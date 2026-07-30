The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

This week’s cultural programme extends beyond its usual weekend format, running until Wednesday, 5 August to include the first major events of Ibiza Town’s Festes de la Terra celebrations.

The opening programme features the Dinner of the Three Cultures, the inauguration of Tanit. The Goddess and the Island and the Lluna d’Estiu concert. These will be followed by the traditional cart parade, a showcase of Ibiza’s crafts and traditional trades, a ball pagès performance by the Colla de Sa Bodega and the Gala of the Stars of London’s Royal Ballet.

Music will play a particularly prominent role in the celebrations. Reina Sofía Park will host the Concert of the Land, featuring the Cor Ciutat d’Eivissa choir, the Jove Orquestra Simfònica Pitiüsa youth orchestra and violinist Linus Roth. The Banda Simfònica Ciutat d’Eivissa will also perform alongside flamenco dancer Penélope Tafur and singer Mati Amador.

On Tuesday, Vara de Rey will recapture the spirit of Ibiza’s Flower Power parties. On Wednesday, 5 August, the central day of the festivities, music will once again take over the promenade with concerts by Billy Flamingos and Statuas de Sal. The performances will bring the day to a close following religious events in honour of Our Lady of the Snows and the presentation of the City of Ibiza’s Gold Medal to Eladio Merino Tapia.

Beyond Ibiza Town, the festive programme stretches across Ibiza and Formentera. Sant Llorenç will host Eivissa Daurada, a candlelit concert, while Formentera begins its Festes de Santa Maria with music, traditional dancing and performances by Sant Genís, La Fúmiga, La Cosina and Ypnosi.

In Sant Josep, one of the highlights will be the first Talent Balear event as part of the Sol Post a s’Oli Fest programme, featuring Little Green Hippo, Kairos and NOLO as representatives of the emerging music scenes in Ibiza and Mallorca.

The Festa de sa Font des Ierns, traditional dances in Sant Miquel, Santa Gertrudis and Sant Joan, and Sant Jordi’s Pre Marieta Fest complete a wide-ranging programme of celebrations across the island.

Theatre also has its place in the programme, with two performances of Zweig–Bernanos: on Friday at Can Ventosa and on Saturday at the Formentera Cultural Centre. The play explores freedom, culture and human dignity in Europe during the Second World War.

Other events include the Poetiuses poetry festival, which connects Ibiza with New York; an Adlib Ibiza fashion show and pop-up shop; the presentation of a book about the 1235 conquest of Ibiza; outdoor film screenings; a talk about the total solar eclipse; and a variety of children’s, artistic and environmental activities. Together, they make the next seven days one of the busiest weeks of the Pityusic cultural summer.

Presentation of 'La Marina está de Moda' on Virgen Street. / Vicent Marí

THURSDAY, 30 JULY

Fashion

La Marina está de moda: Fashion show featuring shops from Ibiza’s La Marina district, with live music by Elio Riso Dutari. 9pm. Sa Peixateria, 1 Carrer de Manuel Sorà, Ibiza Town.

Music

Iker Peñafiel, Álex Karlem and Marc Ribas: Piano, drums and clarinet trio performing traditional jazz from the 1920s and 1930s, early swing, Dixieland, standards and classic boleros. 8pm. Ebusus Sociedad Cultural, Ibiza Town.

Reflection: A repertoire of 1970s folk rock. From 7pm to 9pm. Can Jordi Blues Station.

Swingin Tonic: Sunset concert featuring blues, jazz and swing. From 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Pisco Beach terrace, beside the shore at s’Estanyol.

Los del Varadero: An evening of rumba and pop. From 8pm to 10pm. Bar Tribu.

Azahar López: Pop, rock and soul covers performed with vocals and guitar. From 8pm to 10pm. Cas Costas.

Querencia: Flamenco show. From 8.30pm to 10.30pm. Vista al Puerto.

The Rosemary Family: Rumba and rock concert. From 9pm to 11pm. Can Riku terrace.

Groove Garage: Soul, funk and rock concert. From 9pm to 11pm. Racó Verd courtyard.

