Portinatx Lighthouse: discover Ibiza's spectacular coastal walk to Moscarter lighthouse

The Portinatx Lighthouse walk is one of the most scenic coastal routes in northern Ibiza. Leading from Portinatx to the distinctive Moscarter Lighthouse, the trail combines dramatic cliffs, pine-covered landscapes and uninterrupted Mediterranean views. Its manageable distance and varied scenery make it an excellent choice for walkers, photographers and visitors looking to explore the island’s rugged coastline.

Combining spectacular Mediterranean scenery with fascinating maritime heritage, this relatively short coastal hike offers visitors the chance to experience a quieter side of Ibiza. Whether you are an enthusiastic walker, a nature lover or simply looking for one of the island's finest viewpoints, the Portinatx Lighthouse trail deserves a place on your itinerary.

Moscarter lighthouse in Portinatx. / iStock

Where is Portinatx Lighthouse?

Moscarter Lighthouse stands on Ibiza's rugged northern coastline, just outside the peaceful resort of Portinatx. Located far from the island's busiest tourist areas, the lighthouse overlooks dramatic cliffs where the Mediterranean Sea stretches endlessly towards the horizon.

The walk begins near s'Arenal Gros, Portinatx's main beach, making it easy to combine the hike with a relaxing day by the sea.

Portinatx itself is easily accessible from Ibiza Town by both car and public transport, making the trail suitable for both independent travellers and those staying elsewhere on the island.

The Portinatx Lighthouse walk

The route to Moscarter Lighthouse covers approximately 3.5 kilometres in total, making it one of Ibiza's shorter coastal walks. Despite its modest length, the trail delivers exceptional scenery throughout the journey.

The Moscarter lighthouse, in Portinatx, is an ideal place for a hiking or cycling route. / JOAN COSTA

A clearly marked footpath follows the northern coastline, offering uninterrupted views of the turquoise Mediterranean. As you progress along the route, rocky cliffs, fragrant pine forests and coastal vegetation create an authentic Mediterranean landscape that feels far removed from Ibiza's more developed resort areas.

The changing scenery is one of the highlights of this walk. Every bend reveals another impressive viewpoint, making it an excellent route for photography enthusiasts.

Distance and difficulty

The Portinatx Lighthouse hike is considered moderately easy, making it accessible to most visitors with a reasonable level of fitness.

Most of the trail is relatively flat, although several rocky sections become more noticeable as you approach the lighthouse itself. Good walking shoes are highly recommended, as uneven surfaces can become slippery, particularly after rainfall.

Although suitable for families, visitors walking with young children should take extra care near the coastal cliffs and rocky sections.

Hiking summary

Distance : approximately 3.5 km (return)

: approximately 3.5 km (return) Difficulty : easy to moderate

: easy to moderate Terrain : coastal paths with some rocky sections

: coastal paths with some rocky sections Duration : around 1 to 1.5 hours, depending on stops

: around 1 to 1.5 hours, depending on stops Suitable for: most fitness levels

Moscarter Lighthouse. / X.P.

What makes Moscarter Lighthouse special?

Standing 52 metres high, Moscarter Lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in the Balearic Islands and one of Ibiza's most recognisable landmarks.

Constructed between 1975 and 1978, the lighthouse was built to improve navigation along Ibiza's northern coast, an area historically known for its rocky shoreline and unpredictable sea conditions.

Its striking black-and-white spiral design serves both practical and aesthetic purposes. While the distinctive pattern helps improve visibility for passing vessels, it has also become one of the island's most photographed landmarks.

Although visitors cannot usually enter the lighthouse itself, the surrounding viewpoints provide spectacular panoramic views across the Mediterranean.

Scenic highlights along the route

The journey is every bit as rewarding as the destination. Along the way, visitors encounter some of northern Ibiza's most beautiful natural scenery.

Towering cliffs plunge into impossibly blue water, while coastal paths wind through fragrant pine woodland. Depending on the season, wildflowers add splashes of colour to the landscape, creating an ever-changing backdrop.

Full moon at the Moscarter lighthouse. / José Antonio Hervás

The peaceful atmosphere is another major attraction. Unlike Ibiza's more crowded beaches, this trail often feels wonderfully secluded, allowing visitors to appreciate the sounds of the sea and the surrounding nature.

