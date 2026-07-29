Pikes Restaurant: this legendary hotel serves one of Ibiza’s most unforgettable dining experiences

At the heart of Pikes’ gastronomy is a deep respect for where each ingredient comes from. Whenever possible, the kitchen works with the fields around it and with the farmers, producers and neighbours who help shape the flavour of the island. And when something cannot be found locally, the team looks for the best producers beyond Ibiza, selecting ingredients with enough personality and character to earn their place at the table.

Evenings at The Pikes Restaurant bear the signature of chef Tim Payne. / images: pikes ibiza

Open for lunch and dinner, Pikes Ibiza offers two delicious dining experiences, both elevated by its unmistakable style.

Lunches under the Balearic sun

With chef Tess Prince, of Love Food Ibiza, leading the restaurant during the day, fresh, bright dishes arrive at the table, designed to be shared and enjoyed slowly over lunch or brunch at the pace of summer. Served on the Rooftop Terrace, with the iconic Pikes pool sparkling below, time seems to slow down, conversations stretch on and cocktails taste even better.

Daytime chef Tess Prince. / images: pikes ibiza

Precise and creative, Prince brings surprising lunchtime dishes made with excellent zero-kilometre Mediterranean produce, enriched with influences from the Middle East and the Far East. All of this is accompanied by music with a Balearic spirit in a friendly, relaxed and refreshing atmosphere.

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Fine dining after dark at The Pikes Restaurant

As night falls, The Pikes Restaurant becomes the gastronomic heart of the hotel. It is an open-air dining room under the stars, where candlelit dinners unfold to the sound of clinking glasses and a soundtrack created by resident DJs and live musicians. It is the perfect prelude before the night truly comes alive: a place to linger over carefully prepared dishes and that unmistakable Balearic atmosphere.

With award-winning executive chef Tim Payne and his talented team at the helm, the proposal combines contemporary reinterpretations of great classics with a selection of unique culinary creations. Payne’s dishes are sophisticated yet comforting, made with fresh, organic produce sourced from Ibiza and Spain. A true gastronomic pleasure for summer evenings.

Mediterranean products straight to your plate at Pikes Ibiza. / Pikes Ibiza

Sundays mean Sunday Roast

Pikes celebrates the most hedonistic day of the week in style: cocktails by the pool, a British-style roast with all the trimmings and music throughout the day. Inspired by the lamb lunches that Tony Pike used to prepare for his friends at the hotel, the Pikes Sunday Roast has become a Sunday tradition on the island.

The kitchen team knows exactly how to do it properly: juicy roast meats, crispy potatoes, generous homemade gravy, cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire puddings as light as clouds and fresh seasonal vegetables. A complete feast served from 1pm to 5.30pm, with vegan and vegetarian versions also available.

More information and bookings

www.pikesibiza.com