The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

The first weekend of July arrives with a particularly busy agenda in Ibiza and Formentera, marked by family activities, live music and outdoor plans. One of the main highlights will be El Festín, the children’s theatre festival that will take over CEIP Sant Jordi from Friday to Sunday with circus, clowning, physical theatre and shows for all audiences, including Karma letal, Flama viva, Lullaby, Clochard and La tempestat de l’oceà.

Music will also play a major role with a new edition of Suau Festival, which will bring neoclassical, ambient and contemporary electronic sounds to different venues across the island. Felt Oxytocin will perform on Friday outside the Es Caló de s’Oli Auditorium; Dobrawa Czocher will present State of Matter on Saturday at the Sant Pere bastion in Dalt Vila; and Two Lanes will close the programme on Sunday at Sa Pedrera with their combination of acoustic piano, synthesisers and minimalist electronic music.

The agenda is completed with concerts in a wide variety of styles — from blues and funk to flamenco, folk, jazz, pop and Latin music — in venues such as Can Jordi, Sant Josep, Cala de Bou, Sant Ferran and Sant Francesc. There will also be cinema with 'La misteriosa mirada del flamenco', Cabaret and the Mecal Air Ibiza short film cycle, as well as a charity dinner at Sa Caleta in aid of the Elena Torres Association, environmental activities at Juntos Farm, festivities in Sant Joan and a day dedicated to the voice of women in sport at the Caló de s’Oli Auditorium.

Artists from AMAE preparing their works at the Diario de Ibiza Club. / Vicent Marí

THURSDAY 2 JULY

Music

World Music. World music concert. 10.30pm. Es Pujols. Formentera.

Ras Smaila. Blues and funk, on the porch at Can Jordi. From 7pm to 9pm.

Los del Varadero. Rumba and pop, on the stage at Bar Tribu. From 8pm to 10pm.

Héctor Roldán. Melodic song and pop, at Cas Costas. From 8pm to 10pm.

Martin Pollard. Folk and rock, at Why Not. From 8pm to 10pm.

Querencia. Flamenco, at Vista al Puerto. From 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

The Rosemary Family. Rumba and rock, on the terrace at Can Riku. From 9pm to 11pm.

Cinema

La misteriosa mirada del flamenco. By Diego Céspedes (Chile, 2025). Anem al cine cycle, original version with Spanish subtitles. 8.30pm at Multicines Eivissa.

Cabaret. Screening as part of the summer cinema cycle at Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel. Film in English with Spanish subtitles. Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel vegetable garden. Tickets 32 euros per person. 10pm.

Folklore

Primera Ballada d’Estiu 2026: popular folk dance in memory of Toni Planes. 7.15pm. Courtyard of the church of Sant Miquel de Balansat.

The Ibiza duo, Felt Oxytocin. / Suau Festival.

FRIDAY 3 JULY

El Festín. Children’s theatre festival

CEIP Sant Jordi

7pm: Karma letal, CIA Gonzalo Santamaría.

9.30pm: Flama viva, CIA Spinish Circ.

Music

Felt Oxytocin: Suau Festival. Neoclassical, ambient and contemporary electronic music with Samuel Pérez on piano and Carlos Vesperinas on cello. They will present pieces from Entre Ellas and previews from Tafukt. Outside the Es Caló de s’Oli Auditorium. Free admission until capacity is reached.

Nathalie & Dave Duo. Indie, pop, rock and soul covers, at the Sant Josep Night Market. From 8.30pm to 10pm.

Rick & Carly. Pop, rock and soul, at the Spritzeria in Port des Torrent. From 9pm to 11pm.

Little Pomegranate Honey. Blues and rock, at Can Bernat Vinya. From 9pm to 11pm.

The Moonshine Trio. Irish roots folk, in the courtyard at Racó Verd. From 9pm to 11pm.

Música en viu. Friday concerts in Sant Ferran, Formentera. 10pm.

Mecal Air Ibiza in the 2023 edition. / DI

SATURDAY 4 JULY

El Festín. Children’s theatre festival

CEIP Sant Jordi

6pm: Alone, CIA Maiclown.

7.30pm: Ikigai la teva raó de ser, CIA Clownidoscopio.

9pm: El resurgir de lo invisible, CIA Circ Aerial.

10pm: Lullaby, CIA Proyecto Kavauri.

Sant Joan festivities

9.30am to 1pm: Open day with inflatables. Municipal swimming pool.

