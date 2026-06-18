5 Ibiza bars and restaurants to watch the football World Cup in style

Ibiza knows how to turn a simple plan into something unforgettable. During the World Cup, watching football on the island is not just about finding a screen and ordering a drink. It is about choosing your atmosphere. Do you want a lively sports bar in Ibiza Town, a beach club with sea views, a terrace for sharing tapas, or a full fan zone with a stadium-style buzz? This summer, visitors can follow the tournament without missing the best of Ibiza: sunshine, food, cocktails, music and that feeling that anything can happen after the final whistle.

Here are five bars and restaurants in Ibiza where football fans, food lovers and holidaymakers can enjoy the World Cup with the right mix of energy, comfort and island flavour.

Match day with a local soul

Can Tina is a brilliant choice for those who want football with neighbourhood character. Located in the centre of Ibiza Town, this lively tavern defines itself as a sports bar and celebrates watching sport in good company. Its official website highlights its passion for sports, while recent social posts mention World Cup fever, screens, multi-screens, terrace space and a festive match-day mood.

Can Tina. / Marcelo Sastre

The appeal of Can Tina is its balance between proper food and proper football atmosphere. This is not a place where the match feels like background noise. It is the kind of bar where friends gather around a table, cold drinks arrive quickly, and the tension of a close game feels even better when shared. Its style is casual, urban and full of personality, with croquettes, rice dishes, tapas and a Spanish tavern spirit that suits long afternoons and emotional evenings.

For visitors staying in Ibiza Town, Can Tina is especially convenient. You can watch the match, eat well, celebrate a goal, and then continue the night nearby without needing to cross the island. It is football with a local accent.

Tapas before penalties

For a more relaxed and food-led plan, La Tapería offers the kind of setting that suits groups who want to talk, share plates and enjoy the match without losing the pleasure of dinner. The restaurant describes itself as a place for traditional Spanish food and tapas with modern touches, located also in Ibiza Town, with a concept based on sharing and enjoying food in an authentic, informal way. Its official details place it on Carrer des Cubells, below the Multicines area, with evening opening hours from Tuesday to Sunday.

This is the option for travellers who want a less obvious World Cup plan. Instead of a huge fan zone, think shared tapas, drinks, conversation and the comfort of a modern local bar. It is ideal for early evening games, smaller fixtures or fans who prefer food first and football second. As with any venue not publicly advertising full tournament coverage, it is best to confirm the exact match before booking. But for visitors looking for a casual Ibiza restaurant with a screen and plenty of flavour, La Tapería deserves a place on the shortlist.

Big screens and beach energy

If your perfect World Cup plan includes a giant screen, open air and a crowd ready to sing, Bam-Bu-Ku is one of the island’s standout choices. Its official website describes it as a vibrant daytime beach club in Sant Antoni, overlooking the s’Arenal waterfront and located next to O Beach Ibiza. For the tournament, Bam-Bu-Ku is hosting FANZONE Ibiza, with selected World Cup 2026 matches screened live in an open-air setting.

This is the place for fans who want the match to feel like an event. England, Spain, Germany, France, Argentina and the Netherlands are among the nations featured in the early schedule, making Bam-Bu-Ku a strong choice for international groups. Add tropical décor, poolside energy, drinks and sea air, and you have one of the most Ibiza ways to watch the World Cup.

Portside football and late night buzz

In Ibiza Town, Ryans La Marina is a strong pick for travellers staying near the harbour, Dalt Vila or the port. Ryans La Marina will be showing every match of the tournament, from the group stage to the final whistle.

The venue also has the right location for a match-day base. It is located at Ibiza’s port, just metres from the sea, with Ryans Pub opening onto a terrace with sea views. Burgers, sandwiches, beers and cocktails are served there, making it an easy option for visitors who want food, drinks and football without overcomplicating the plan.

Ryans La Marina works especially well for those who want flexibility. Watch an afternoon match before exploring Ibiza Town, or settle in for an evening game and let the port atmosphere take over afterwards. It is central, social and reliable for full tournament coverage.

Sea views after the final whistle

For football with a touch of luxury, Nassau Beach Club brings the World Cup to Platja d’en Bossa. It is a beachfront option for watching the tournament from the shoreline.

Nassau Beach Club is a meeting point for tourists and residents every summer. / NASSAU GROUP

Nassau is more than a place to watch a match. It is one of Ibiza’s best-known beach clubs, located on the sands of Platja d’en Bossa, with Mediterranean and sushi cuisine, sea views, music, cocktails and a stylish lounge atmosphere.

This is the venue for visitors who want the World Cup to feel like part of a full Ibiza day. Start with lunch by the beach, watch the football with a cocktail, and stay for music and dinner as the island shifts into night mode. It is not the loudest option on the list, but it may be the most scenic.

The World Cup in Ibiza is not one single experience. It can be loud, local, stylish, relaxed or completely full-on. Can Tina brings the sports bar spirit, La Tapería de Pueblo adds tapas and comfort, Bam-Bu-Ku delivers the fan zone spectacle, Ryans La Marina offers central reliability, and Nassau Beach Club turns match day into a Mediterranean moment. Pick your team, book ahead, check the kick-off time, and let Ibiza do the rest.