This is precisely the philosophy behind La Gaia, the gastronomic restaurant at Ibiza Gran Hotel, now established as one of the island’s leading culinary references, with one Michelin star and two Repsol Suns. Under the direction of chef Óscar Molina, the project continues to evolve with a contemporary vision, deeply connected to local produce, the surroundings and the people who shape Ibiza’s identity.

Fine dining with a strong connection to its surroundings in Ibiza.

La Gaia’s gastronomic proposal invites guests on «a journey through roots, faces and flavours», placing the focus on the relationship between cuisine, territory and the local community. In this new chapter, La Gaia maintains its Illa and Horitzó tasting menus, two proposals that express Molina’s creative identity. This year, the restaurant also introduces an à la carte option for the first time, designed to broaden the experience and bring it closer to new types of diners without losing the restaurant’s gastronomic essence.

Óscar Molina, executive chef at La Gaia. / La Gaia

Among the dishes defining the season are fire-cooked oyster with meunière sauce and caviar, vegan tomato steak tartare with crispy seaweed, and huitlacoche rice with Ibizan cuttlefish. These creations show the chef’s ability to reinterpret local flavours through a precise, personal and contemporary lens. Other highlights include honeycomb with Ses Cabretes cheese, carabinero prawn and saffron sphere, peix sec salad, and desserts such as citrus crème brûlée, carob filled with soft almond caramel and ensaimada torrija.

But La Gaia does not want to be just a restaurant where guests eat well. Its new proposal, La Mesa, goes one step further, turning the gastronomic experience into a space for encounter and conversation. In the restaurant’s private dining room, Óscar Molina brings together small groups of guests connected to creativity, culture, local production and the media to share not only a menu, but also questions, memories and reflections around food.

The format has been created as a living platform, an intimate approach to the chef’s universe, where dishes become a starting point for talking about childhood, tradition, territory and the future. Molina’s cuisine appears here as something shaped by people and places: from the farmer to the ceramicist, from local ingredients to the collective memory of an island that continues to inspire new forms of creation.

The first edition included personalities such as Vicente Marí, beekeeper and president of the Associació d’Apicultors d’Ibiza, who works to preserve Ibizan honey through Mel de Ca’n Marí and an approach to beekeeping deeply rooted in the island’s territory and artisanal tradition. The evening also offered the chance to taste his three varieties of Ibizan honey, served with cheese, local sobrasada, walnuts and payés bread.

Also present was Rosetta Montenegro, an iconic figure in Ibiza’s nightlife and cultural scene. Since the 1970s, and for decades, she was one of the most emblematic public relations figures at Pacha and part of the island’s most cosmopolitan and creative Ibiza. Creativity was completed by Katja Micus, a German goldsmith and cultural manager based in Ibiza. She directs Espacio Micus, preserving the artistic legacy of her father, Eduard Micus, and consolidating it as a reference point for contemporary art on the island.

After dinner, a stop at MUSA for signature cocktails

In this search for a more complete experience, La Gaia’s gastronomy is complemented by the signature cocktails of MUSA, led by barman Dani Martínez. Creations such as the Cacao Crusta, made with vodka infused with cacao nibs, raspberry and black pepper, or a lychee Spritz, are temptations not to be missed. For those who prefer alcohol-free combinations, options include Darjeeling with lime and curry, or a red berry infusion with spiced syrup.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.lagaiaibiza.com.

Tel: 971 806 806.