How to attend the Adlib Ibiza Fashion Show for free this Saturday in Ibiza Town

If you are in Ibiza this weekend and looking for something different to do, the Adlib Ibiza Fashion Show is one of the standout events on the island’s cultural calendar. The show will take place this Saturday, 6 June, at 9pm in Plaça de sa Riba, at the end of Ibiza Town’s harbour, and the public will be able to attend for free until the venue reaches full capacity, according to the Ibiza Council.

Visitors who want to watch the show should access the venue via Andanes Street, from the area known as Es Martell, where the obelisk is located. Organisers recommend arriving early, as entry will depend on the availability of space in the area set up for this year’s edition.

Archive image of the Adlib 2025 Fashion Show. / DI

What time does the Adlib Ibiza Fashion Show start?

The Adlib Ibiza Fashion Show begins at 9pm on Saturday, 6 June. The event forms part of the Adlib 2026 programme, which takes place on 5 and 6 June and includes both Futur Adlib and the main fashion show.

This year, the event celebrates its 55th edition, making it the longest-running fashion catwalk event in Spain. For visitors, it offers a chance to discover one of Ibiza’s most recognisable creative traditions in a central and accessible location.

A free fashion event in Ibiza Town

The setting makes the event especially convenient for tourists staying in or near Ibiza Town. Plaça de sa Riba is located by the harbour, close to the old town and the port area, making it easy to combine the fashion show with dinner, a walk through the centre or an evening in the city.

Archive image of the Futur Adlib 2025 Fashion Show. / J.A.RIERA

The event brings together fashion, local identity and an international cast of models, offering visitors a different plan from the island’s usual beach and nightlife options.

51 international models on the runway

This year’s edition will feature 51 international models, including well-known names from the national and international fashion scene.

Among the models appearing at Adlib for the first time is Portuguese model Vitoria Mota, one of Armani’s muses. She has worked with the Italian fashion house on several occasions and, in 2026, took part in two major events for the brand: the opening show of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games and the tribute show held during Milan Fashion Week. In 2022, she was named Model of the Year by GQ magazine.

Colombian model Eva Santos will also make her debut on the Ibiza catwalk. She was one of the standout names at the latest edition of MBFWMadrid, where she appeared in seven shows and closed the runway presentation for Johanna Ortiz.

The show will also see the return of two Spanish models with established careers: Lucía López and Neus Bermejo, both recognised on the national and international fashion circuits.

Other names to watch at Adlib Ibiza 2026

The line-up also includes Nieves Boucher, the Aragonese model of Scottish descent who made her worldwide exclusive debut for Prada last September. She also appears in the Adlib Ibiza fashion editorial in the June issue of Marie Claire España.

Also walking the runway will be Dutch model Roxy Snijders, a regular on the Paris Haute Couture circuit who has worked with fashion houses such as Stephane Rolland, Pierre Cardin and Tony Ward.

Portuguese model Beatriz Fernandes will also take part. She has walked in Milan for brands including Bally and appears in the Adlib Ibiza editorial published in the May issue of InStyle.

The cast is completed by Brazilian model Mara Novaes, French model Lola Florez, and Portuguese models Rita Silva and Sandra Ramos.

A different evening plan in Ibiza

For foreign visitors spending the weekend in Ibiza, the Adlib Ibiza Fashion Show offers an easy way to experience a major local event without needing a ticket. It is free to attend, centrally located and part of one of the island’s most established fashion traditions.

Anyone interested in going should arrive early, enter via Andanes Street and keep in mind that access will only be available until the venue reaches full capacity.