The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Barruguet Festival is once again the main cultural draw in Santa Eulària this weekend and one of the highlights of the Pityusic agenda. From Friday to Sunday, the festival will fill the municipality’s streets, squares and cultural venues with an intense programme of theatre, circus, dance, puppetry, music and roaming performances designed for families. This is a particularly strong edition, with Saturday set to be the busiest day, featuring almost non-stop activities from morning to night between the Palau de Congressos, the Edifici de Cultura and several outdoor spaces.

The weekend will also be marked by the festivities in es Puig d’en Valls, which concentrate many of their events on Saturday and Sunday, with inflatables, exhibitions, crafts, rhythmic gymnastics displays, classic cars, a large community paella and musical performances such as the Canallas del Guateke concert and a set by Dea Tanit.

Another highlight is the music and dance show El viatge de Tinnit, which arrives on Friday night at the Can Ventosa auditorium with a proposal created by Arturo Pueyo and Lucía Cardona, inspired by the history of Ibiza.

Music will also play a major role throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday, with standout events including the Ànima llatina concert by the Can Blau Youth Band and the Sant Josep Municipal Band in es Cubells, the 50th anniversary party of Es Racó Verd in Sant Josep, a ZZ Top tribute in Cala de Bou and a performance by the Jove Big Band Sedajazz in Formentera. Flamenco, jazz, rock, folk and live music sessions will also be taking place across different venues in Ibiza and Formentera.

Coinciding with International Museum Day, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will include guided tours and special activities at the Archaeological Museum of Dalt Vila and the Puig des Molins Monographic Museum, which will open their doors with educational activities and exhibitions linked to the island’s historical heritage.

There will also be cinema, literature, talks, children’s activities, astronomy, hiking and cultural gatherings across Ibiza and Formentera. Everything is listed here:

The Dalt Vila Archaeological Museum opens its doors for Museum Day. / J.A Riera

THURSDAY, 21 MAY

International Museum Day

Archaeological Museum of Dalt Vila, Plaza de la Catedral, 3, Eivissa. From 11am to 11.30am and from 11.30am to midday: guided tours of the Chapel of El Salvador and the University Hall, headquarters of the Archaeological Museum of Dalt Vila. Prior booking is required for guided tours at comunicacio.maef@gmail.com

Cinema

Pillion. By Harry Lighton, United Kingdom, 2025. Anem al cine cycle, original version with Spanish subtitles. 8.30pm at Multicines Eivissa.

Talk

Joan Marí Cardona i la geografia d’Eivissa. Josep Antoni Prats. Universitat Oberta per a Majors. 5pm. Santa Eulària Culture Building.

Music

Anna & Ainvar, 1990s and 2000s pop-rock covers, Can Jordi Blues Station. 7pm.

Los del Varadero, rumba and pop, Bar Tribu. 8pm.

Martin Pollard, blues, country, folk and rock, Why Not. 8pm.

Héctor Roldán, melodic song and pop, Cas Costas. 8pm.

Eco y Raíz, with Emillie Dreyer and Yan Adrover, folk, jazz and Latin music, Racó Verd. 8.30pm.

'El viatge de Tinnit', this Friday in Can Ventosa / DI

FRIDAY, 22 MAY

Barruguet Festival Santa Eulària

4.30pm: Tum Tum Bosc!, Aiyé Batucada. Music. Roaming. Free.

5.15pm: Vola, vola piu, Xip Xap. Puppets. Edifici de Cultura. 4/6 euros.

5.15pm: Anónimos, Rauxa. Circus and puppets. 5/7-7/9 euros.

6.15pm: Postal Express, Pere Hosta. Street theatre. Roaming. Free.

7.15pm: Baktana, Lazuz. Circus. Plaça d’Espanya. Free.

8.30pm: Quotidiafonismes, Bufa & Sons. Music. Palau de Congressos. 7/9 euros.

Santa Eulària festivities

9am: Healthy routes. Dependency Law and yoga. Registration through your doctor or nurse. Meeting point and organisation at Santa Eulària Health Centre.

Dance

El viatge de Tinnit: music and dance show based on an idea and concept by Arturo Pueyo and Lucía Cardona. 8.30pm. Can Ventosa auditorium.

Music

Simple Rock, 1960s and 1970s music, Vista al Puerto. 7.30pm.

International Museum Day

Archaeological Museum of Dalt Vila, Plaza de la Catedral, 3, Eivissa. From 11am to 11.30am and from 11.30am to midday: guided tours of the Chapel of El Salvador and the University Hall, headquarters of the Archaeological Museum of Dalt Vila. Prior booking is required for guided tours at comunicacio.maef@gmail.com

Oxirrinc, 30 anys de la missió arqueològica de la UIB a Egipte: guided tour of the Puig des Molins Monographic Museum and the temporary exhibition. 7pm. Puig des Molins Monographic Museum. Limited places, bookings by WhatsApp on 681 31 78 69.