Music

Dobrawa Czocher: Suau Festival. Neoclassical music with cello, synthesisers, electronics and voice. Presenting State of Matter. Baluard de Sant Pere, Dalt Vila. Tickets on TicketIB.

Petit Cor: Cançons d’amor. A programme featuring pieces based on love poems and popular songs that sing of love, life and the sea, with works such as 5 Cançons Hebrees d’Amor by Eric Whitacre, written by Hila Plitmann. Directed by Jordi Martí Company. 10pm. Museu Etnogràfic, Can Ros. Advance booking required.

MG & Funk Explosion. With Muriel Grossmann on saxophone, Radomir Milojkovic on guitar, Salvatore Licitra on electric bass and Uros Stamenkovic on drums. Sant Josep market. 11.30am.

La Cucaracha Ibiza. Latin party with the Super Orquesta Latina Son de Cuba, Sabor a Mí, Jean Franco and dance shows by Caribe Mami. Teatro Pereyra. From 11.30pm.

Flamenco Nights. Live flamenco performance with the group Flamenco Puro, with dinner at the Summer Garden Restaurant. Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel. Booking recommended. 8pm.

Paco Fernández Band. Flamenco fusion. From 9pm at Villa Mercedes restaurant in Sant Antoni.

Cotton Cactus. Blues, country and folk, at Can Jordi Blues Station. From 1pm to 3pm.

Mimi Barber & The Groove Machine. Funky, pop, rock and soul, at Sunset Cala Conta. From 9pm to 11pm.

Antonio Muñoz. Female flamenco trio, at Racó Verd. From 9pm to 11pm.

Cotton Cactus. American folk as part of the Rock & Ryans cycle. From 9pm to 11pm.

Jazz a la plaça. Jazz jam session. 10pm. Sant Francesc, Formentera.

Charity

Charity dinner for the Elena Torres Association: charity evening organised by Sa Caleta Restaurant and the Elena Torres Association to support cancer research. 8.30pm. Sa Caleta Restaurant. Menu 75 euros.

Cinema

Mecal Air Ibiza: Comedy 1. Open-air short film cycle with free admission. 10pm. Sant Agustí park.

Talks

The voice of women in sport: event with María Cadens Roca, Marta López Herrero, Ana Ferrer Prohias and Paulina Pérez Buforn, moderated by María Pérez Buforn. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium. Free admission with prior registration until capacity is reached. 11.30am.

Environment

Saturdays at Juntos Farm: breakfasts and lunches, practical workshops, children’s activities, guided tours, talks and a farmers’ market with local products. Juntos Farm, Santa Gertrudis. From 9am to 4pm.

The German duo Two Lanes. / Suau Festival.

SUNDAY 5 JULY

El Festín. Children’s theatre festival

CEIP Sant Jordi

6pm: Dentro de..., Escola de Circ Eivissa Omega.

7.30pm: Tentación divina, CIA Maiclown.

8.30pm: Clochard, CIA Grappa Teatre.

10pm: La tempestat de l’oceà, CIA Empordà Mar.

Music

Two Lanes: Suau Festival. Emotional electronic music with acoustic piano, analogue synthesisers and minimalist electronics. Sa Pedrera. Tickets on TicketIB.

Querencia. Flamenco, on the terrace at Tribu, in Cala de Bou. From 8pm to 10pm.

Tabanco. Flamenco, at Can Bernat Vinya tavern bar. From 9pm to 11pm.

Stefan Brüggemann, this Tuesday in the Arms Room, during the installation of the exhibition ‘Cel d’or’, curated by Elena Ruiz. / Marcelo Sastre

EXHIBITIONS

La mirada fotogràfica de Chico Prats. Exhibition of old photographs by painter José Manuel Chico Prats, with material from the Arxiu d’Imatge i So Municipal d’Eivissa. Opening on Friday 3 July at 8pm. Sa Nostra Sala, Carrer d’Aragó, 17, Ibiza. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm; Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Until 25 July 2026.

Arteivissa. Group exhibition organised by the Multiarte Association of Ibiza (AMAE), featuring 33 artists. Club Diario de Ibiza, Monday to Friday from 6pm to 9pm. Free admission. Until 15 July.

Hans Grass. I en la mar, els somnis. Painting. Opening on Friday 3 July, from 7pm to 9pm. Museu Puget. From 3 July to 31 December.

Jaime Urdiales. Ready for You 2026. Large-format installation. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel. Free admission. Until 15 July 2026.

