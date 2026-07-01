Chinois Ibiza in July 2026: the complete guide to every residency, guest DJ and unmissable night

If you are planning a trip to Ibiza in July and want to experience the island's nightlife beyond the superclubs, Chinois Ibiza has one of the most varied weekly programmes of the summer. Located in the heart of Marina Botafoc, inside the Ibiza Gran Hotel, the venue will open every night throughout July, offering seven different residencies and a line-up featuring internationally renowned DJs and live performers.

Now in its fifth season, Chinois has established itself as one of Ibiza's leading clubbing destinations. Recently voted among DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs in the World, the venue has earned a reputation for combining an intimate dancefloor with high-quality sound and carefully curated programming, making it an appealing alternative for visitors looking for a more immersive clubbing experience.

Here is everything you need to know about Chinois Ibiza's July 2026 programme.

Chinois Ibiza's dance floor. / MARIO PINTA

Sundays: Bedouin returns with SAGA

Every Sunday, Bedouin brings back SAGA, one of Ibiza's most established house music residencies.

Returning for a second consecutive season under the theme Garden of Unearthly Delights, the residency blends Bedouin's signature mix of global musical influences with contemporary electronic sounds. The concept was recognised with the 2025 Vicious Award for Best House Party in Ibiza, further reinforcing its reputation among clubbers.

During July, Bedouin will be joined by several special guests, including Damian Lazarus and Fiona Kraft on 5 July, followed by DJ Tennis on 26 July.

Saturdays: Claptone's The Masquerade

Saturday nights belong to The Masquerade, the long-running residency led by the mysterious artist Claptone.

Recognisable by his iconic golden mask, Claptone combines house music with theatrical production to create one of Ibiza's most distinctive club nights. The residency has become one of the island's longest-running concepts and continues to attract internationally recognised guests.

Highlights during July include:

Melé (4 July)

A-Trak B2B Andhim (11 July)

Faithless (18 July)

2manydjs (25 July)

Chinois is located in the Ibiza Gran Hotel. / MARIO PINTA

Fridays: Major League DJz make their Ibiza debut

One of the biggest additions to Chinois this summer is Echoes of Tomorrow, the first Ibiza residency from Major League DJz.

Born in Boston and raised in South Africa, the award-winning duo has become one of the leading names in the global Afro House movement. Their residency focuses on deep Afro-inspired electronic music, showcasing both established artists and rising talent.

Confirmed guests for July include:

AMÉMÉ (10 July)

Nitefreak (17 July)

Khenya and Themba (24 July)

Thursdays: Defected begins a new chapter

Legendary house music label Defected begins its first season at Chinois with a residency built around the slogan Defected Forever.

The brand continues its long-standing commitment to Ibiza's house music culture while combining classic artists with new talent.

Among the biggest names appearing during July are:

Arielle Free (2 July)

Carl Craig (16 and 30 July)

Eliza Rose (16 July)

Floorplan, Menendez Brothers and Honeyluv (30 July)

Chinois has become known for its community-focused atmosphere and diverse programming. / Natalia Cruz

Wednesdays: Mahmut Orhan returns

Following a successful debut in 2025, Turkish producer Mahmut Orhan returns with Sounds Like Pillowtalk.

His residency combines Deep House, Nu Disco and Indie Dance with influences from different cultures, creating one of the week's most melodic musical journeys.

Special guests during July include:

Francis Mercier (1 July)

Lilya Mandre and Fideles (15 July)

ZHU (22 July)

Tuesdays: Appetite keeps the underground spirit alive

For fans of underground electronic music, Tuesdays belong to Appetite.

Returning for a third consecutive year, founders Elliot Schooling and Liam Palmer continue to showcase a blend of House, Techno, UK Garage and Minimal sounds.

July guests include:

Hot Since 82 (7 July)

Skream and Luke Dean (21 July)

Groove Armada (28 July)

Mondays: LA TROYA returns

No Ibiza summer would feel complete without LA TROYA.

Known as one of the world's most iconic LGBTQ+ parties, the legendary Monday night returns to Chinois with extravagant costumes, colourful performances and one of its most ambitious line-ups to date. Open to everyone, LA TROYA remains one of the island's most inclusive nightlife experiences.

Special guests during July include:

Nicole Moudaber (6 July)

Melanie C and Jodie Harsh (20 July)

Mousse T and Fat Tony (27 July)

Bedouin returns with his SAGA residency to Chinois Ibiza. / Chinois

A different clubbing experience in Ibiza

Unlike many of Ibiza's larger venues, Chinois has built its identity around an intimate club environment where the music and dancefloor remain the centre of attention.

Located in Marina Botafoc, just minutes from Ibiza Town, the venue combines high-end production with a welcoming atmosphere that appeals to both seasoned clubbers and visitors discovering Ibiza's nightlife for the first time.

With world-class DJs performing every night of the week, travellers can easily plan their holiday around the residency that best suits their musical tastes.

Planning your July nights in Ibiza

Whether you are looking for Afro House, underground electronic music, classic house, immersive club concepts or one of Ibiza's most famous LGBTQ+ parties, Chinois offers something different every evening.

From Bedouin's SAGA and Claptone's The Masquerade to Defected, LA TROYA and the Ibiza debut of Major League DJz, July 2026 promises to be one of the venue's strongest months yet.

For anyone visiting Ibiza this summer, Chinois has become one of the island's essential nightlife destinations, offering a different experience every night while remaining true to the authentic spirit of the dancefloor.