Children

Contes per estimar i estimar-te millor: children’s storytelling with Tomeu Granera, from Mallorca, for children aged 3 and over. 5.30pm. Vicent Serra Orvay Library. Limited places: 17 families. Prior registration by phone on 871 55 40 56 or by email at bibliosantjordi@santjosep.org

Youth

Tallers de prevenció de les conductes potencialment addictives i promoció de la salut: session for young people aged 12 to 16, as part of a programme on addictions, screen use, sexuality, emotional education and social skills. From 5pm to 6.30pm. Espai Jove, Calle Ramón y Cajal, 19, Sant Antoni de Portmany.

Canallas del Guateke. / DI

SATURDAY, 23 MAY

Barruguet Festival Santa Eulària

10.30am: Vola, vola piu, Xip Xap. Puppets. Edifici de Cultura. 4/6 euros.

10.30am: Tum Tum Bosc!, Aiyé Batucada. Music. Roaming. Free.

11am: Com els pingüins, La Bleda. Theatre. Palau de Congressos. 7/9 euros.

11.30am: Woof, Pere Hosta. Street theatre. Plaça d’Espanya. Free.

12.15pm: Tum Tum Bosc!, Aiyé Batucada. Music. Roaming. Free.

12.30pm: Vola, vola piu, Xip Xap. Puppets. Edifici de Cultura. 4/6 euros.

1.15pm: Orquestrina Vulpini, Circ Bover. Music and circus. Roaming. Free.

4.15pm: Orquestrina Vulpini, Circ Bover. Music and circus. Roaming. Free.

4.30pm: Nintai, Xènia Fuertes. Theatre. Edifici de Cultura. 4/6 euros.

5.15pm: Gretel i Hansel, Zum-Zum Teatre. Puppets. 5/7-7/9 euros.

6.15pm: Rum Rum Trasto Karts, Xip Xap. Street theatre. Roaming. Free.

6.30pm: Nintai, Xènia Fuertes. Theatre. Edifici de Cultura. 4/6 euros.

7.15pm: Baktana, Lazuz. Circus. Plaça d’Espanya. Free.

8.30pm: Mr. Bo, Marie de Jongh. Theatre. Palau de Congressos. 7/9 euros.

Es Puig d’en Valls festivities

6pm to 9pm: Inflatables, covered courts.

7pm: Rhythmic gymnastics display by Club Puig d’en Valls.

7pm: Opening of the flower exhibition by the Els Molins des Puig d’en Valls association and of works by the Creix association. Contact to exhibit plants: WhatsApp 667 020 592 before Thursday, 21 May. Cultural centre.

9pm: Canallas del Guateke concert.

Music

3rd Música i Patrimoni Cycle. Can Blau Youth Band and Sant Josep Municipal Band: Ànima llatina. Concert. Conducted by Roland Cardona and Toni Pons. 9pm. Plaça des Cubells. Free admission until capacity is reached.

Audicions d’alumnes de piano del Conservatori d’Eivissa. Piano students’ recital by pupils from the Conservatori d’Eivissa. 11am. Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa. Free admission until capacity is reached.

50th anniversary party of Es Racó Verd, with Can Raia Rocky Band, Bluesmàfia and guest musicians. From 8pm. Es Racó Verd, Sant Josep square. Free admission.

ZZ Rock: Rock and Ryans. Tribute to ZZ Top. 9pm. Ryans Lola’s, Cala de Bou. Free.

Jive at Nine Jazz Band: concert as part of the open day Música + Astres. Sky observation with Jupiter and the waxing Moon. From 9pm to 11pm. Free activity. Puig des Molins Observatory. No booking required.

Jove Big Band Sedajazz: contemporary jazz concert with 23 young talents, conducted by Francisco Ángel Blanco ‘Latino’. 10pm. Plaza de la Constitución, Sant Francesc, Formentera.

Eivissurfers, rock and roll, Sant Josep market. 11.30am.

Groove Garage, funk, pop, rock and soul, Can Jordi Blues Station. 1pm.

Querencia, flamenco, Aljovic bar-restaurant. 3pm.

Another Band, rock and funk covers, Rosana’s. 4.30pm.

Vis a vis, with Jordi Martínez, Eugenio Cañavate and Vicente Clemente, pop rock, Cas Mestre. 7.30pm.

Astronomy

Formentera Mira al Cel 2026: astronomical observation with telescopes led by the Formentera Astronomical Association. Observation of the Moon, Jupiter and its moons, and spring galaxies. Free activity with open access. Cala Saona viewpoint. 9.30pm.

