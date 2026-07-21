Tips to stay safe and comfortable in the heat when visiting Ibiza this summer

Every summer, Ibiza welcomes thousands of visitors eager to enjoy its spectacular beaches, crystal-clear waters, lively atmosphere and unforgettable sunsets. While the island is famous for its Mediterranean lifestyle, it is also known for experiencing high temperatures during the peak holiday season. If you are planning a trip between June and September, preparing for the heat is just as important as packing your swimwear.

Whether you are exploring the charming streets of Dalt Vila, spending the day on a secluded beach or dancing until sunrise at one of Ibiza's iconic clubs, staying cool and hydrated will help you make the most of your holiday. Here are some practical tips to help you enjoy Ibiza safely and comfortably, even on the hottest summer days.

Tourists stroll past the square in front of the church of Santa Gertrudis. / Toni Escobar.

Understand Ibiza's summer climate

Ibiza enjoys a typical Mediterranean climate, with long, dry summers and plenty of sunshine. During July and August, daytime temperatures commonly reach between 30°C and 35°C, while heatwaves can occasionally push temperatures even higher. The UV index is often very high, particularly between late morning and mid-afternoon.

Although sea breezes can make coastal areas feel more comfortable, inland locations and historic towns can become particularly warm during the hottest hours of the day. Knowing what to expect allows you to plan your activities more wisely.

Stay hydrated throughout the day

One of the simplest yet most important ways to cope with Ibiza's summer heat is to drink plenty of water.

Even if you do not feel thirsty, your body loses fluids quickly through perspiration, especially if you are walking, swimming, hiking or spending time outdoors.

Some useful habits include:

Carry a reusable water bottle wherever you go.

Refill your bottle whenever possible.

Drink water regularly instead of waiting until you feel thirsty.

Increase your water intake if you are consuming alcohol or caffeinated drinks.

Many visitors underestimate how dehydrating a day at the beach or an afternoon sightseeing can be. Keeping hydrated will help prevent headaches, dizziness and fatigue.

Stay hydrated. / Toni Escobar

Dress for the weather

Choosing the right clothing can make a significant difference to your comfort.

Lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen allow air to circulate and help your body regulate its temperature more effectively. Loose-fitting clothes are usually much cooler than tight garments.

When spending long periods outdoors, it is also worth wearing:

A wide-brimmed hat or cap.

UV-protective sunglasses.

Comfortable sandals or breathable trainers.

Light-coloured clothing that reflects sunlight.

Avoid wearing dark fabrics during the hottest part of the day, as they absorb more heat.

Never skip sun protection

The Balearic sun can be much stronger than many visitors expect, particularly if they are travelling from northern Europe.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 before going outside, even if the sky appears slightly cloudy. Reapply every two hours and always after swimming or excessive sweating.

Do not forget areas that are often missed, including:

Ears

Back of the neck

Tops of the feet

Hands

Lips (using an SPF lip balm)

Sunburn not only causes discomfort but can also spoil the rest of your holiday.

It is best to choose 'broad spectrum' sunscreens on the label and apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outside. / DI

Plan outdoor activities carefully

Instead of trying to do everything during the middle of the day, organise your itinerary around the weather.

Early mornings are ideal for:

Coastal walks

Visiting viewpoints

Exploring markets

Cycling

Boat trips

Late afternoons and evenings are perfect for wandering through Ibiza Town, enjoying outdoor restaurants or watching the famous sunset.

Between approximately 12 pm and 4 pm, consider taking a break somewhere cool. Many locals naturally slow down during the hottest hours, and visitors can benefit from doing the same.

Make the most of Ibiza's beautiful beaches

The island's beaches are one of its greatest attractions, but they can also become extremely hot.

If you are spending the day by the sea:

Rent a parasol or find natural shade.

Take regular swims to cool down.

Wear flip-flops or beach shoes, as the sand can become extremely hot.

Keep children protected from direct sunlight.

Bring extra drinking water.

