Ibiza beaches: get to know the best beaches and coves in Sant Josep

Sant Josep de sa Talaia is a treasure trove of some of the most magnificent beaches in the Mediterranean. Each beach in Sant Josep offers a distinct vibe, from secluded coves perfect for a tranquil day by the sea to expansive beaches that come alive with the rhythm of beachgoers. Let’s explore the charm and unique offerings of each beach.

Es Cavallet

Es Cavallet, set within the breathtaking Ses Salines Natural Park, is a haven for those seeking freedom, including a welcoming nudist area where visitors can fully embrace the natural environment. This beautiful, long stretch of white sand beach is embraced by crystal-clear waters, making it a favorite among a diverse crowd seeking relaxation and liberty.

The beach’s atmosphere is further enriched by its vibrant beach clubs and restaurants like La Escollera or El Chiringuito, where visitors can indulge in delicious meals and cocktails while soaking in the scenic views. Chiringay is also a famous beach club, popular among the LGBTQ+ community and known for its lively atmosphere.

The beach is well-equipped with amenities such as parking, showers, and lifeguard services, ensuring a comfortable and safe experience for all visitors.

Es Cavallet. / DI

Ses Salines

Just a short distance from es Cavallet, ses Salines is another jewel within the Ses Salines Natural Park. This beach is known for its lively atmosphere and fine, golden sand, set against a backdrop of ancient salt flats that add to its unique charm.

Ses Salines attracts a chic crowd, with beach bars and restaurants like Jockey Club, Sa Trinxa, Beso Beach or NoHo Beach Club, offering exquisite dining experiences right on the beach.

With comprehensive services including parking, showers, and lifeguards, ses Salines is a perfect destination for those looking to enjoy an Ibizan beach day.

Ses Salines beach. / iStock

Cala d’Hort

Cala d’Hort is a small, sandy beach that offers spectacular views of the iconic es Vedrà island. Its family-friendly atmosphere and clear waters make it an excellent spot for swimming and snorkeling.

Visitors can enjoy the convenience of parking and lifeguard services, along with dining options such as El Carmen and Es Boldado, which are known for their local cuisine and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.

Cala d'Hort. / iStock

Cala Vedella

Cala Vedella is a wide, sandy cove surrounded by lush hills, creating a natural amphitheater that offers protection from the wind. The calm, shallow waters of Cala Vedella make it an ideal choice for families with children.

The beach is well-appointed with amenities, including parking, showers, and lifeguards. A variety of restaurants and bars along the beach provide ample dining options, ensuring a pleasant and relaxing day by the sea.

Cala Vedella. / iStock

Cala Molí

Following the coast of Sant Josep lies Cala Molí, a tranquil, secluded cove where crystal-clear waters meet a blend of sand and pebbles. This hidden gem is perfect for those seeking peace and privacy.

While services are limited to parking, the beach’s charming chiringuito offers refreshments and snacks, allowing visitors to enjoy the serene environment without any distractions.

Cala Molí. / iStock

Cala Tarida

Cala Tarida is celebrated for its vast, white sandy beach and stunning turquoise waters. It is a magnet for families and water sports enthusiasts alike, thanks to its range of amenities including parking, showers, lifeguards, and a diving center.

The beach also features several beach clubs and restaurants, providing a perfect atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

Cala Tarida. / DI

Platges de Comte (Cala Comte)

Platges de Comte, also known as Cala Comte, is famed for its shallow, turquoise waters and fine sand, offering mesmerizing panoramic views of the sea and nearby islands.

The beach provides a comprehensive set of amenities like parking, showers, and lifeguards.

Sunset Ashram restaurant, located here, is renowned for its spectacular sunset views and lively ambiance, making it a must-visit for anyone coming to Platges de Comte.

Platges de Comte. / iStock

Cala Bassa

Cala Bassa combines the beauty of crystal-clear waters with soft, golden sand, set against the scenic backdrop of ancient juniper trees. Its calm waters make it suitable for visitors of all ages.

It is highly accessible and offers a range of services including parking, showers, and lifeguards. The Cala Bassa Beach Club adds a touch of luxury to the beach experience, with its exquisite dining and lounge areas.

Cala Bassa. / iStock

Each beach in Sant Josep de sa Talaia offers its own slice of paradise, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. Whether you’re in search of adventure, a peaceful retreat, or simply a beautiful spot to relax and soak up the sun, Sant Josep’s beaches promise an unforgettable experience.