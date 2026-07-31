Fine dining and Ibizan lifestyle at The Site Ibiza

Ibiza has welcomed a new benchmark for lovers of fine dining this summer with the arrival of The Site Ibiza, the ambitious project by Palladium Hotel Group that brings together hospitality, gastronomy, art, fashion and entertainment in a single destination.

Conceived as an experiential ecosystem, the complex has been created with the ambition of becoming one of the Mediterranean’s leading lifestyle destinations. It includes two luxury hotels, BLESS Ibiza The Site and The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, alongside an internationally renowned gastronomic offer and a space devoted to fashion and creativity.

Gastronomy is one of the main pillars of the project, with some of the most influential names and concepts on today’s culinary scene. The Site Ibiza brings together proposals such as Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, COYA Ibiza, StreetXO Ibiza, Leña Ibiza, Lobito de Mar, Sublimotion and TATEL Ibiza. It also includes spaces linked to the hotels, such as The Palm Club, La Sabina, The Alchemist, The Cloud 9, The Oyster & Caviar Bar, The Beach, Unexpected Ibiza, Antïdote Recharge Station and Up Ibiza Sky Society.

More than a collection of restaurants, The Site Ibiza offers a journey through different cultures, styles and ways of understanding cuisine. Here, the experience goes beyond the plate, bringing together design, performance, cocktails and hospitality. It is a vision that turns the complex into a true gastronomic haven, with the ambition of placing Ibiza among Europe’s major culinary destinations.

This proposal is completed by IBIZA Gallery, a space of more than 4,800 square metres dedicated to fashion, art and design, reinforcing the multidisciplinary character of the project. With an investment of more than 90 million euros, The Site Ibiza represents a new way of experiencing the island, where gastronomic excellence coexists with hospitality, culture and entertainment under a contemporary vision of Mediterranean luxury.

More information:

Web: www.thesiteibiza.com