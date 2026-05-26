The best hiking routes ending at beaches in Ibiza

If you are looking for the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation on your holiday, Ibiza offers some of the best hiking routes that end at stunning beaches.

This guide will take you through the top trails that showcase the island’s natural beauty, leading you to pristine shores where you can cool off after an invigorating walk. Here is everything you need to know to make the most of your hiking experience in Ibiza.

Cala Aubarca hike

Start your adventure with the Cala Aubarca hike, one of the most scenic hiking routes in Ibiza.

This trail offers a mix of forested paths and coastal views. As you trek through pine forests, you will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.

Cala Aubarca. / Balate Dorin - iStock

The route is moderately challenging, making it perfect for hikers with some experience.

Your destination, Cala Aubarca, is a secluded cove with clear turquoise waters, perfect for a refreshing swim after your hike.

Ses Salines hike

For a hike that combines history, nature and a beautiful beach, Ses Salines hike is ideal. This trail takes you through the Ses Salines Natural Park, known for its salt flats and diverse wildlife.

The terrain is mostly flat, making it accessible for hikers of all levels. As you walk, you will enjoy views of salt ponds, migratory birds and lush greenery.

The trail ends at Ses Salines beach, a popular spot with golden sands and crystal-clear waters.

Do not forget to bring your snorkelling gear to explore the underwater world here.

Ses Salines beach. / Sergio G. Cañizares

Es Portixol hike

Another fantastic hiking route is the Es Portixol hike. This path leads you through rugged landscapes and offers stunning views of Ibiza’s north coast.

The hike is moderately difficult, with some steep sections, but the effort is well worth it. As you descend towards Es Portixol, you will find a hidden beach nestled between cliffs.

This secluded spot is perfect for a peaceful dip and a picnic. Make sure to bring plenty of water and snacks, as there are no facilities nearby.

Es Portitxol. / iStock

Sa Talaia to Cala d’Hort

If you are up for a challenge, the hike from Sa Talaia to Cala d’Hort is a must-try. Sa Talaia is the highest point on the island, offering panoramic views of Ibiza.

The trail begins with a steep ascent to the summit, where you can take in breathtaking vistas. From there, the path descends through lush forests and rocky terrain, leading you to the stunning Cala d’Hort beach.

This beach is famous for its view of the mystical es Vedrà rock formation. After your hike, relax on the sandy shores and enjoy the view.

The views from Sa Talaia. / Javier Duran

Cala Llonga to Sol d’en Serra

For a family-friendly hike, consider the trail from Cala Llonga to Sol d’en Serra. This route is relatively easy and suitable for all ages.

It starts at the lively Cala Llonga beach, known for its family-friendly atmosphere. The trail follows the coastline, offering beautiful sea views and the chance to spot local wildlife.

The hike ends at Sol d’en Serra, a peaceful beach with clear waters and rocky cliffs.

It is a great spot for a swim and a picnic, and there is a charming beach restaurant nearby if you prefer a meal with a view.

Cala Llonga. / iStock

Practical tips for hiking routes in Ibiza

Before setting out on any of these hiking routes, it is important to be well-prepared. Here are some practical tips to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience:

Wear appropriate footwear: hiking boots or sturdy trainers are essential, as the terrain can be uneven and rocky.

hiking boots or sturdy trainers are essential, as the terrain can be uneven and rocky. Stay hydrated: carry plenty of water, especially in the warmer months, as it’s easy to get dehydrated.

carry plenty of water, especially in the warmer months, as it’s easy to get dehydrated. Protect yourself from the sun: wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses to shield yourself from the sun’s rays.

wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses to shield yourself from the sun’s rays. Pack light: bring only what you need, such as snacks, a map and a small first-aid kit.Check the weather: avoid hiking in extreme heat or bad weather. Early mornings or late afternoons are the best times to hike.

bring only what you need, such as snacks, a map and a small first-aid kit.Check the weather: avoid hiking in extreme heat or bad weather. Early mornings or late afternoons are the best times to hike. Respect nature: stay on marked trails, don’t litter and be mindful of the local wildlife.

Ibiza is more than just a party destination; it is a paradise for nature lovers. The island’s diverse landscapes and beautiful beaches make it an ideal spot for hiking enthusiasts. Whether you are looking for a challenging trek or a leisurely walk, there is a hiking route in Ibiza that ends at a gorgeous beach, waiting for you to explore.

So lace up your hiking boots, pack your swimwear and get ready to discover the best hiking routes in Ibiza.