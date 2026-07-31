Gastronomy that tells the story of an island

Gastronomy is one of the best ways to discover a destination. It speaks of its landscape, its culture, the people who live there and the traditions passed down from generation to generation.

Paella, one of the most emblematic dishes of Ibizan cuisine. / photos: eating in ibiza

This is the philosophy behind Eating in Ibiza, the gastronomic product club of Fomento del Turismo de la isla de Ibiza. The initiative was created to highlight the island’s culinary richness and connect residents and visitors with the people, products and experiences that best represent the essence of Ibiza.

Fresh products form part of the identity of Ibiza’s cuisine. / photos: eating in ibiza

Much more than restaurants in Ibiza

Producers are an essential part of the island’s gastronomic identity. / photos: eating in ibiza

«At Eating in Ibiza, we bring together a broad representation of the island’s gastronomy: restaurants, producers and companies that share the same way of understanding cuisine, based on quality, authenticity and respect for local produce», they explain.

Through its website and promotional actions, Eating in Ibiza brings Ibiza’s latest gastronomic news and developments closer to both residents and visitors, giving visibility to those who work every day to strengthen the island’s culinary prestige.

The flavour of a territory

Ibizan cuisine begins long before it reaches the table. Its origins lie in the sea and the land, in the work of those who grow, make and preserve the products that give the island’s gastronomy its identity.

Protected Geographical Indications such as Aceite de Ibiza, Vino de la Tierra de Ibiza and Hierbas Ibicencas, together with the Miel de Ibiza Protected Designation of Origin, are among the greatest expressions of the quality and authenticity of local produce. Alongside fresh fish, seasonal fruit and vegetables, and other locally sourced products, they form a pantry that inspires both traditional cooking and the most innovative proposals.

Rediscovering the island of Ibiza, bite by bite

«Sometimes we look for unique experiences far from home without stopping to discover everything we have close by. Gastronomy offers a different way to get to know the island of Ibiza: through its flavours, the people who make them possible and the places where they are born», they say at Eating in Ibiza.

That is the main purpose of Eating in Ibiza: to inspire, to give visibility to the island’s gastronomic talent and to continue consolidating Ibiza as a destination where the Mediterranean can also be enjoyed around a table.

Restaurants, producers, local products, news, inspiration and much more await at Eating in Ibiza website.

More information:

Web: www.eatinginibiza.com