Remember that the cooling effect of swimming can sometimes make it harder to notice how much sun exposure you have had.

Rent a parasol or find natural shade and take regular swims to cool down. / Vicent Marí

Eat light during hot weather

Heavy meals can make you feel sluggish when temperatures rise.

Fortunately, Ibiza offers plenty of fresh Mediterranean cuisine that is perfect for summer.

Look for dishes featuring:

Fresh salads

Seasonal vegetables

Grilled fish

Fresh fruit

Gazpacho

Seafood

Watermelon, melon and citrus fruits are particularly refreshing and also contribute to hydration.

Eat light meals. / DI

Be sensible with alcohol

Ibiza is internationally recognised for its nightlife, beach clubs and music scene. However, alcohol and high temperatures are not always a good combination.

Alcohol increases fluid loss and may reduce your awareness of dehydration.

If you are enjoying cocktails or drinks at sunset:

Alternate alcoholic drinks with water.

Eat before drinking.

Avoid prolonged sun exposure before a night out.

Pace yourself throughout the evening.

This simple approach helps you enjoy Ibiza's nightlife while reducing the risk of dehydration or heat exhaustion.

Take care during sightseeing

Historic areas such as Dalt Vila are wonderful to explore but involve uphill streets, stone paths and relatively little shade.

If you are planning to visit cultural attractions:

Start early in the morning.

Wear supportive footwear.

Carry water.

Stop regularly in shaded areas.

Avoid rushing uphill in extreme heat.

Taking your time allows you to appreciate the island's history while staying comfortable.

Keep your accommodation cool

After a busy day outdoors, returning to a cool room makes a huge difference.

Simple ways to keep your accommodation comfortable include:

Closing curtains during the hottest part of the day.

Using air conditioning responsibly.

Opening windows during cooler evening hours if appropriate.

Taking a cool shower before bed.

Wearing lightweight sleepwear.

Getting enough rest helps your body recover from the day's heat.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion

Although most visitors enjoy Ibiza without any problems, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can sometimes lead to heat exhaustion.

Early warning signs may include:

Heavy sweating

Dizziness

Weakness

Headache

Nausea

Muscle cramps

Feeling unusually tired

If these symptoms occur, move to a cool place immediately, drink water slowly and rest. If symptoms become severe or do not improve, seek medical assistance promptly.

Protect children and older travellers

Young children and older adults are generally more sensitive to high temperatures.

Families should make sure children:

Drink water regularly.

Wear hats.

Take frequent breaks in the shade.

Avoid direct midday sunshine.

Use appropriate sun protection.

Older travellers should also avoid prolonged exposure to intense heat and remain well hydrated throughout the day.

Protect children. / Vicent M. Pastor

Do not forget your car

If you are hiring a car to explore the island, remember that vehicles parked in direct sunlight can become extremely hot within minutes.

Before setting off:

Air the vehicle for a few moments.

Check seatbelt buckles and steering wheels, which can become very hot.

Keep bottled water inside the car.

Never leave children or pets unattended inside a parked vehicle.

Planning your journeys early or later in the day can make driving much more comfortable.

Enjoy Ibiza at a slower pace

One of the best ways to embrace the island is to adapt to its relaxed rhythm.

Rather than trying to fit countless activities into every day, allow yourself time to enjoy long lunches, shaded terraces, refreshing swims and peaceful evenings by the sea.

Ibiza is as much about slowing down as it is about adventure. Respecting the climate allows you to experience the island at its very best.

Summer in Ibiza offers endless opportunities to relax, explore and create unforgettable memories. By staying hydrated, protecting yourself from the sun, planning activities around the warmest hours and listening to your body's needs, you will be able to enjoy everything the island has to offer in comfort and safety.

A little preparation goes a long way. With the right approach, the Mediterranean sunshine becomes part of the experience rather than an obstacle, allowing you to focus on what really matters: enjoying the beaches, culture, gastronomy and unique atmosphere that make Ibiza such a special destination.