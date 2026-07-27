Where to find free parking in Ibiza: new car park opens near Ibiza harbour

Finding free parking in Ibiza during the busy tourist season has long been one of the biggest challenges for both residents and visitors. In a significant step towards improving urban mobility, Ibiza Town Council has reopened the Sa Llavanera park-and-ride car park, adding 33 new free parking spaces just a short walk from the marina and the city centre.

The reopening forms part of a wider municipal strategy designed to create a more organised, accessible and sustainable parking network across Ibiza, making it easier for visitors to explore the city without the stress of searching endlessly for a parking space.

A convenient new free parking option in Ibiza

The newly renovated Sa Llavanera car park officially reopened after improvement works that included:

New road markings and signage

Surface refurbishment

Designated accessible parking bays for people with reduced mobility

Sa Llavanera car park is located only a few minutes on foot from Dalt Vila and Ibiza's port. / iStock

Located only a few minutes on foot from Ibiza's popular waterfront promenade, the car park provides an excellent alternative for visitors planning to explore attractions such as Marina Ibiza, Dalt Vila or Vara de Rey.

Its strategic location allows travellers to leave their vehicle outside the busiest streets while remaining within easy walking distance of many of Ibiza's main points of interest.

Part of Ibiza's largest park-and-ride improvement plan

Sa Llavanera is the second refurbished park-and-ride facility completed under Ibiza Town Council's ambitious parking improvement programme.

Only recently, the municipality inaugurated the Cas Dominguets–Sa Joveria car park, which offers almost 1,000 free parking spaces, significantly increasing the availability of off-street parking for residents and tourists alike.

Together, these projects are transforming how visitors access Ibiza Town while helping to reduce traffic congestion in the historic centre.

Nearly 1,600 organised parking spaces across the municipality

The wider project represents one of the most important investments in urban mobility ever undertaken by Ibiza Town Council.

Funded through the Balearic Islands Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS), the initiative has a total investment of €1,001,272.

Once completed, the programme will organise approximately 1,600 parking spaces across ten municipal park-and-ride locations, including nearly 500 newly created spaces.

Sa Llavanera parking before the renovation works. / Ayuntamiento de Ibiza

The car parks included in the project are:

Cas Dominguets–Sa Joveria: 940 parking spaces

Mare Nostrum: 226 parking spaces

Avinguda Vuit d'Agost: 103 parking spaces

Carrer sa Punta: 100parking spaces

Carrer d'en Bossa: 54 parking spaces

Avinguda Sant Jordi: 48 parking spaces

Es Raspallar: 37 parking spaces

Font i Quer: 35 parking spaces

Sa Llavanera: 33 parking spaces

Sant Pau Neighbourhood Association Site: 22 parking spaces

This growing network provides visitors with more opportunities to park for free before continuing their journey on foot into the city centre.

Cas Dominguets-Sa Joveria car park. / Ayuntamiento de Eivissa

Improving mobility for residents and visitors

According to Ibiza Town Council, the project is designed to improve mobility while reducing the pressure on central streets where parking demand has traditionally exceeded supply.

By encouraging drivers to use designated park-and-ride facilities, the municipality aims to:

Reduce congestion in central Ibiza

Improve pedestrian safety

Make public spaces more attractive

Prevent informal parking in unsuitable areas

Encourage more sustainable urban mobility

The initiative also helps preserve the character of Ibiza's historic districts by reducing unnecessary vehicle circulation.

Easier access to Ibiza's main attractions

For visitors, the new parking facilities offer practical benefits beyond simply finding a free space.

From Sa Llavanera, many popular attractions are within comfortable walking distance, including:

Marina Ibiza

Dalt Vila (UNESCO World Heritage Site)

The Port of Ibiza

Vara de Rey

Numerous restaurants, cafés and shops

This makes the car park particularly useful for day visitors, cruise passengers meeting friends or family, and travellers wishing to spend several hours exploring the city without worrying about expensive parking fees.

Vara de Rey. / iStock

Accessible and inclusive parking

The refurbishment has also prioritised accessibility.

Dedicated parking bays have been created for drivers with reduced mobility, ensuring that the upgraded facilities can be used comfortably by a wider range of visitors.

Improving accessibility forms part of Ibiza's broader commitment to creating a more inclusive urban environment while modernising public infrastructure.

A more sustainable way to visit Ibiza

Reducing traffic in city centres has become a priority for many European destinations, particularly those welcoming large numbers of tourists during the summer months.

Ibiza's new park-and-ride network supports this objective by encouraging motorists to leave their vehicles outside the busiest areas before continuing their visit on foot.

This approach contributes to:

Lower traffic density

Reduced vehicle emissions

Better pedestrian experiences

More organised public spaces

Improved quality of life for residents

As tourism continues to grow, initiatives such as these help balance visitor convenience with long-term sustainability.

Maximum parking time

Visitors should note that these municipal park-and-ride facilities are intended for standard passenger vehicles.

According to municipal regulations, the maximum permitted parking time is 72 hours.

This helps ensure a regular turnover of spaces while maintaining availability for both residents and visitors.

Soon available on Google Maps and Waze

To make finding these car parks even easier, Ibiza Town Council is working with leading navigation platforms so that the new parking areas appear in search results as soon as possible.

Mapa de Sa Llavanera car park.

The municipality is currently processing the inclusion of these facilities on services including:

Google Maps

Waze for Cities

Once integrated, drivers will be able to navigate directly to available park-and-ride locations using their preferred navigation app.

New 'Where to Park?' online resource

To improve accessibility for visitors before they arrive, the Town Council has also created a dedicated 'Where to Park?' section on its municipal website.

The online resource includes:

A downloadable map of all municipal car parks

An interactive parking map

Direct Google Maps links for every location

Easy access to official parking information

This digital tool allows travellers to plan their visit in advance and identify the most convenient parking option depending on where they intend to spend the day.

Why this matters for tourists

For anyone planning a trip to Ibiza Town, parking is often one of the first logistical concerns—especially during peak season.

The reopening of Sa Llavanera, together with the broader expansion of free park-and-ride facilities, represents welcome news for visitors looking to enjoy the island without the added cost or frustration of limited city-centre parking.

Whether you are visiting Dalt Vila, enjoying the marina, shopping in the old town or dining by the waterfront, these new facilities provide a practical and sustainable alternative that enhances the overall visitor experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is parking at Sa Llavanera free?

Yes. The Sa Llavanera park-and-ride car park offers free parking for passenger vehicles.

How many new parking spaces have been added?

The refurbished Sa Llavanera facility provides 33 free parking spaces.

How far is Sa Llavanera from Marina Ibiza?

The car park is located just a few minutes' walk from the marina and waterfront promenade.

What is the maximum parking time?

Municipal regulations allow vehicles to remain parked for up to 72 hours.

Will the car parks appear on navigation apps?

Yes. Ibiza Town Council is working to include the facilities on Google Maps and Waze for Cities.

How many free parking spaces will the entire project provide?

The complete programme will organise approximately 1,600 parking spaces across ten municipal locations, including nearly 500 newly created spaces.

Is the parking suitable for people with reduced mobility?

Yes. The refurbishment includes designated accessible parking bays.

Ibiza continues to invest in smarter, more sustainable mobility solutions that benefit both residents and visitors. The reopening of the Sa Llavanera free car park, alongside the wider municipal park-and-ride programme, makes exploring Ibiza Town more convenient while helping to reduce congestion in one of the island's busiest areas.

For travellers planning to discover the marina, the historic streets of Dalt Vila or the city centre, these new free parking facilities offer an easy, accessible and cost-effective way to begin their visit.