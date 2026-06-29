Can Marçà Cave: discovering Ibiza’s underground history

Set into the cliffs of Port de Sant Miquel, in the north of Ibiza, Can Marçà Cave is one of the island’s most striking natural attractions. Formed around 100,000 years ago by geological faults, the cave offers visitors a different view of Ibiza: one shaped not by beaches and sunsets, but by stone, water and time.

Located in the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja, the cave sits above the sea in a dramatic natural setting, with views over Port de Sant Miquel and the surrounding coastline. Today, it is open to visitors through guided tours that reveal both its geological value and a lesser-known chapter of the island’s past.

A cave linked to Ibiza’s smuggling past

Can Marçà was used around a century ago by smugglers who found in its hidden position an ideal place to conceal their goods. Tobacco, coffee and alcohol were among the products brought in from the sea and hidden inside the cave, away from the eyes of the authorities.

Can Marçà cave. / iStock

Traces of that clandestine use can still be seen today. Inside the cave, red and black marks remain visible on some of the walls, originally used to indicate the way in and out of the cave in case a quick escape was needed.

This connection with smuggling forms an important part of the visitor experience. Beyond its natural beauty, Can Marçà offers a glimpse into a time when Ibiza’s rugged coastline and isolated coves played a key role in the island’s underground economy.

The geological value of Can Marçà

Inside the cave, visitors can walk through a series of chambers and passageways where the slow action of water has shaped the rock over thousands of years. Although Can Marçà is now largely fossilised, some deeper galleries still preserve the conditions that allow water to continue sculpting the stone.

The route includes stalactites, stalagmites, columns and other formations created by mineral-rich water over long periods of time. These shapes, enhanced by carefully placed lighting, give the cave its distinctive atmosphere and help visitors understand the geological processes that formed it.

One of the most recognisable parts of the visit is the recreated waterfall, accompanied by water, light and sound effects. This feature evokes the underground watercourses and cascades that once existed in the cave, helping to bring its ancient landscape back to life.

Can Marçà route includes stalactites, stalagmites, columns and other formations created by mineral-rich water / iStock

A visit for all seasons

Can Marçà Cave is one of the few natural caves in Ibiza adapted for tourist visits, making it an accessible option for families, couples and travellers interested in nature, history or geology.

Guided tours are available and provide context about the cave’s formation, its former use by smugglers and the different formations found along the route. The visit usually lasts less than an hour, making it easy to include in a wider itinerary around the north of the island.

The cave can be visited at different times of the year, although opening hours vary depending on the season. For this reason, visitors are advised to check the official timetable before travelling and, especially during busy periods, to confirm availability in advance.

A different side of Ibiza

Can Marçà Cave is more than a geological attraction. It is a place where Ibiza’s natural history and human history meet. Its ancient formations speak of a landscape shaped over thousands of years, while its marks and hidden corners recall the island’s smuggling past.

For anyone looking to explore beyond Ibiza’s beaches and nightlife, a visit to Can Marçà offers a memorable journey into one of the island’s most fascinating underground spaces.