World Music: Concert featuring music from around the world. 10.30pm. Es Pujols, Formentera.

Cinema

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: Screening as part of Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel’s summer cinema programme. Film in English with Spanish subtitles. Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel vegetable garden. Admission: €32 per person. 10pm.

Memories of Murder – Salinui Chueok: Film by Bong Joon-ho. South Korea, 2003. Not recommended for viewers under 18. Original-language version with Spanish subtitles. Part of Formentera’s Cinema a la Fresca outdoor film programme. 10pm. Church Square, Sant Ferran.

Literature

Poetiuses – Illes de Poesia: Opening event featuring live painting by Vanesa Álvarez, a concert by Paul Deaves, Pau Torres Serra and Marcos de la Fuente, and a vinyl session combining spoken word and music with Almagato and Yawä. Space Eat & Dance, Sant Antoni. 6pm. Free admission.

Folklore

Ses Ballades des Dijous: Ball pagès performances by the Colla de Balansat, featuring traditional music and costumes. 7.15pm. Courtyard of the church of Sant Miquel de Balansat.

Children

Sa Fireta: Inflatables and games. From 7pm to 9pm. Plaça d’Europa, Es Pujols.

Charity and awareness

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: Information stand and exhibition about prostitution, sexual exploitation and human trafficking, organised by Ibiza Town Council in collaboration with Médecins du Monde. From 7pm to 9pm. Plaça del Parc, Ibiza Town.

A scene from the play 'Zweig-Bernanos'. / TRIATEATRE.CAT

FRIDAY, 31 JULY

Festes de la Terra

7.30pm: Triduum in honour of Santa Maria, Santa Cruz parish church.

8.30pm: Dinner of the Three Cultures — Arab, Jewish and Christian — at Puig des Molins. Price: €35.

9pm: Opening of Rodrigo Martins’ exhibition Tanit. The Goddess and the Island, Sa Peixateria multipurpose centre.

9pm: Lluna d’Estiu, featuring Isabel Albaladejo on vocals and Noel Sáez on percussion. Ibiza Town Hall cloister.

Music

Norberto Rodríguez and Mar Sánchez: Guitar concert. 9.30pm at the JazzTaBé venue in Ibiza Town. Tickets: €15 at the door.

Chakary: Electronic and ethnic music session accompanied by saxophone. From 8.30pm to 10.30pm. Salt & Pepper restaurant.

Moon & Friends: Pop and soul covers. From 9pm to 11pm. Can Bernat Vinya.

Music 4 Life: Pop, rock and soul concert. From 9pm to 11pm. Coral Star Apartments, Cala de Bou.

Música en viu: Friday live music concerts in Sant Ferran, Formentera. 10pm.

Children

Coeducational storytelling in Ibiza Town: Today’s story is The Colours of Us by Karen Katz. For children aged two to 12 and their families. 6pm at the Casal d’Igualtat in Ibiza Town. Registration at Igualtat@eivissa.es or by calling 971 397 626.

Sa Fireta: Inflatables and games. From 7pm to 9pm. Plaça Major, Sant Ferran.

Theatre

Zweig–Bernanos: Play by Jaume Capó, directed by Frederic Roda and performed by Òscar Intente and Joan Gomila. A dialogue about culture and human dignity during the darkest period of the 20th century. 8pm. Jordi Juan Riquer Hall at Ibiza Town’s Municipal Library, Can Ventosa. Free admission.

Folklore

Ballades d’Estiu: Ball pagès performed by the Grup de Balls Tradicionals Santa Gertrudis. 9pm. Santa Gertrudis square.

Cinema

Left-Handed Girl: Film by Shih-Ching Tsou. Taiwan, 2025. Not recommended for viewers under 12. Original-language version with Spanish subtitles. Part of Formentera’s Cinema a la Fresca programme. 10pm. Casa del Poble, la Mola.

Fashion

Adlib Ibiza: From 10.30am to 11pm, Pop-up Adlib Ibiza, an exhibition and sale of designs by Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, Vintage Ibiza and Virginia Vald in the hotel lobby.