Sunrise and late afternoon are particularly magical times to complete the walk, when softer light transforms the coastline into one of the island's most photogenic locations.

Places to visit nearby

One of the advantages of exploring Portinatx Lighthouse is the variety of nearby attractions that can easily be incorporated into a full day of sightseeing.

Cala d'en Serra

This secluded bay is renowned for its turquoise water and peaceful surroundings. Surrounded by steep cliffs, Cala d'en Serra remains one of Ibiza's quieter beaches, making it ideal for travellers seeking tranquillity.

Torre de Portinatx

Dating back to the eighteenth century, Torre de Portinatx offers panoramic views across the northern coastline. The historic watchtower provides an interesting glimpse into Ibiza's defensive past while rewarding visitors with another exceptional viewpoint.

Cala Xarraca. / iStock

Cala Xarraca

A short drive away, Cala Xarraca is famous for its crystal-clear waters and excellent snorkelling opportunities. The sheltered bay is surrounded by pine forest, creating a peaceful setting for swimming or simply relaxing beside the sea.

Portinatx beach

After completing the walk, many visitors choose to unwind on Portinatx's beaches. The calm, clear waters are perfect for swimming, while the surrounding cafés provide an ideal place to enjoy lunch overlooking the Mediterranean.

Best time to visit

The Portinatx Lighthouse walk can be enjoyed throughout much of the year, although spring and autumn generally offer the most comfortable hiking conditions.

During these seasons, temperatures remain pleasant while the surrounding countryside becomes particularly attractive thanks to seasonal flowers and lush vegetation.

Summer remains a popular time to visit, although walkers are advised to begin early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the strongest midday sunshine.

Winter offers a quieter experience, with cooler temperatures making longer walks particularly enjoyable.

Practical tips for the walk

A little preparation helps ensure an enjoyable visit.

Before setting out, remember to:

Wear comfortable walking or hiking shoes.

Carry sufficient drinking water.

Bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat during warmer months.

Keep a camera or smartphone ready for the spectacular viewpoints.

Allow extra time to stop and enjoy the scenery.

Stay on marked paths, particularly near cliff edges.

As there is limited shade along parts of the route, visitors should also check weather conditions before beginning the hike.

Why you should visit Portinatx Lighthouse

While Ibiza is often associated with beaches and nightlife, the island's northern coastline reveals an entirely different character. The Portinatx Lighthouse walk showcases dramatic landscapes, peaceful surroundings and fascinating maritime history, all within a relatively short and accessible route.

Whether you are seeking panoramic photography opportunities, a relaxing nature walk or simply a memorable way to explore Ibiza beyond its resorts, Moscarter Lighthouse delivers an unforgettable experience.

The combination of rugged coastal scenery, fresh Mediterranean air and one of the Balearic Islands' most iconic landmarks makes this hike one of northern Ibiza's hidden gems.

Portinatx tower. / J.A. RIERA

Frequently asked questions

How long is the Portinatx Lighthouse walk?

The return route is approximately 3.5 kilometres, taking around one to one and a half hours depending on your pace and the number of stops.

Is the walk difficult?

No. It is considered an easy to moderate walk suitable for most visitors, although sturdy footwear is recommended because of some rocky sections.

Can families complete the hike?

Yes. Families can enjoy the trail, although young children should be supervised carefully near cliffs and uneven terrain.

What is Moscarter Lighthouse famous for?

Moscarter Lighthouse is famous for being the tallest lighthouse in the Balearic Islands, standing 52 metres high and featuring its distinctive black-and-white spiral design.

When is the best time to visit?

Spring and autumn provide the most comfortable weather, while early mornings or late afternoons are recommended during summer.

Are there other attractions nearby?

Yes. Cala d'en Serra, Cala Xarraca, Torre de Portinatx and Portinatx Beach are all located nearby and make excellent additions to your visit.

The Portinatx Lighthouse walk perfectly captures Ibiza's natural beauty beyond its world-famous nightlife. With breathtaking coastal views, fascinating maritime history and easy access from the charming resort of Portinatx, this trail is one of the island's finest outdoor experiences.

Whether you are visiting Ibiza for a weekend or a longer holiday, setting aside a few hours to discover Moscarter Lighthouse offers an unforgettable glimpse into the island's quieter and more authentic side. Comfortable walking shoes, plenty of water and a camera are all you need to enjoy one of northern Ibiza's most scenic adventures.