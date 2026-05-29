StreetXO Ibiza is finally ready to shake up the island: discover the opening date

StreetXO Ibiza has officially confirmed when it will open its doors, and the countdown is now on. The most urban and transgressive concept by Dabiz Muñoz will launch in Ibiza on Monday, 1 June, marking one of the most anticipated gastronomic openings of the season.

Located in IBIZA Gallery, opposite The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, StreetXO Ibiza arrives at The Site Ibiza, the new destination by Palladium Hotel Group that brings together hospitality, retail, art and internationally recognised culinary excellence in one vibrant setting.

One of the dishes at StreetXO Ibiza. / StreetXO

The opening Ibiza food lovers were waiting for

From 1 June, visitors will be able to experience the unmistakable StreetXO universe on the island: an open kitchen, a vibrant bar, fearless creativity and a dining atmosphere designed to feel intense, playful and full of movement.

Dabiz Muñoz describes StreetXO as “a rollercoaster with no brakes”, and Ibiza offers the perfect setting for that idea. The island’s hedonistic spirit, international energy and appetite for new experiences make it a natural home for a concept built around flavour, freedom and surprise.

A bold new address at The Site Ibiza

StreetXO Ibiza adapts the spirit of the Madrid restaurant to the rhythm of the island through three different spaces. The Food Bar is the heart of the experience, with the open kitchen placing guests close to the action. The terrace, exclusive to Ibiza, is the only bookable area of the restaurant. AISH, the Cocktail Bar, brings the StreetXO attitude into the world of mixology.

Together, they create a venue made for long evenings, bold tastes and nights that feel unmistakably Ibiza.

BLOOD XOAISH, the Cocktail Bar, brings the StreetXO attitude into the world of mixology. / StreetXO

Iconic dishes, radical flavours and no quiet moments

The menu includes some of the most recognisable creations from the StreetXO universe, such as Nigiri croqueta de La Pedroche, Dumpling pekinés, Sandwich club al vapor, Tako de pulpo and Bo ssam de panceta. For a final sweet hit, Brioche Pedroche completes a proposal designed to surprise until the very end.

The cocktail bar follows the same disruptive line, with creations including DiverXO Líquido Madrizzzz 100%, Blood XO and Huevo de La Pedroche.

A date to mark on the Ibiza calendar

With Dabiz Muñoz behind the concept, StreetXO Ibiza is set to become one of the island’s standout dining destinations this season. Named the best chef in the world for three consecutive years and holder of four Michelin stars across DiverXO and RavioXO, Muñoz brings a vision defined by creativity, risk and excellence.

StreetXO Ibiza opens on Monday, 1 June, and will welcome guests every night from 7 pm to 1 am.