At 8.30pm, the Adlib Ibiza Fashion Show, featuring collections by 12 designers, will take place on the rooftop of Bless Ibiza The Site hotel, Platja d’en Bossa.

Talks

Total solar eclipse: Information talk by the Agrupació Astronòmica d’Eivissa about the eclipse on 12 August, featuring scientific explanations, interesting facts and advice on how to observe it safely. 8pm. Council Chamber at Sant Joan Town Hall. Free admission until full capacity is reached.

The Royal Ballet's star-studded gala on Saturday in Ibiza Town. / The Royal Ballet

SATURDAY, 1 AUGUST

Festes de la Terra

10.30am: Meeting with Ibiza residents aged 100 and over, Teatro Pereyra.

7pm: Social pétanque tournament, Passeig de Joan Carles I, beside the pétanque court.

From 7.30pm to 10.30pm: Exhibition of Ibiza craftspeople and traditional trades, Vara de Rey promenade.

7.30pm: Triduum in honour of Santa Maria, Santa Cruz parish church.

8pm: Traditional cart parade along Avinguda de Santa Eulària des Riu, Carrer de Bartomeu Ramon i Tur, Comte de Rosselló, Anníbal, Antoni Palau, ses Verdures, Manuel Sorà, Josep Verdera, la Creu and Riambau, finishing in Plaça de sa Font.

8.45pm: Ball pagès with the Colla de Sa Bodega, Vara de Rey promenade.

10pm: Gala of the Stars of London’s Royal Ballet, under the artistic direction of José Carayol, Reina Sofía Park.

Sant Llorenç festivities

From 9.30am to 1pm: Open day with inflatables at Sant Joan de Labritja municipal swimming pool.

9pm: Eivissa Daurada, a candlelit concert featuring Samuel Pérez on piano, Carlos Vesperinas on cello and guest vocalist Raquel Ortiz. The programme includes film soundtracks, major classical works and original music.

Music

Talent Balear: Little Green Hippo, Kairos and NOLO. An event in the Sol Post a s’Oli Fest programme dedicated to emerging talent from Ibiza and Mallorca. From 7.30pm to 11pm. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium, Cala de Bou, Sant Josep de sa Talaia. Free admission.

La Cucaracha: Latin party with a live orchestra, DJ sets, dancers and Latin rhythms. From 11.30pm. Teatro Pereyra, Ibiza Town.

Flamenco Nights: Live flamenco performance by Flamenco Puro, accompanied by dinner at the Summer Garden Restaurant. Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel. Booking recommended. 8pm.

Paco Fernández Band: Flamenco chill. From 9pm at Villa Mercedes restaurant in Sant Antoni.

Rick & Carly and Yeshe Ryser: Blues, funk, pop and soul concert. From 11.30am to 1pm. Sant Josep market.

Igea: Pop and rock concert. From 8pm to 10pm. Cas Mestre bar and restaurant, beside the es Cubells road.

Jazz a la plaça: Jazz jam session. 10pm. Sant Francesc, Formentera.

Theatre

Zweig–Bernanos: Featuring Òscar Intente and Joan Gomila, with a script by Jaume Capó and direction by Frederic Roda. A dialogue about culture and human dignity during the darkest period of the 20th century. 8pm. Sala de Cultura cinema, Formentera. Free admission.

Literature

Poetiuses – Illes de Poesia: Jazzesia Jam Session featuring Bob Holman, Julia Roig, Marcos de la Fuente and jazz musicians from the island. 8.30pm at JazzTaBé, Ibiza Town. Free admission.

Folklore

13th Festa de Sa Font des Ierns: Craft exhibition, traditional children’s games, public ballada with the Colla des Broll and members of other groups, games, a traditional uc calling competition, Ibizan folk singing and the third Font des Ierns International Kamasutra Pagès Championship. 7pm. Sa Font des Ierns, vénda des Coloms, Santa Eulària.

Cinema

Mecal Air Ibiza – Comedy 3: Selection of comedy short films. 10pm. Free admission. Sant Agustí Park.

