Things nobody tells you about Ibiza

Ibiza is famous for its beaches, sunsets and nightlife, but the island keeps far stranger and more fascinating stories beneath the surface. From fortified churches to ancient salt routes, rare lizards and underwater forests, this is the Ibiza most visitors never see.

Everyone arrives in Ibiza with an image already in mind. Beach clubs. Turquoise coves. Music until sunrise. A white island made for summer.

And yes, that Ibiza exists.

But it is only one layer of the story. The island also hides pirate refuges, Phoenician ruins, a river almost nobody expects, a marine plant that keeps the water crystal clear and a symbol of local wildlife now fighting for survival. The real surprise is not that Ibiza is beautiful. The real surprise is how much history, intelligence and mystery sit behind that beauty.

Posidonia oceanica is home to different marine species. / C.I.F.

Those white churches were built for more than prayer

The white churches of Ibiza look peaceful today, but many were designed with defence in mind. For centuries, the island lived with the threat of pirate attacks. When danger came from the sea, locals could take shelter in fortified churches and inside defensive walls. Ibiza’s official tourism portal explains that islanders once ran from their homes to the city walls or to fortified village churches when Berber pirate ships approached the coast.

That changes the way you look at the island’s villages. Their postcard beauty is not just aesthetic. It is survival turned into architecture.

Puig de Missa in Santa Eulària is one of the clearest examples. From the outside, it feels calm and almost cinematic. But its position, structure and history tell a tougher story.

Ibiza has ancient roots under your feet

Before the medieval walls, before modern tourism and long before the island became a global nightlife destination, Ibiza was already important in the Mediterranean.

UNESCO recognises Ibiza as a World Heritage site for both biodiversity and culture. The listing includes Dalt Vila, the Phoenician settlement of Sa Caleta, Puig des Molins and the Posidonia meadows between Ibiza and Formentera.

Sa Caleta is especially revealing. It was one of the island’s earliest urban settlements, linked to the Phoenicians and to Ibiza’s role in ancient Mediterranean trade. Puig des Molins, meanwhile, was the cemetery of the ancient city of Ibiza and remains one of the island’s most powerful archaeological sites.

So when you walk through Ibiza Town, remember this: part of the island’s oldest story is not in front of you. It is below you.

Even the name Ibiza has a curious past. In Phoenician times, the island was known as Ibosim in honor of the god Bes, a protective figure associated with joy, music, and defense.

The island’s clearest water has a secret guardian

People often describe Ibiza’s sea as if it were magic. The truth is even better: much of that clarity is linked to Posidonia oceanica.

Posidonia is not seaweed. It is a marine plant, and its underwater meadows are essential to the island’s ecosystem. Posidonia oxygenates the water, helps keep it clean and transparent, protects beaches from erosion and supports marine life.

That means one of Ibiza’s greatest luxuries is not on the sand, but beneath the waves.

It also means that a beautiful beach day comes with responsibility. Anchoring carelessly, leaving waste behind or treating the sea as a backdrop damages the very thing people travel here to enjoy.

The island has a wilder side than you expect

Ibiza and Formentera together are known as the Pityusic Islands, a name coined by the Greeks because of the large number of pine trees found on both islands.

The mouth of the Santa Eulària river. / Gonzalo Azumendi

That is the first surprise: before Ibiza was “the white island”, it was also a green one.

The second surprise is even more unexpected. Ibiza has a river. It is located in Santa Eulària, is the only river in the Balearic Islands and measures around 17 kilometres. It may not look dramatic today, especially in dry periods, but it shaped local life for generations.

Then there is the 'lagartija pitiusa', the island’s emblematic lizard. It is not simply one pretty reptile. Different populations live across Ibiza, Formentera and surrounding islets, with colours and patterns that can vary dramatically from one place to another. The problem is that this symbol is now under threat from invasive snakes, linked to the importation of ornamental olive trees.

The final thing nobody tells you is that Ibiza’s beauty was also built by work. Ses Salines is not just a famous beach area. For centuries, salt was one of the island’s great economic engines. Salt was one of the island’s flagship products, harvested for more than 2,600 years and exported in natural form to northern European countries.

Salt flats in Ibiza. / iStock

In Sa Canal, you can still find traces of that industrial past. Old railway tracks remain from the small train once used to carry salt to the boats, and that salt is still loaded there for export to Nordic countries.

Even the traditional Ibizan farmhouse has more intelligence than many visitors realise. Its thick walls, flat roofs and simple shapes were not designed to impress Instagram. They were practical, rural and adapted to the climate.

Ibiza is full of this kind of hidden logic. The churches protected people. The houses managed heat and water. The salt flats created work. The pines gave the islands their ancient name. The seabed protects the beaches. The lizards tell a story of evolution.

So yes, come for the coves, the sunsets and the music.

But stay curious.

Because the Ibiza nobody tells you about is the one that stays with you longest.