Special Summer Gastronomy | Leña Ibiza
Fire, embers and exceptional produce for Ibiza nights
BLESS The Site Ibiza welcomes Dani García’s new restaurant, a contemporary reinterpretation of the steakhouse concept
Turning fire, embers and the finest market produce into the true stars of the table is the aim behind Dani García’s arrival on the island with Leña Ibiza.
The most carnivorous and contemporary side of the renowned chef has landed this season at The Site Ibiza, inside BLESS Ibiza The Site, ready to present his own take on the steakhouse concept in a setting made for long, unhurried evenings.
The menu is highly varied, but fire is always at the centre of the experience. The Grilled Mediterranean section includes options such as octopus, tuna fillet, XXL scarlet prawn and lobster, while Leña Ibiza’s premium cuts offer indulgent choices including Wagyu ox rib, Txogitxu rib steak and ribeye, among others.
Alongside these dishes, the restaurant offers a selection of tempting creations designed for long nights of flavour and conversation, best enjoyed with one of its carefully prepared cocktails in hand.
More information and bookings:
Web: www.lenarestaurants.com/es/ibiza
www.thesiteibiza.com
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