Environment

Saturdays at Juntos Farm: Breakfast and lunch, practical workshops, children’s activities, guided tours, talks and a farmers’ market selling local produce. Juntos Farm, Santa Gertrudis. From 9am to 4pm.

Leisure

Dissabtes a la fresca: Sant Ferran art market. From 8pm to 9pm, creative children’s workshop led by artists from the market. At 10pm, concert by Piero Ameli.

The Cor and the Ciutat d'Eivissa Band star in the 'concerts de la terra'. / DI

SUNDAY, 2 AUGUST

Festes de la Terra

11am: Open-water swimming event over 500 or 2,000 metres, together with a 2,000-metre relay race, ses Figueretes beach.

From 6pm to 10pm: A Day with the Family, featuring street entertainment, pedal-powered cycle cars and an acrobatics workshop by Acrobatik Espectáculos, Plaça del Parc.

6pm: Foam party with Piruleto, Plaça del Parc.

7.30pm: Family mini disco, Plaça del Parc.

7.30pm: Triduum in honour of Santa Maria, Santa Cruz parish church.

8.30pm: Children’s show by Cachirulo, Plaça del Parc.

8.30pm: Procession with the travelling statue of Our Lady of the Snows from Santa Cruz parish church to the Cathedral of Santa Maria.

10pm: Festes de la Terra Concert by the Cor Ciutat d’Eivissa, conducted by Miguel San Miguel, with the Jove Orquestra Simfònica Pitiüsa and violinist Linus Roth. The programme includes Anarem a Sant Miquel, Sa carta que m’enviares and the world première of a work by UC. 9.30pm. Reina Sofía Park.

Festes de Santa Maria in Formentera

8pm: Intergenerational discussion, Anar de xacota o anar de farra? Jardí de ses Eres.

Sant Joan festivities

8pm: Public traditional dance. Pou de Labritja, behind Hostal-Restaurant Ses Arcades.

Music

Alma Cubana: Latin music and salsa party. From 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tropicana, es Jondal.

Querencia: Flamenco show. From 8pm to 10pm. Tribu terrace, Cala de Bou.

Literature

Poetiuses – Illes de Poesia: Poetry performances by Bob Holman, Iolanda Bonet, Annalisa Marí Pegrum, Ángel Vera and Tukdam Project, a music session by Yosua DJ and participation by Marcos de la Fuente. 11.30am at Sant Joan market. Free admission.

Books

The Conquest of Ibiza in 1235: The Military Operation: Presentation of the book by José María Prats, hosted by Cristina Martín and featuring Carmen Domínguez, José María Prats and Ramón Mayol. Musical accompaniment on cello by Marcela Friedrichs. Local wine will be served. 8pm. Ibiza Town Hall cloister, Dalt Vila.

José María Prats Marí presents his book on the conquest of 1235 this Sunday. / Marcelo Sastre

MONDAY, 3 AUGUST

Festes de la Terra

From 7pm to 11pm: Ibiza Estiuball 3x3, Sa Bodega courts.

10pm: Concert of the Land by the Banda Simfònica Ciutat d’Eivissa, featuring works by Manuel de Falla, flamenco dancer Penélope Tafur and singer Mati Amador, under the direction of Damián Boluda. Reina Sofía Park.

Music

Rick & Carly: Sunset concert featuring blues, jazz, pop and salsa. From 8pm to 10pm. Spritzeria, Port des Torrent.

Els dilluns al port: Live music. 10pm. La Savina, Formentera.

Children

Sa Fireta: Free inflatables and games. From 7pm to 9pm. Jardí de ses Eres, Sant Francesc.

Ibiza Town celebrates its Flower Festival this Tuesday. / Toni Escobar

TUESDAY, 4 AUGUST

Festes de la Terra

From 7pm to 11pm: Ibiza Estiuball 3x3, Sa Bodega courts.

From 7pm to midnight: Flower Power party with DJs Roger Sanchez, Sam Oui and Laeet, Vara de Rey promenade.

8pm: Solemn vespers in honour of Santa Maria, Cathedral of Santa Maria.

