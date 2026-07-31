Dani García’s most maritime concept turns towards the sea

Dani García’s most maritime concept, Lobito de Mar, has landed this season at The Site Ibiza, bringing the essence of southern Spain to the island. Located next to The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, the venue combines restaurant and beach club with a menu centred on seafood and the unmistakable signature of the renowned chef from Málaga.

Fish and seafood taken to the highest level. / Lobito de Mar

After establishing itself in Marbella and Madrid, Lobito de Mar arrives in Ibiza with some of its most tempting classics, alongside new recipes created with the island in mind. Rice dishes play a leading role on the menu, with highlights including dry rice with rock fish, cuttlefish and Ibizan potato.

Naturally, Dani García could not leave out his ode to tuna. This prized ingredient appears in ceviches, tiraditos and grilled preparations, all with the house style that has become one of the brand’s great attractions. Seafood such as oysters, clams, king crab leg and Ibizan lobster complete a proposal best discovered by the sea.

With this opening, Dani García now has two restaurants at The Site Ibiza, the project promoted by Palladium Hotel Group.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.lobitorestaurants.com/es/ibiza

www.thesiteibiza.com