Martina De Matteo. How It Becomes You. Acrylic and oil painting on canvas. Ocean Drive Talamanca. Until 14 July 2026.

Josep Costa Ferrer, Picarol. Exhibition dedicated to his work to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth. Drawing, illustration and caricature. Opening on 7 July at 8pm. Sala Capitular, Dalt Vila. Until 28 August.

Miriam Dema. Seu. Painting. Can Garita organises the exhibition with the support of Ibiza Interiors. Ibiza Interiors, Lugar Venda de Safragell, 154, Sant Llorenç. Open Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm, and Saturdays from 4pm to 8pm and by appointment. Until 19 July.

Aphon Hengcharoen. Origen. Paintings. Sala Baleària, Avenida Santa Eulària des Riu, 17, Ibiza. Open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm. Until 20 September.

Tribute to Guillermo Fornes. Exhibition paying tribute to Guillermo Fornes with works from different stages of the artist’s career. KSAR Living, Sant Llorenç de Balàfia, Sant Joan road, kilometre 11.6. Open all summer.

Oaths to the Unknown. Exhibition featuring works from the private collection of Paul Graves, with twenty original works by Louise Janin and previously unseen photographs from The World Question Center by James Lee Byars. KSAR Living, Sant Llorenç de Balàfia, Sant Joan road, kilometre 11.6. Open all summer.

Harlys Becerra. Gravity. Painting, sculpture and organic materials such as posidonia, earth and coffee. Hotel ME Ibiza, Santa Eulària. Throughout the season.

Blau blava. Group exhibition by artists from the Balearic Islands: Aina Albo Puigserver, Pedro Asensio, Adrián Cardona, Laura de Grinyo, Gilbert Herreyns, Leopoldo Irriguible, Stella Rahola, Bonet Vallribera and Anneliese Witt. Estudi Tur Costa, in Jesús. Visits every Thursday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm and by appointment outside those hours by calling +34 689 591 641. Special opening hours for the CAN fair in Ibiza on 24, 25 and 26 June from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Until September.

Stefan Brüggemann. Cel d’Or. Installation. A total intervention conceived for the Sala d’Armes of the Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa (MACE), exploring the perception of space, time, light and language. Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa, Sala d’Armes. Until 15 November 2026.

Júlia Ribas. Tornar. Painting exhibition. Can Jeroni Cultural Centre. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am to 1.30pm, and Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Until 5 July.

Donació de Cati Verdera al poble de Formentera. Far de la Mola cultural and educational space. Visiting hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm, and Wednesday and Sunday from 5pm to 9pm.

El Aroma de la Materia. Group exhibition with works by Almudena Lobera, Callum Innes, Claudio Parmiggiani, Florian Pumhösl, Heinz Mack, Ian Wallace, Jean-Marc Bustamante, Laura de Grinyo, Luísa Jacinto, Ornaghi & Prestinari, Robert Barry and Wolfram Ullrich. Parra & Romero Gallery, Santa Gertrudis, Monday to Sunday from 11am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm. Until 4 August.

3 mirades urbanes. Photography exhibition by Ferrer Barbany, María Hidalgo and Nomar Mi. Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Until 10 July.

Vicent M.T. Serra. Entre artesans i ballades. Photography. Sant Joan de Labritja Parish House. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm. Until 5 July.

Patricia Zubiri. La alegría de las flores. Painting. Can Jordi Blues Station, Sant Josep road, kilometre 7.7. Until 20 July.

Oronelles. Group exhibition of swallow figures on ceramic supports. Puig des Molins Monographic Museum, Via Romana 31, Ibiza, during museum opening hours. Until 30 August.

Amparo López. Homage to the 70s Ibiza Painters. Naïve painting inspired by the naïve painters of the 1970s, such as Ingeborg Gauger Margot Tate and Sylvia Huber Gaensslen. Aubergine by Atzaró. Until Tuesday 30 June 2026.

Azucena González. On the Road to Paradiso (Travel Postcards), paintings. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel in Cala de Bou.

Conflux. Group exhibition with works by Carlota Pérez de Castro, Pablo Linsambarth, Patricia Paz and Sol Bailey Barker. Painting, ceramics, sculpture and atmospheric constructions. Estudio Laterna in Santa Gertrudis, Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm, and weekends by appointment. Until 25 September.

Camille Walala. Metropolis. Fabrics inspired by urban architecture, works on paper and limited editions, in an exhibition curated by Anna Dimitrova. ADDA Gallery Ibiza, at Paradiso Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. Until 11 July.

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