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Special Summer Gastronomy | Leña Ibiza

Fire, embers and exceptional produce for Ibiza nights

BLESS The Site Ibiza welcomes Dani García’s new restaurant, a contemporary reinterpretation of the steakhouse concept

A varied menu that pays tribute to the grill in every preparation. | IMAGES: LEÑA IBIZA

A varied menu that pays tribute to the grill in every preparation. | IMAGES: LEÑA IBIZA

¿Ya nos sigues?Márcanos como medio preferente
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Diana Blesa

Diana Blesa

Ibiza

Turning fire, embers and the finest market produce into the true stars of the table is the aim behind Dani García’s arrival on the island with Leña Ibiza.

Fire, embers and exceptional produce for Ibiza nights

Fire, embers and exceptional produce for Ibiza nights

The most carnivorous and contemporary side of the renowned chef has landed this season at The Site Ibiza, inside BLESS Ibiza The Site, ready to present his own take on the steakhouse concept in a setting made for long, unhurried evenings.

Fire, embers and exceptional produce for Ibiza nights

Fire, embers and exceptional produce for Ibiza nights

The menu is highly varied, but fire is always at the centre of the experience. The Grilled Mediterranean section includes options such as octopus, tuna fillet, XXL scarlet prawn and lobster, while Leña Ibiza’s premium cuts offer indulgent choices including Wagyu ox rib, Txogitxu rib steak and ribeye, among others.

Alongside these dishes, the restaurant offers a selection of tempting creations designed for long nights of flavour and conversation, best enjoyed with one of its carefully prepared cocktails in hand.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.lenarestaurants.com/es/ibiza

www.thesiteibiza.com

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