Folklore

Cantada. On the occasion of the exhibition El cançoner de les Pitiüses. Midday. La Mola lighthouse, Formentera.

Language

Diada per la Llengua

6.30pm: Capgrossos and information stands by Plataforma per la Llengua and Obra Cultural Balear de Formentera, Plaza de la Constitución.

8pm: Concert D’un temps, d’un país, with Borja Penalba and Meritxell Gené, Plaza de la Constitución.

International Museum Day

Puig des Molins Monographic Museum, Vía Romana, 31, Eivissa. From 10am to 1pm: exhibition of the community collaboration project NecroVivaLab, at the Puig des Molins Monographic Museum. Free admission, no booking required.

Excursion

Ruta del Port de Sant Miquel a Benirràs: hiking route along the coast and landscapes of Sant Joan. 12.5 kilometres. Medium difficulty. Approximate duration: 3.5 hours. Departure from Port de Sant Miquel at 10am. Prior registration until 22 May at inscripcions@santjoandelabritja.com

XVII Trobada de Poetes this Sunday in Formentera. / DI

SUNDAY, 24 MAY

Barruguet Festival Santa Eulària

10am: Un futur amb tradició, Es Broll. Dance. Roaming. Free.

10.30am: En las nubes, La Negra. Theatre. 7/9 euros.

10.45am: Woof, Pere Hosta. Street theatre. Plaça d’Espanya. Free.

11.45am: Un’we, Ertza. Dance. Plaça d’Isidor Macabich. Free.

Midday: En las nubes, La Negra. Theatre. 7/9 euros.

12.30pm: Rum Rum Trasto Karts, Xip Xap. Theatre. Roaming. Free.

4.30pm: Nintai, Xènia Fuertes. Theatre. Edifici de Cultura. 4/6 euros.

4.30pm: Postal Express, Pere Hosta. Street theatre. Roaming. Free.

5.15pm: Un’we, Ertza. Dance. Plaça d’Isidor Macabich. Free.

6pm: Ritme i tradició, Municipal Music Band. Parade. Roaming. Free.

6pm: Nintai, Xènia Fuertes. Theatre. Edifici de Cultura. 4/6 euros.

7.30pm: Ákri, Manel Rosés. Circus. Palau de Congressos. 7/9 euros.

Es Puig d’en Valls festivities

10.30am to 6.30pm: Flower exhibition by the Els Molins des Puig d’en Valls association and works by the Creix association, cultural centre.

10.30am to 6.30pm: Ibizan crafts.

10.30am to 6.30pm: Exhibition of classic motorbikes and cars from Ibiza and Formentera.

2pm: Large paella organised by the es Puig d’en Valls festivities committee. Tickets available on the day from 11am, marquee.

3.30pm: Musical performance by Dea Tanit.

Music

Pol Alcaide: charity concert in aid of the Ibiza and Formentera Adapted Sports Association (Addif). 8pm. Santa Creu Church, Ibiza. 10 euros.

Tabanco and Antonio Muñoz, flamenco vermouth, Can Bernat Vinya bar-tavern. 1.30pm.

Eco y Raíz, folk and Latin music, El Kiosco, Cala de Bou. 2pm.

Querencia, flamenco, Tribu, Cala de Bou. 8pm.

Literature

XVII Trobada de Poetes: Formentera, Pont de Poesia: poetry gathering in tribute to Joan Alcover. 8pm. Antoni Tur ‘Gabrielet’ Centre. Organised by Obra Cultural Balear de Formentera.

Baix continu 2023 and Baix continu 2025: presentation of the poetry collections and tribute to Nora Albert. With Roser Domènech, Eva Tur, Carles Fabregat and Fanny Tur. Poetry reading by Àngels Escandell and Àngels Martínez Corderas. Music by Lucía Herranz and María José Perete. 12.15pm. Sala Refectori, Dalt Vila.

Ceramic Ibizan figures, made by Gerry Clark. / Ayuntamiento de Ibiza

EXHIBITIONS

Gerry Clark and Ben Clark. Encís. Pintura, ceràmica i poesia. Painting, ceramics and poetry. Sa Nostra Sala, Calle Aragón, 17, Eivissa. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm; Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Until 6 June.

Agustín Bernús. Formentera, entre recuerdos. Photographs of Formentera from the 1970s and 1980s. Centre de Dia and Residencia des Brolls. Until 31 May.

Ismael Cerezo. Un mismo azul. Paintings. Ajuntament Vell Exhibition Hall, Formentera. Opening hours: from 19 to 30 May 2026, from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8pm; closed on Sundays and Monday mornings. Until 30 May.