Festes de Santa Maria in Formentera

From 10pm to 2am: Concert night featuring Sant Genís and La Fúmiga. Plaça de la Constitució.

Music

Pre Marieta Fest: Héroes Tribut Band, Marc Cuevas and Sr. Cardona. Marc Cuevas will present his new album, Solo por si acaso; Héroes Tribut Band will pay tribute to Héroes del Silencio; and DJ Sr. Cardona will close the evening. There will also be a children’s area with inflatables. From 8pm to 1am. Sant Jordi square.

Manuel de Lola and his band: Flamenco show. From 8pm to 10pm. Cas Costas restaurant.

Chakary: Electronic and ethnic music session with saxophone. From 8.30pm to 10.30pm. El Limonero restaurant terrace.

Nits de Mola: Live music. 10pm. La Mola.

Children

Sa Fireta: Free inflatables and games. From 7pm to 9pm. Plaça de les Illes Pitiüses, La Savina.

Cinema

The President’s Cake: By Hasan Hadi, Iraq, 2025. Suitable for viewers aged 12 and over. 10pm. Jardí de ses Eres, Sant Francesc. Free admission.

Ibiza Town celebrates the day of Santa Maria this Wednesday. / Toni Escobar

WEDNESDAY, 5 AUGUST

Festes de la Terra

7.30am: Dawn Mass, Cathedral of Santa Maria.

10.30am: Solemn Mass and presentation of children to Our Lady of the Snows, followed by a ballada with the Colla de Sa Bodega, Cathedral of Santa Maria.

From 6pm to 8.30pm: Family children’s party, Plaça d’Antoni Albert i Nieto.

7pm: Solemn Mass and floral offering to Our Lady of the Snows, sung by the Cor Ciutat d’Eivissa and followed by a ballada with the Colla de Vila, Cathedral of Santa Maria.

From 7pm to 11pm: Ibiza Estiuball 3x3, Sa Bodega courts.

9pm: Official presentation of the City of Ibiza Gold Medal to Eladio Merino Tapia, Ibiza Town Hall cloister.

9.30pm: Billy Flamingos concert, Vara de Rey promenade.

10.30pm: Statuas de Sal concert, Vara de Rey promenade.

Festes de Santa Maria in Formentera

8.30pm: Traditional dancing with the Es Pastorells and Es Xacoters groups. Plaça de la Constitució.

From 10pm to 4am: Concert night featuring La Cosina, Ypnosi, PD Nem Tard and PD Mars1. Plaça de la Constitució.

11.30pm: Reading of the CFSM opening speech. Plaça de la Constitució.

Music

Flamenco Puro – Flamenco Nights: Live flamenco performance during an à la carte dinner. 8pm. Atzaró Summer Garden Restaurant, Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel. Advance booking required.

Bohemios Autorizaos: Flamenco, Latin music and rumba concert. From 8.30pm to 10.30pm. El Limonero restaurant terrace, Platja d’en Bossa.

Children

Sa Fireta: Free inflatables and games. From 7pm to 9pm. Church square, la Mola.

EXHIBITIONS

Jean Willi – Fuig el passat. Antològica: Paintings. Opens on Thursday, 30 July at 8pm. Sa Nostra Sala, 17 Carrer d’Aragó, Ibiza Town. Open Monday to Friday from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Until 22 August.

The Goddess and the Island: Ibiza’s Material Memory: Thematic exhibition exploring Ibiza’s material heritage, with Tanit as its witness. Works by El Industrial. Opens on 31 July at 9pm. Sa Peixateria, Ibiza Town.

Ak.ibiza – Vuelta al origen: Opens on 31 July at 7pm. Can Jeroni Cultural Centre. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am to 1.30pm and Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Until 16 August.

Javier Ens – Polifonia de la matèria: Installation and artistic jewellery. Ajuntament Vell Exhibition Hall, from 11am to 2pm and 7pm to 9pm, except Sundays and Monday mornings. Until 8 August.

Es Blau: Group photography exhibition about Ibiza’s seabed, featuring underwater images taken by members of the Es Blau association. Opens on 31 July from 7.30pm to 9pm. Ocean Drive Ibiza. Free admission. Until 9 September.

