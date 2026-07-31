Flavours with their own identity

Choosing local produce in Ibiza is a way of understanding the island, respecting its territory and recognising the work of those who grow, raise, fish or make food here. More and more restaurants are adding kilometre-zero ingredients to their menus, creating a direct connection with the Ibizan landscape and with a more sustainable way of cooking, rooted in provenance.

Today, the relationship between chef and producer is becoming increasingly close, especially in more sophisticated kitchens. Some chefs even say they do not develop a dish without first listening to the people who supply the raw ingredients.

Ibiza has a diverse pantry shaped by the Mediterranean climate, farming tradition, artisanal work and a gastronomy that has managed to preserve its roots over time. Fruit, vegetables, fish, meat and traditionally made products form part of a culinary heritage that is gaining an increasingly important place in restaurants, markets and private homes.

Among the island’s most recognisable products are agricultural varieties such as watermelon, eriçó melon, red potato, carob and seasonal vegetables. In supermarkets, these can be identified by the ‘Això, sí!’ label. Alongside them are olive oils, honeys, wines and liqueurs with Protected Geographical Indication, which continue to support traditional recipes while, in some cases, incorporating technological advances to improve production.

The sea completes this pantry with fish and seafood that arrive in the kitchen with the freshness of nearby produce and the value of professional fishing. When they carry the ‘Peix Nostrum’ seal, their origin is guaranteed. Livestock farming also plays its part, especially pork, Ibizan lamb and payés chicken, alongside other local products that broaden the offer and show that Ibiza is much more than a tourist destination. It is also a fertile, living territory with flavours of its own.

Watermelon, an emblem of the island’s vegetable gardens / TONI ESCOBAR

Watermelon, an emblem of the island’s vegetable gardens

Ibizan watermelon is one of the great emblems of the island’s farmland. It stands out for its extraordinary sweetness, crisp texture and for keeping its seeds, a distinctive feature in contrast with today’s commercial trend and one that helps preserve all its flavour. Available from mid-June to early September, it plays a leading role in both fresh preparations and seasonal recipes, representing the quality of Ibizan agriculture.

Olive oil with PGI status | D.I.

The versatility of ‘meló eriçó’

Meló eriçó is one of Ibiza’s recovered traditional varieties. Its rounded, slightly flattened shape and the characteristic netting on its skin recall the shell of a sea urchin, which gives the melon its name. Although it was traditionally eaten as a summer fruit, today it shows great versatility and is used in cold soups, desserts or as an accompaniment to meat and cured products, bringing freshness and personality to local cuisine.

Olive oil with PGI status | D.I.

Fish and seafood with a guarantee of origin and quality

The sea has historically been one of the great providers of the Ibizan diet. Artisanal fishing supplies the island with fresh fish and, since 2008, products sold through the fishermen’s guilds have been distinguished by the ‘Peix Nostrum’ seal, a guarantee of origin and quality. Many local species are used in traditional recipes such as bullit de peix, guisat de peix and borrida de rajada, reflecting the close relationship between Ibizan gastronomy and the Mediterranean.

Olive oil with PGI status | VICENT MARÍ

Honey: beekeeping born from Ibiza’s botanical richness

Beekeeping is one of Ibiza’s most deeply rooted agricultural activities and produces high-quality honey, the result of the island’s botanical richness. Used to sweeten both traditional recipes and contemporary creations, Ibizan honey represents the close link between biodiversity, landscape and artisanal production, making it one of the most representative products in the local pantry.

Olive oil with PGI status | CAN RICH

Wines and liqueurs that capture the essence of Ibiza

Wine production in Ibiza dates back to Phoenician times and remains alive today. The island produces wines and sparkling wines that reflect the Mediterranean character of its vineyards, as well as liqueurs born from the richness of local aromatic herbs. Among them, Hierbas Ibicencas, with PGI status, stand out. Made through distillation and maceration techniques passed down through generations, they capture the island’s essence in every glass.

Olive oil with PGI status | TONI ESCOBAR

A potato that absorbs and carries flavour

The patata vermella, or Ibizan red potato, is one of the most recognised products from the island’s vegetable gardens. With red skin and yellow flesh, it comes from a recovered traditional variety and is highly valued in the kitchen. In local cuisine, it is not simply a side dish, but an essential ingredient thanks to its ability to absorb and carry flavour. It appears in dishes such as bullit de peix, ensalada payesa, frita de polp and sofrit pagès.

Olive oil with PGI status | J.A.RIERA

Meat and cured products, emblems of Ibizan cuisine

Ibiza’s livestock tradition is reflected in its meats and cured products, especially sobrasada made with pigs raised on the island, mainly fed on cereals and carob before the traditional slaughter. Alongside it, meats such as lamb and pork form part of emblematic Ibizan dishes, keeping alive recipes passed down from generation to generation and reinforcing the value of locally sourced produce.

Olive oil with PGI status | MARCELO SASTRE

Carob and its gastronomic revival

Carob is one of Ibiza’s historic crops and an inseparable part of the dry Mediterranean landscape. Present on the island since Phoenician times, the carob tree was for centuries a fundamental crop for the rural economy. Beyond its traditional uses, carob is now enjoying a new chapter thanks to its growing gastronomic value and to initiatives that encourage its use and help preserve this crop.

Olive oil with PGI status | TONI ESCOBAR

Olive oil with PGI status

Olive cultivation has been part of Ibiza’s history since Phoenician times and remains one of the pillars of its agricultural landscape. Oli d’Eivissa, with Protected Geographical Indication status, is made from varieties such as Arbequina, Picual and Koroneiki, producing an extra virgin olive oil of great quality. Present in both traditional recipes and contemporary creations, it is one of the essential ingredients of Mediterranean gastronomy.