Nassau by Night, a new take on fine dining in Ibiza

Nassau Beach Club presents Nassau by Night this season, a space designed for everyone where each evening is lived as a unique experience. If daytime at this genuine beach club is a gift by the sea, the nights take things one step further with a fine dining proposal that leaves no one indifferent.

An incredible energy during the nights at Nassau Beach Club Ibiza.

Nassau by Night brings together first-class gastronomy, live music, performance and an impressive seaside setting. Here, dinner is no longer just a service, but a show in its own right. Technique, product and creativity come together in every dish, with a haute cuisine menu full of real gems. Mediterranean essence shares the spotlight with a carefully selected range of high-quality sushi, now one of the house’s unmistakable signatures.

High-level gastronomy. / images: christian franco

Among the chef’s standout creations is the tuna tasting served in several preparations, including tataki, gilda and tartare. Other highlights include Korean-style crispy mushrooms with wok vegetables and pickles, and linguine with lobster and mussels, prepared with live lobster. Guests should also make room for reinterpretations of Nassau classics, such as the lobster and crab cannelloni with cheese béchamel foam, or the beef steak tartare with classic seasoning and truffle candle.

This high-level culinary experience is completed by Nassau by Night’s events, including Back to the 80s on Fridays, a chance to travel back to one of pop music’s golden eras, and Flower Night on Saturdays, a celebration of the island’s free-spirited soul. On full moon nights, the experience becomes a ritual of fire, music and spectacle.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.nassaubeachclub.com.

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Tel: 971 396 714.