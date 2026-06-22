Everything you can do to enjoy the 'Nit de Sant Joan' in Ibiza and Formentera

Ibiza and Formentera are getting ready to celebrate the 'Nit de Sant Joan' this Tuesday, 23 June, one of the most eagerly awaited nights in the festive calendar. Fire, music, local traditions and popular celebrations will take over different parts of the islands in a night that marks the symbolic start of summer.

For visitors, it is one of the best opportunities to experience Ibiza beyond its beaches and nightlife: village squares, bonfires, traditional dancing, live music, family activities and local food come together in a celebration deeply rooted in island culture.

The main focus will once again be Sant Joan, where the programme includes concerts, batucada, DJ sessions and the much-anticipated lighting of the nou foguerons at midnight. There will also be a festive atmosphere in Ibiza Town, with events in Talamanca, ses Figueretes, ses Figueres and sa Punta, including live music, DJs, family activities and the traditional macarrons de Sant Joan.

In Formentera, the celebration will take place in El Pilar de la Mola, with concerts, a communal barbecue and the lighting of the bonfires.

The programme also extends to other areas such as Ca n’Escandell, Santa Eulària, es Puig d’en Valls, Santa Gertrudis and es Cubells, with activities for all ages, from 'ball pagès', concerts and children’s workshops to bonfires, 'café caleta', traditional activities and correfocs.

With dozens of events spread across both islands, the 'Nit de Sant Joan' will once again bring thousands of people together around fire, music and the traditions that mark the beginning of summer in Ibiza.

Here are the main events

Sant Joan

Car park behind the church

7pm: DJ Toni Torres.

9pm: Groove Garage concert.

11pm: Aiyé Batucada.

Midnight: Lighting of the nou foguerons.

Plaça d’Espanya

Midnight: DJ Sr. Cardona.

2am: DJ JohnSax.

Carrer de l’Ajuntament

10pm: Andy Grandez.

1am: Adam Barquín.

Ibiza Town

Talamanca beach

8pm: Ace of Hearts, DJ Jessica Ros and Iván Roman.

8.30pm: Macarrons de Sant Joan.

9pm: Live music with Canallas del Guateke.

10.30pm: Ace of Hearts, DJ Jessica Ros and Iván Roman.

Ses Figueres neighbourhood

9.30pm: Live music with Los del Varadero, on the platform opposite Hotel Ses Figueres.

Ses Figueretes beach

6pm: Workshops, children’s activities and entertainment in the square.

8pm: Entre revetlles i amors concert, end-of-year performance by students from the choir of the Ses Figueretes Residents’ Association.

9pm: Macarrons de Sant Joan.

9pm: Live music with Esta me la sé.

10.30pm: DJ DRamones.

Sa Punta beach

8pm: Live music with Soul Doctor, featuring Matteo Crocetti and Gabriel de Miranda.

10pm: DJ.

A free accessible bus service will run from 7pm to 2am between Avenida de España and Talamanca. Passengers must show their citizen bus card.

Ca n’Escandell

8pm: DJ Petter Marttos, from Barcelona.

10pm: Discover Ibiza, San Pablo bajo el hechizo and Meigas y conjuro payés Café Caleta, by Acrobati-k. Free café caleta while stocks last.

12.30am: End of the party.

Santa Eulària

6.30pm: Cart rides for children, from Carrer Marià Riquer Wallis to Font d’en Lluna.

7pm: Children’s workshops and games, Font d’en Lluna.

8.30pm: Popular folk dancing with Es Broll, Font d’en Lluna.

9.30pm: Performance by Ibiza Comedy Band, Plaça d’Isidor Macabich.

11.30pm: Lighting of the foguerons, Plaça d’Isidor Macabich.

Es Puig d’en Valls

7.30pm: Children’s games, football ground car park.

8.15pm: Macarrons de Sant Joan competition, football ground car park.

8.30pm: Ball pagès with the Colla de Ball Pagès des Puig d’en Valls and els Xacoters de sa Torre, football ground car park.

9pm: Musical performance by Yacaré, football ground car park.

11pm: Lighting of the foguerons, football ground car park.

Santa Gertrudis

8.30pm: Simple Rock concert, church square.

Sant Josep

Nit de Sant Joan organised by the Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs in es Cubells

6.30pm: Traditional activities, concert by Arredefolk, reading of the Nit de Sant Joan manifesto, presentation of the official poster by Vicent Barbany Ferrer and of the song from the Nit de Sant Joan competition, No ho semblava, by Juanjele. Car park near the church.

11pm: Correfoc by Es Mals Esperits and lighting of the fogueró.

Sant Jordi

8pm: Ball pagès after mass.

8pm: Popular sausage barbecue for everyone.

8pm: Five Guys concert and music session until midnight.

8pm: Macarrons de Sant Joan for everyone, organised by the Festival Committee.

Sant Antoni

Can Bonet

7pm: Foam party and bouncy castles.

8.30pm: Music with Jdejhou DJ.

9.30pm: Macarrons de Sant Joan competition.

10pm: Ucs competition.

11pm: Lighting of the bonfire.

Forada

8pm: Ibizan herb liqueur workshop.

10pm: Popular barbecue and macarrons de Sant Joan competition.

Midnight: Lighting of the bonfire.

Formentera

El Pilar de la Mola