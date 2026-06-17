The free Ibiza party everyone will be talking about this weekend

Chinois Ibiza is preparing to celebrate Ibiza in the way it knows best: through music, community and a shared love for the island. On Sunday 21 June, PORTSIDE returns to Ibiza Port for its fourth edition, bringing a free open-air party to one of the island’s most iconic settings.

Under the slogan 'For Ibiza, With Love', this year’s edition is designed as a tribute to the people who make Ibiza so special: residents, workers, visitors, local businesses and the wider creative community. From early evening until midnight, the port will become a meeting point for music lovers, with a line-up led by Luciano, Bedouin and Bruz.

A free celebration in the heart of Ibiza

PORTSIDE has become one of Chinois’ most anticipated annual events. More than just a party, it is a gesture of appreciation towards Ibiza and its unique spirit. The event brings together international electronic music, the energy of the port and the open-air atmosphere that makes summer on the island so unforgettable.

For visitors, it is a chance to experience Ibiza beyond the usual club setting. For locals, it is a celebration created with them in mind. With the support of the local authorities, port organisations and neighbourhood associations, PORTSIDE continues to grow while keeping its original purpose clear: to share music, joy and connection with the island.

Luciano, Bedouin and Bruz lead the PORTSIDE line-up

Luciano returns to PORTSIDE for the fourth consecutive year, bringing the infectious rhythm and unmistakable sound that have made him one of Ibiza’s most loved artists. A pioneer of Latin house and a long-standing favourite on the island, he brings both experience and emotion to the evening.

Bedouin also return to the celebration, adding their deep, melodic and dreamlike sound to the programme. The duo, formed by Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe, arrive after receiving recognition at the Vicious Awards 2025 for SAGA, their acclaimed Ibiza residency.

Completing the PORTSIDE line-up is Bruz, the Dutch-born, Ibiza-based DJ who has become a familiar name at Chinois and Beachouse. His energetic sets and connection with the island make him a perfect fit for this open-air celebration.

The night continues with SAGA at Chinois

Once PORTSIDE comes to a close, the music moves to Chinois for the opening night of Bedouin’s SAGA residency. The afterparty begins at 11:30 PM and marks the start of another summer season for one of Ibiza’s most atmospheric club experiences.

Bedouin will perform again inside Chinois, joined by Luciano as a special guest. The night will also feature Jimi Jules B2B Trikk and Manu R B2B Sammer, creating a powerful opening for SAGA’s new season, which will run every Sunday until 4 October.

This year’s SAGA concept, 'Garden of Unearthly Delights', promises an immersive journey through deep house, melodic sounds and contemporary electronic influences.

A love letter to the island

PORTSIDE is more than a date in the summer calendar. It is Chinois’ way of giving something back to Ibiza. The event celebrates the island’s music culture, its local identity and the people who keep its spirit alive year after year.

For anyone visiting Ibiza this summer, Sunday 21 June offers a perfect opportunity to feel that magic first-hand: a free party by the port, world-class DJs, a sunset atmosphere and a night that continues at one of the island’s most distinctive clubs.