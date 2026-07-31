Authentic Ibiza takes its place at the table in Sant Carles

On any route around Ibiza, there are places worth stopping for. Bar Anita, in Sant Carles, is one of them. Anyone looking for more than beaches, nightlife or a quick bite will find here a way to connect with the Ibiza of the past: village life, quiet terraces, counters filled with tapas and long after-dinner conversations where nobody is watching the clock.

Bar Anita’s exterior façade is one of Ibiza’s most recognisable images. | BAR ANITA

Also known as Ca n’Anneta, this establishment is part of Ibiza’s recent history. Its façade, its atmosphere and many of the details still preserved inside make it clear straight away that this is not just another bar. Among those details are the old post boxes, which for years formed part of everyday life in the village and today feel almost like a small museum piece.

Inside, the bar keeps details from another era, including the old post boxes. | BAR ANITA

The restaurant still has the meeting-place spirit that made it famous, including among those who arrived on the island in the 1970s. Its terrace welcomes visitors naturally and without fuss, just as traditional bars always have. Inside, the counter displays a wide selection of tapas, ready to whet the appetite and remind guests that home-style cooking remains one of the house’s greatest strengths.

Bar Anita makes its own Ibizan hierbas liqueur. | BAR ANITA

Bar Anita stands out for the variety of its offer. The menu includes hearty dishes, simple recipes and options for all kinds of diners. Guests can choose oven-roasted lamb shoulder, sirloin steak with pepper sauce, entrecôte or a homemade burger. There are also fish dishes such as salmon, cod and sardines, as well as squid, prawns, mussels and other seafood options. For those who prefer something more informal, the restaurant also serves eggs, omelettes, montaditos (a kind of toast), pasta, pizzas and escalopes.

This broad choice makes Bar Anita suitable both for a family meal and for an improvised stop during a visit to the north of the island. It is precisely this mix of tradition, simplicity and variety that explains why it remains a landmark in Sant Carles.

A glass of Hierbas ibicencas to finish

If one product is especially associated with the house, it is Ca n’Anneta hierbas ibicencas. This typical Ibizan liqueur, linked for centuries to the after-dinner ritual and to its digestive qualities, is made here artisanally with different medicinal plants and an aniseed base. After maceration, the result is a drink closely tied to the flavour of the island, which can be enjoyed at the bar or bought bottled to take home.

Anyone passing through Sant Carles has the perfect excuse to stop at Bar Anita, sit on the terrace, order a few tapas, eat without rushing and finish with a glass of the house hierbas. Ca n’Anneta preserves that village-bar atmosphere that cannot be manufactured and, precisely for that reason, remains one of Ibiza’s most recognisable stops.