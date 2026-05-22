Discovering the stunning sandless beaches of Ibiza

Sandless beaches in Ibiza offer a unique experience for those looking to enjoy the island’s beauty without the hassle of sandy feet.

When one thinks of Ibiza, images of lively beaches with fine golden sand often come to mind. However, for those seeking a different kind of beach experience, Ibiza also offers a selection of stunning sandless beaches.

These unique spots provide a serene and scenic alternative to the island’s bustling sandy shores.

Here is your guide to exploring the best sandless beaches in Ibiza.

Introduction to sandless beaches

Sandless beaches, characterised by their rocky or pebbly terrain, offer a distinctive and often quieter beach experience.

Without the fine sand, these beaches tend to attract fewer crowds, providing a more peaceful environment perfect for relaxation and reflection.

Ibiza’s rocky coastline is dotted with several such gems, each offering its own unique beauty and charm.

Cala d’en Serra

Nestled in a secluded cove, Cala d’en Serra is one of Ibiza’s hidden treasures. Surrounded by steep cliffs and lush vegetation, this beach is composed of coarse sand and pebbles.

Cala d'en Serra. / iStock

The crystal-clear waters make it an excellent spot for snorkelling and diving, offering a glimpse into the beautiful underwater world.

Despite its remote location, Cala d’en Serra is accessible by a scenic drive, making it a must-visit for those looking to escape the crowds.

Pou des Lleó

Located in the northeast of Ibiza, Pou des Lleó is a picturesque cove surrounded by low red cliffs.

This beach, made up of coarse sand and small pebbles, is a favourite among locals and visitors for its tranquil ambiance and clear waters.

Pou des Lleó. / iStock

The beach is also a popular spot for scuba diving and snorkelling, with its underwater landscape rich in marine life.

A small snack bar and a local restaurant known for its fresh seafood and paella add to the charm of this idyllic spot.

Cala Jondal

Cala Jondal is a striking beach located on the southeast coast of Ibiza. Known for its large, smooth pebbles, this beach offers a sophisticated beach experience with its upscale beach clubs and restaurants.

The turquoise waters and the picturesque setting make it a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

Cala Jondal. / iStock

Many visitors arrive by yacht, anchoring in the bay before coming ashore to enjoy the beach’s unique ambiance.

Beach shoes are recommended due to the pebbly terrain.

Cala Molí

Cala Molí is another beautiful pebble beach located in Sant Josep. This small, secluded beach is perfect for those looking to relax away from the more crowded spots on the island.

The rocky seabed makes it an excellent location for snorkelling and exploring the underwater rock formations.

Cala Molí. / iStock

The surrounding cliffs offer stunning views of the coastline, making Cala Molí a perfect spot for both relaxation and adventure.

In the beachfront restaurant you can enjoy a delicious gastronomic offer.

Sol d’en Serra

Sol d’en Serra is a stunning, almost secluded cove that offers a blend of pebbles and rocky terrain.

Located near Cala Llonga, this beach is known for its dramatic landscape, reminiscent of a mini Hawaiian cove.

The calm, turquoise waters are perfect for swimming, and the beach’s setting is ideal for a peaceful day out.

A few small cafés and restaurants provide refreshments and local cuisine, enhancing the beach’s serene atmosphere.

Sol d'en Serra. / iStock

Practical tips for visiting sandless beaches

Footwear : sturdy beach shoes are essential for navigating the pebbly and rocky terrains of these beaches.

: sturdy beach shoes are essential for navigating the pebbly and rocky terrains of these beaches. Snorkelling gear : the clear waters and interesting underwater landscapes make these beaches ideal for snorkelling, so bring your gear along.

: the clear waters and interesting underwater landscapes make these beaches ideal for snorkelling, so bring your gear along. Sun protection : while these beaches might be less crowded, the sun is just as strong, so ensure you have adequate sun protection.

: while these beaches might be less crowded, the sun is just as strong, so ensure you have adequate sun protection. Refreshments: some of these beaches have limited facilities, so it’s a good idea to bring your own snacks and drinks.

Exploring the sandless beaches of Ibiza offers a refreshing change from the traditional sandy shores. These unique spots provide a tranquil retreat with their natural beauty and clear waters, making them perfect for a peaceful day out.

Whether you are looking to snorkel, swim or simply relax in a serene setting, Ibiza’s sandless beaches are well worth a visit. So next time you’re on the island, take the road less travelled and discover these hidden gems for a truly unique beach experience.