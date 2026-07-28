Nobu breaks the rules in Ibiza: fine dining no longer waits until nightfall

Nobu Restaurant is expanding its gastronomic offer in Ibiza, challenging the habits of an island where fine dining is often seen as something reserved for the evening. With the aim of bringing its Japanese culinary excellence and spectacular views closer to both residents and visitors, the iconic Talamanca restaurant is positioning itself as a new and exclusive reference point for gourmet lunches.

The menu keeps some of the restaurant’s great classics, including its sushi selection.

Under the concept Nobu Daytime Edit, the restaurant brings its renowned Japanese fine dining to lunchtime at weekends, from Friday to Sunday. The proposal keeps some of the brand’s great classics, including Black Cod Miso and its iconic sushi selection, while introducing new dishes designed for a relaxed lunch on its seafront terrace, accompanied by laid-back DJ sets. The offer is completed with a tempting cocktail menu, featuring the striking Beetroot Bloody Mary, made with kimchi and ceviche sauce.

Direct access to Talamanca beach.

Another major new feature this season arrives as the sun goes down: the Summer Omakase. This exclusive seven-course tasting menu has been created by Chef Enrico Maimonte and his team, with strong Mediterranean inspiration. It pays tribute to local produce while preserving Nobu’s classic Japanese essence.

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This new proposal adds to Nobu’s wider gastronomic offer in Talamanca, alongside Chambao By the Beach, the Mediterranean seafront chiringuito known for its paellas and popular with local diners. It also joins The Bar at the Bay, a new space designed for relaxed family dinners, with artisan pizzas, homemade pasta, grilled burgers and Mediterranean dishes, as well as Nobu Restaurant’s evening service.