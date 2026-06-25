The 10 cheapest places to stay in Ibiza on the night of the eclipse: from 166 euros for two people

Staying overnight in Ibiza on the night of the solar eclipse on 12 August 2026 will cost at least 166 euros for two adults who have not yet made their booking, according to a search carried out this Tuesday on Booking for one night, from 12 to 13 August, with the results sorted by price.

The cheapest option shown in the search is Hotel Florencio Ibiza, in Sant Antoni, with a double room with two single beds for 166 euros, including taxes and charges. The establishment has a rating of 8.2 out of 10 and more than 2,500 reviews on the platform.

It is followed by Cisne By Nest Hostel, also in Sant Antoni, with a double room with balcony for 171 euros; and Hostal Restaurante Pou des Lleó, in Sant Carles, with a double room with sea views for 177 euros and breakfast included. The latter is also the highest-rated among the ten cheapest accommodation options shown in the search, with a score of 8.9.

More than 200 euros per night

Sant Antoni accounts for a large share of the most affordable options for that date, although there are still other properties with relatively low prices. In addition to Hotel Florencio Ibiza and Cisne By Nest Hostel, the list includes AzuLine Hostal Dinamarca, for 185 euros; Hostal Sunset Ibiza, for 205 euros; Aparthotel Vibra Bay, for 215 euros with breakfast included; and The Blue Apartments-Adults Only, for 223 euros.

Outside Sant Antoni, the search includes Apartamentos Albertos, in Santa Eulària, for 204 euros; Hotel Club Can Jordi, in Cala Llenya, for 214 euros; and Coordenadas Ibiza, in the centre of Ibiza Town, for 221 euros.

The prices correspond to a specific search on Booking and may vary depending on availability, booking conditions and changes in demand. The date coincides with the night of the solar eclipse expected on 12 August 2026, a phenomenon that has increased interest in accommodation on the island and in other options for enjoying the event.