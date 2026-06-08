Hand luggage policies: enjoy an easy and hassle-free flight from the UK to Ibiza

When planning a trip from the United Kingdom to Ibiza, understanding the hand luggage policies of various airlines is essential to ensure a smooth journey.

Hand luggage allowances can vary significantly between carriers, affecting what you can bring on board without incurring additional fees. This article provides an overview of the hand luggage policies of major airlines operating flights from the UK to Ibiza.

British Airways

British Airways permits all passengers to carry one piece of hand luggage and one personal item, such as a handbag or laptop bag. The main cabin bag must not exceed dimensions of 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, including handles and wheels, and there is no specified weight limit; however, passengers must be able to lift the bag into the overhead locker unaided.

A British Airways aircraft. / BA

The personal item should fit under the seat in front of you. It is important to note that British Airways offers different fare classes, and while all include a hand luggage allowance, checked baggage may not be included in the basic economy fares.

EasyJet

EasyJet’s hand luggage policy allows passengers to bring one small cabin bag on board, with maximum dimensions of 45cm x 36cm x 20cm, including handles and wheels. This bag must fit under the seat in front of you.

For those who require more space, easyJet offers an ‘Up Front’ or ‘Extra Legroom’ seat selection, which includes an additional large cabin bag allowance with dimensions up to 56cm x 45cm x 25cm. It is advisable to check the specific terms of your ticket, as purchasing a higher fare or additional baggage allowance can provide more flexibility.

Ryanair

Ryanair‘s standard hand luggage policy permits passengers to carry one small bag on board, measuring up to 40cm x 20cm x 25cm, which must fit under the seat in front of you. To bring an additional larger cabin bag (up to 10kg with dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 20cm), passengers need to purchase ‘Priority & 2 Cabin Bags’ or a higher fare class. Without this, larger bags must be checked into the hold, often incurring additional fees.

Hand luggage. / Freepik

Ryanair’s policies are known for being strictly enforced, so it is crucial to adhere to these guidelines to avoid unexpected charges.

Jet2

Jet2 allows passengers to bring one piece of hand luggage on board, with maximum dimensions of 56cm x 45cm x 25cm and a weight limit of 10kg. Additionally, passengers may carry a small personal item, such as a handbag or laptop bag, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

It is important to ensure that your hand luggage complies with these size and weight restrictions, as Jet2 may require oversized or overweight bags to be checked into the hold, potentially incurring extra charges.

TUI Airways

TUI Airways permits passengers to carry one piece of hand luggage with maximum dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 20cm and a weight limit of 10kg. Passengers are also allowed to bring a small personal item, such as a handbag or laptop bag, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

Hand luggage. / DI

It is advisable to check your specific booking, as allowances can vary depending on the fare type and destination.

Vueling

Vueling’s hand luggage policy allows passengers to bring one cabin bag with maximum dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 20cm and a weight limit of 10kg. Additionally, passengers may carry a smaller personal item, such as a handbag or briefcase, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

It is important to note that Vueling offers different fare classes, and while all include a hand luggage allowance, checked baggage may not be included in the basic fares.

General considerations about hand luggage

While the above outlines the standard hand luggage policies for these airlines, it is essential to consider the following:

Fare types : many airlines offer various fare classes, with basic or economy fares often excluding checked baggage. Upgrading your fare or purchasing additional baggage allowance can provide more flexibility.

: many airlines offer various fare classes, with basic or economy fares often excluding checked baggage. Upgrading your fare or purchasing additional baggage allowance can provide more flexibility. Additional items : items such as duty-free purchases, umbrellas, or jackets are generally allowed in addition to your hand luggage, but policies can vary. It is advisable to check with your airline for specific allowances.

: items such as duty-free purchases, umbrellas, or jackets are generally allowed in addition to your hand luggage, but policies can vary. It is advisable to check with your airline for specific allowances. Enforcement : airlines may enforce hand luggage policies strictly, especially during busy travel periods. Ensuring your baggage complies with size and weight restrictions can help avoid delays and additional fees.

: airlines may enforce hand luggage policies strictly, especially during busy travel periods. Ensuring your baggage complies with size and weight restrictions can help avoid delays and additional fees. Security regulations: regardless of airline policies, all passengers must comply with airport security regulations regarding prohibited items and liquid restrictions. For instance, liquids must be in containers of no more than 100ml and carried in a transparent, resealable plastic bag. It’s important to familiarize yourself with these regulations to ensure a smooth security screening process.

Understanding the hand luggage policies of the airline you are flying with from the UK to Ibiza is crucial for a hassle-free journey. By adhering to the specified size and weight limits and being aware of any additional allowances or restrictions, you can ensure that your trip begins smoothly. Always check the latest information directly with your airline before you travel, as policies can change, and specific allowances may vary depending on your fare type and route.