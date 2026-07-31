Cala Llonga from above: Niko Al Fresco’s Japanese proposal

Gastronomy in Ibiza continues to evolve, and Cala Llonga has become one of the places where this transformation is most clearly visible. Among the proposals shaping this trend is Niko Al Fresco, the restaurant located on the rooftop of Mondrian Ibiza, combining contemporary Japanese cuisine, panoramic views and a carefully curated programme.

Sunsets over Cala Llonga accompany the restaurant’s music programme.

With the bay as its backdrop, the space offers a gastronomic experience in which cuisine and landscape are in constant dialogue. This season, the restaurant also introduces a new design created to strengthen its connection with the surroundings and enhance the feeling of openness towards the Mediterranean.

The culinary proposal draws on Japanese techniques and flavours, with subtle references to local produce.

The culinary proposal draws on Japanese techniques and flavours, while incorporating contemporary touches and subtle references to local produce. The result is a varied menu that goes beyond the best-known formats of Japanese cuisine, with rice dishes, noodles, meats and fish prepared with a modern approach.

One of the restaurant’s key features is its sushi bar, where different nigiri and sashimi pieces are prepared to order, alongside more creative dishes. Highlights include bluefin tuna tartare with tosazu sauce and shichimi togarashi, soft-shell crab bao with homemade pickles, and Ibérico pork katsu finished with furikake. Makis, gyozas and plant-based options complete a proposal overseen by the resort’s executive chef, Iñigo Rodríguez.

As the afternoon progresses, the atmosphere evolves naturally. Sunsets over Cala Llonga accompany a musical programme that includes live radio broadcasts on Fridays, vinyl sessions on Saturdays and flamenco performances on Sundays.

The combination of gastronomy, music and views makes Niko Al Fresco one of the most distinctive experiences on the island’s east coast, where sophistication is presented without artifice and at the calm pace that defines the cove.

More information and bookings:

Location: Mondrian Ibiza, Cala Llonga

Tel: +34 871 90 11 51

Email: niko.ibiza@mondrianhotels.com

Instagram: @nikoibizarestaurant