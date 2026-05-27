Avoid these 8 car rental mistakes in Ibiza before booking

Renting a car in Ibiza can be the key to a flexible and unforgettable holiday. A car rent gives you the freedom to explore hidden coves, visit inland villages, and escape the crowded beach hotspots whenever you feel like it. However, many visitors fall into the same traps when hiring a car on the island – mistakes that can lead to unexpected costs, fines, or unnecessary stress.

Here is what you need to know to avoid the most common errors tourists make when renting a car in Ibiza.

1. Booking at the last minute

Many travellers wait until they arrive in Ibiza to arrange a hire car. This is almost always a mistake. During high season – especially from June to September – demand far exceeds supply.

Leaving it late means you are more likely to end up paying inflated prices for a small, uncomfortable vehicle, or worse, find that nothing is available.

Pro tip Book your car rent as early as possible, ideally when you book your flights or accommodation. This not only guarantees better prices but also gives you more choice in vehicle type.

Rental car fleet at the Ibiza commercial dock. / V. Marí

2. Not understanding the car rent fuel policy

Fuel policies vary across rental companies, and not knowing what you are signing up for can cost you. The most common types are:

Full-to-full: you pick up the car with a full tank and return it full. This is the fairest option.

you pick up the car with a full tank and return it full. This is the fairest option. Full-to-empty (with prepayment): you pay for a full tank up front and return it empty. Often comes with a ‘service fee’.

Pro tip Always choose a full-to-full policy when possible and keep the fuel receipt when refuelling before return as proof.

3. Skipping the vehicle inspection

In a rush to start their holiday, many travellers sign off the rental agreement and drive away without properly inspecting the car. This can be a costly mistake.

If there is existing damage that is not documented, you may be blamed for it upon return.

Pro tip Take clear photos and videos of the car from all angles, including close-ups of any scratches, dents, or windscreen chips. Make sure the rental company acknowledges these in writing before you leave the car park.

Car rental in Ibiza. / DI

4. Not checking the insurance details

Basic insurance is often included, but it typically comes with a very high excess (sometimes over €1,000). Some tourists only find this out when they damage the car and are charged a large amount.

Some hire companies also push expensive additional insurance at the desk.

Pro tip Either buy full coverage directly through a reputable rental company or get a separate excess insurance policy online before travelling. Always read the small print.

5. Ignoring local driving laws

Ibiza’s laid-back vibe does not apply to the roads. Traffic police are strict, and fines are common for those who do not follow the rules. Some key things to keep in mind:

Parking is highly regulated in Ibiza.

Alcohol limits are low – one drink may be too much.

Using a phone while driving, even at a stop, is illegal.

Speed limits change often and are strictly enforced with cameras.

Pro tip Familiarise yourself with Spanish road laws before you drive. If you receive a fine through the rental company later, you may also be charged an administration fee.

6. Renting an unsuitable vehicle

Many visitors choose the cheapest car available without thinking about their actual needs. For example, if you plan to explore the north of the island or visit remote beaches, a small city car may not handle unpaved roads well.

Pro tip Think about your plans. A compact car is fine for urban use and parking, but a small SUV or a vehicle with good ground clearance may be better if you want to get off the beaten path.

Rental cars parked in a lot near the airport. / ZOWY VOETEN

7. Not asking about deposit and card requirements

Most car hire companies in Ibiza will require a credit card in the main driver’s name and will block a deposit as security. Many tourists turn up with a debit card and are refused service or are forced to pay for costly extra insurance.

Pro tip Always bring a credit card with sufficient limit for the deposit. Check in advance how much will be blocked and how long it will take to be released.

8. Not planning for parking

Ibiza’s popularity means parking can be difficult and expensive, especially in peak season. In popular areas like Ibiza Town or Sant Antoni, spaces are extremely limited.

Pro tip Check if your accommodation includes parking. Look up public car parks in advance and consider using park-and-ride options where available. Avoid parking in yellow or blue zones unless you are sure of the rules.

Hiring a car in Ibiza can massively improve your travel experience – but only if you do it right. Avoiding these common mistakes means less hassle, more freedom, and no nasty surprises on your bill.

Do your research, read the contract carefully, and treat the rental process as seriously as any other part of your trip planning. A little preparation goes a long way – and lets you focus on what matters: enjoying Ibiza on your own terms.