Landon Metz: The artist’s first solo exhibition in Spain. Opens on 8 August 2026, from 7pm to 9pm. Parra & Romero Ibiza, 9 Passeig de Santa Gertrudis, Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera.

Davide Balliano – Camino: Painting and sculpture exploring geometry, minimalism and relationships with architectural space. Cardi Gallery at Ibiza Gallery, Platja d’en Bossa. Until 30 August.

Rojo: Group exhibition of painting, photography and sculpture by AMAE artists. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium. Open Thursday to Saturday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and Friday to Sunday from 11am to 1.30pm. Until 9 August.

Catalina Marí Tur – Coses de fang: Recently created ceramics. Can Jordi Blues Station. Until 21 September.

Raul Eiriz – Acuarelas paisajistas: Landscape watercolours. Sant Joan de Labritja Cultural Centre, in the church. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm. Until 2 September.

Andrés Orzaez – Estratos del alma: Contemporary painting focused on portraits and figures. Ocean Drive Talamanca. Free admission. Until 4 August.

Paul Fuentes – 24h Arty People: Surrealist photography. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel, Cala de Bou. Until 26 August.

Kevin Sharkey – Follow Your Soul, It Knows the Way: Paintings. Pure Inmobiliaria, Jesús. Until the end of the season.

Dominique Sanson – Ibiza, historia fantástica: Paintings. Club Diario de Ibiza. Open Monday to Friday from 7pm to 9.30pm. Free admission. Until 31 July.

Carlos Jacanamijoy – Naturaleza interior: Painting. Fundación La Nave Salinas, open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 8pm. Free admission. Until 30 October.

Pere Emili Martínez – Empremtes: Drawings and paintings. Jesús Cultural Centre, open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Free admission. Until 5 August.

Tirurit – L’aventura d’il·lustrar la tradició: Illustration. Hotel Ánfora, Es Canar, Ibiza. Open to the general public. Until 31 August.

Chico Bialas: Fashion photography from the 1980s and 1990s. Open Sundays from 11am to 2pm or by appointment on 971 191 923. Espacio Micus, Jesús. Until October.

Julio Bauzá and Julián Molina – Pedra, paper o... fusta: Painting and sculpture. Far de ses Coves Blanques, Sant Antoni. Open Tuesday to Friday from 6pm to 9pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and 6pm to 9pm. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays. Until 31 July.

Gran exposició de fotografies: Exhibition by students from the 2024–2026 photography courses for older people, featuring 22 works by 17 students. Courses taught by Alejandro de Hoyo and Andrea Rivi. Opened on 15 July at 6pm. Multipurpose room at l’Esplai de Can Ventosa. Free admission. Until 31 August.

Olas de Verano: Group exhibition featuring works by Beatrice Poggio, Chloe Natalia, Elizabeth Rose Langford, Eliana Perinat, Fell in Love with the Sky, Francesca Roxanne McHugh, Kevin Allison, Lee Needham, Liz Kueneke, Lulu Fabianne, Phrank, Picky Paino, Raul Hood, Roseline de Thélin, Sarah G Tur, Simona Marziani, Sofia Gomez Fonzo, Valentina Bouza and Virgi222. Painting, photography, illustration and other contemporary forms created in Ibiza. Opened on 11 July from 7pm to 10pm. Olas Gallery, Santa Eulària. Open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 7pm. Until 13 September.

Mia Wilkinson – Housekeeping: Paintings, drawings and sculptures. In-Between Ibiza Gallery, 23 Plaça de Vila, Dalt Vila, Ibiza. Until the end of the month.

José Manuel Chico Prats – Chico Prats: Art i Fotografia (1916–2006): Art and photography exhibition paying tribute to the artist on the 20th anniversary of his death and the 110th anniversary of his birth. Es Polvorí exhibition hall. Until 29 August.

Hans Grass – I en la mar, els somnis: Painting. Museu Puget. From 3 July to 31 December.

Jean Willi: Painting exhibition. Ses Casetes Art-Café, Sant Mateu. Until the end of the month.