Creació artística a Santa Eulària al tombant del segle. Exhibition on Santa Eulària’s artistic heritage, featuring works from the municipal collection from the last quarter of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century. Sant Jaume 72 Exhibition Hall. Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Until 23 May.

Jaume Comas. Abstract photography exhibition. Escola d’Art d’Eivissa. Until 25 May.

Irina Saint. The World Is Yours. Painting. Ocean Drive Ibiza. Free admission. Until 4 June.

Ruth Mulvie. Contemporary painting exhibition inspired by Art Deco aesthetics, dreamlike landscapes and architecture. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel. Until 3 June.

Sarah Bogajo. About Humans. Painting exhibition. Ocean Drive Talamanca. Until 2 June.

Pep Monerris ‘Bagaix’. Històries de materials oblidats. Can Jeroni Culture Centre. Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am to 1.30pm and Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Until 24 May.

Camille Walala. Metropolis. Fabrics inspired by urban architecture, works on paper and limited editions, in an exhibition curated by Anna Dimitrova. ADDA Gallery Ibiza, at Paradiso Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. Until 11 July.

Carlos Cerdà Alabern. El Jardí de Monet. Painting. Opening on 8 May 2026 at 6pm. Aubergine by Atzaró, Sant Miquel road, kilometre 9.9, between Santa Gertrudis and Sant Miquel, from midday to 11pm. Until 31 May.

Enric Servera. Amarar. Paintings. Opening on Sunday, 10 May, at midday. Can Curt Exhibition Hall, Sant Agustí. Tuesday to Sunday from 7pm to 9pm. Until 31 May.

Informa’t a fons. Travelling library by the Fons Pitiús de Cooperació. Cala de Bou Library. For all ages. From 15 May to 15 June.

Rafael Cavestany. Color, sonido y sus silencios. Painting. Club Diario de Ibiza, Avenida de la Paz, Eivissa. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 7pm to 9pm. Until 23 May.

Jesús de Miguel. Dins. Dentro de la lámpara / Inner radiance. Painting exhibition. Far de ses Coves Blanques, Sant Antoni. Tuesday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm, Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm; closed Sundays, public holidays and Mondays. Until 23 May.

Cristina Ferrer. Oil painting with 18 works dedicated to the islands, featuring llaüts, folklore, garden flowers and countryside scenes. Hotel Sanfora de Ibiza, Es Canar, Santa Eulària. Open every day. Until 3 June.

Mata Ombres Punt i Seguit. Anantapur residency project. Es Polvorí and Refectori, Dalt Vila. Es Polvorí: Tuesday to Friday from 6pm to 8.30pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 1.30pm. Refectori: Monday to Friday from 9am to 2.30pm and Saturdays from 11am to 1.30pm. Until 23 May.

Marco Bagnoli. Janua Coeli, sculptures. Opening on 24 April at Ibiza Gallery, in the Platja d’en Bossa shopping centre. Until 30 June.

Giuseppe Concas. Es Ball, photographs. Opening on Saturday, 25 April, at 7pm in the Baleària Hall in Eivissa. Until 21 June.

Ned Irving. Under The Surface, photography exhibition. Opened on Tuesday, 21 April, at Olas Gallery, in Santa Eulària. Until 23 May.

Lina Roig. Paintings. Opening: Saturday, 18 April, at 6.30pm. Can Berri Restaurant, Sant Agustí. Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday from 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays open all day; Wednesdays closed. Until 1 June.

Robert Häusser. Arxiu de la memòria. Photography on Eivissa and the 1970s. Temporary rooms of the Museu Puget. Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 2pm, and Tuesday to Friday, from 5pm to 8pm. Closed Mondays and public holidays. Until 21 June.

Pep Monerris ‘Bagaix’. Electronatura, sculptural pieces. Ses Casetes Art-Café, Sant Mateu. Until 28 June.

Helene Grossmann. Share the Light. Contemporary art. Espacio Micus, Jesús-Cala Llonga road, kilometre 3. Open every Sunday from 11am to 2pm or by telephone appointment. Until July 2026.

Cançoner de les Pitiüses. Thematic exhibition. La Mola lighthouse, El Pilar de la Mola, Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 2pm. Until 31 May.

Enric Majoral & Jordi Sarrà. Terres Margantes | Una altra Arcàdia. Sculpture and photography. Estudio Laterna Gallery, Santa Gertrudis. Until 26 May.

MACE Focus VIII. Exhibition by William Mackinnon. 13 large-format works. Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa, MACE. Until 31 May.

Amigos and Tur Costa. Años 90-2000. Double exhibition. The first with works from the private Tur-Witt collection and the second with works by Tur Costa. Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús. Visits by prior appointment: 689591641. Until spring 2026.

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