Josep Costa Ferrer, Picarol: Exhibition dedicated to his work on the 150th anniversary of his birth. Drawings, illustrations and caricatures. Chapter House, Dalt Vila. Until 28 August.

Aphon Hengcharoen – Origen: Paintings. Baleària exhibition hall, 17 Avinguda de Santa Eulària des Riu, Ibiza Town. Open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm. Until 20 September.

Tribute to Guillermo Fornes: Exhibition paying tribute to Guillermo Fornes, featuring works from different periods of the artist’s career. KSAR Living, Sant Llorenç de Balàfia, kilometre 11.6 of the Sant Joan road. Open throughout the summer.

Juramentos a lo Desconocido: Exhibition featuring works from Paul Graves’ private collection, including 20 original pieces by Louise Janin and previously unseen photographs from James Lee Byars’ The World Question Center. KSAR Living, Sant Llorenç de Balàfia, kilometre 11.6 of the Sant Joan road. Open throughout the summer.

Harlys Becerra – Gravity: Painting, sculpture and organic materials including posidonia seagrass, soil and coffee. ME Ibiza hotel, Santa Eulària. Throughout the season.

Blau blava: Group exhibition featuring Balearic artists Aina Albo Puigserver, Pedro Asensio, Adrián Cardona, Laura de Grinyo, Gilbert Herreyns, Leopoldo Irriguible, Stella Rahola, Bonet Vallribera and Anneliese Witt. Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús. Open every Thursday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm and by appointment outside these hours by calling +34 689 591 641. Special opening hours for Ibiza’s CAN art fair on 24, 25 and 26 June, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Until September.

Stefan Brüggemann – Cel d’Or: Installation. A complete intervention created for the Sala d’Armes at Ibiza’s Museum of Contemporary Art, exploring perceptions of space, time, light and language. Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa, Sala d’Armes. Until 15 November 2026.

Donació de Cati Verdera al poble de Formentera: Far de la Mola cultural and educational centre. Visiting hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm, and Wednesday and Sunday from 5pm to 9pm.

El Aroma de la Materia: Group exhibition featuring works by Almudena Lobera, Callum Innes, Claudio Parmiggiani, Florian Pumhösl, Heinz Mack, Ian Wallace, Jean-Marc Bustamante, Laura de Grinyo, Luísa Jacinto, Ornaghi & Prestinari, Robert Barry and Wolfram Ullrich. Parra & Romero Gallery, Santa Gertrudis. Open Monday to Sunday from 11am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm. Until 4 August.

Oronelles: Group exhibition of swallow figures made in ceramic. Puig des Molins Monographic Museum, 31 Via Romana, Ibiza, during normal museum opening hours. Until 30 August.

Conflux: Group exhibition featuring works by Carlota Pérez de Castro, Pablo Linsambarth, Patricia Paz and Sol Bailey Barker. Painting, ceramics, sculpture and the creation of atmospheric spaces. Laterna Studio, Santa Gertrudis. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm and at weekends by appointment. Until 25 September.

MARKETS

Ibiza

Hippy Market, Punta Arabí: Crafts, clothing, accessories, live music, food trucks and more. Every Wednesday from April to October, from 10am to 6pm.

Mercat Ecològic, Local i d’Artesania: Traditional Ibiza crafts and zero-kilometre local produce. Every Thursday from 9.30am to 1.30pm. A night-time edition is held on the first Friday of every month from 1 May, from 6pm to 8pm.

Sant Joan market: Crafts, clothing, accessories and local produce. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Las Dalias: Crafts, clothing, accessories and products from around the world. Sant Carles. Christmas market: Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

Mercat de sa Cooperativa: Zero-kilometre local produce. Every Friday from 9am to 2pm at the Sant Antoni agricultural cooperative.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at Sant Jordi racecourse.

Forada: Market selling Ibiza crafts and food products. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Sant Rafel Craft Fair: Traditional Ibiza crafts and locally produced agricultural goods. Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, until 10 September. AMAE’s Art d’Estiu exhibition is also held every Thursday at Can Portmany.

Formentera