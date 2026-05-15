Getting married in Ibiza and looking for an original gift for your guests? Here are a few ideas

Planning a wedding in Ibiza means thinking beyond the venue, the dress and the sunset. The best wedding favours in Ibiza are small, beautiful details that let your guests take home the flavour, warmth and Mediterranean soul of the island.

Getting married in Ibiza is about the whole experience

Getting married in Ibiza is not just about choosing a destination. It is about creating an experience. Couples who decide to celebrate their wedding on the island are usually looking for something more personal than a traditional ceremony. They want sea views, golden light, relaxed elegance, good food, music, nature and that unmistakable Ibiza feeling that turns a wedding into a memory guests talk about long after they return home.

That is why wedding favours matter. They may seem like a minor detail compared with the venue, the flowers or the menu, but they are often the last thing guests receive before leaving the celebration. A thoughtful gift can bring the whole wedding story together. It can remind guests where they have been, what they have shared and why an Ibiza wedding feels so different from any other celebration.

Ibiza wedding favours with local meaning

For couples planning a destination wedding in Ibiza, local gifts are always a strong choice. Instead of giving generic favours, the island offers products with real character: miniature bottles of hierbas ibicencas, sea salt from Ses Salines, Mediterranean infusions, artisan allioli, chilli jam, gourmet nuts, carob chocolate, premium sweets and even books or creative gifts for children. These details are useful, attractive and easy to connect with the place where the wedding takes place.

The best wedding favours in Ibiza are not chosen at random. They should match the style of the celebration, the personality of the couple and the experience guests are living on the island. A wedding by the sea may call for light, fresh and elegant details. A celebration in a finca may suit more rustic, natural products. A luxury villa wedding may require polished gourmet packs with a clean presentation. In every case, the gift should feel like part of the day, not an afterthought.

Stock image. / DI

Mini Hierbas Ibicencas for a true island toast

One of the most recognisable gifts for a wedding in Ibiza is a small bottle of hierbas ibicencas. This traditional liqueur is deeply linked to the island’s way of celebrating. It belongs to long lunches, relaxed dinners, family gatherings and late-night toasts. In miniature format, it becomes an elegant Ibiza wedding favour that is easy to place on tables, include in welcome bags or hand out at the end of the party.

Familia Marí Mayans is one of the names most closely associated with this tradition. Its history dates back to 1880 and is connected with the study of aromatic plants from Ibiza and Formentera, as well as the creation of liqueurs using knowledge passed down through generations. For wedding guests travelling from abroad, a small bottle from such a historic Ibizan brand offers a direct introduction to the island’s flavour.

Frígola for guests who love local discoveries

Frígola is another memorable option. This thyme-based liqueur has a very local identity and works especially well for couples who want their guests to discover something different. It feels Mediterranean, traditional and distinctive, which makes it ideal for a wedding with an authentic island atmosphere.

Various bottles of Ibizan herbs from Familia Marí Mayans. / Familia Marí Mayans

For visitors attending a destination wedding in Ibiza, these small discoveries are often part of the charm. Guests may arrive for the beaches and the party spirit, but they leave remembering the flavours, the details and the sense of place. A miniature local liqueur can become one of those memories.

Alcohol free wedding favours with Mediterranean aroma

For couples who prefer alcohol-free wedding favours, infusions are a refined alternative. IBIZEN infusions, with options such as chamomile, lemon verbena, thyme and orange, bring a sense of calm, wellbeing and natural aroma. They suit relaxed weddings in fincas, agrotourism hotels, private villas or restaurants by the sea. They also work beautifully in welcome baskets for guests arriving in Ibiza before the ceremony.

This kind of gift is especially suitable for couples who want something simple, useful and inclusive. Infusions are easy to transport, easy to display and easy to enjoy after the wedding. They also connect naturally with the slower, more peaceful side of Ibiza.

Gourmet wedding gifts from ses Salines

Food is a central part of any wedding in Ibiza. Whether the celebration takes place beside the sea, in the countryside or in a stylish restaurant, couples usually want guests to enjoy the island through its flavours. Gourmet wedding favours are a natural extension of that idea.

ANaCleta salt is 100% natural. / Familia Marí Mayans

Salt is one of the most symbolic gifts you can give in Ibiza. It is part of the island’s landscape, history and cuisine. ANaCleta Sal de Ibiza and ANaCleta Flor de Sal, from Familia Marí Mayans Gourmet, come from the heart of the Ses Salines Natural Park. In a small format, they make elegant, practical and meaningful wedding favours. Guests can take them home, use them in their own kitchens and remember the wedding each time they add a touch of Mediterranean flavour to a dish.

SAL de IBIZA for stylish destination weddings

SAL de IBIZA is another excellent choice for couples looking for premium wedding favours with a strong visual identity. Its natural sea salt, associated with Mediterranean cuisine and refined design, fits perfectly with stylish Ibiza weddings. Small salts, seasonings, snacks or gourmet combinations with nuts can be adapted to different wedding styles, from bohemian beach celebrations to more polished villa receptions.

This type of gift works particularly well when presentation matters. Its clean, recognisable look makes it suitable for place settings, welcome bags, farewell tables or curated gift boxes. It is simple, but it feels considered.

Fluxà Ibiza: for couples who want authentic flavour

Fluxà Ibiza offers another attractive line of local products for couples who want their wedding gifts to feel rooted in the island. Its selection includes hierbas ibicencas, artisan allioli, salts and jams. A small pack of allioli is perfect for food-loving guests. A bottle of hierbas ibicencas adds a festive touch. A set of salts is practical and elegant.

Fluxà aioli pack. / Fluxà

Chilli jam is ideal for couples who want a wedding favour with a surprising twist. Sweet, spicy and different, it pairs well with cheese, meat and appetisers, and gives guests something they will genuinely want to try at home.

Ibiza wedding welcome bags for guests arriving on the island

When planning a wedding in Ibiza, many couples also prepare welcome bags for guests staying on the island for several days. This is one of the best ways to make visitors feel looked after from the moment they arrive. A welcome bag can include sea salt, nuts, sweets, infusions, a small bottle of hierbas ibicencas, local chocolate or a note with practical information about the wedding weekend.

Welcome bags are especially useful for international guests. They set the tone before the ceremony and help turn the wedding into a full Ibiza experience. They can be placed in hotel rooms, handed out at a pre-wedding dinner or prepared for guests arriving at a villa or agrotourism hotel.

Frutos Secos Ibiza for practical gourmet favours

Frutos Secos Ibiza, a family company founded in Sant Rafel in 1978, offers products that are easy to include in both wedding favours and welcome bags. Nuts with Sal de Ibiza, such as peanuts, cashews or almonds, are practical, tasty and simple to present in small bags, boxes or baskets. They are suitable for many types of guests and work particularly well for outdoor weddings, pre-wedding gatherings and informal celebrations.

These products are also easy to combine with other local details. A small bag of nuts, a jar of salt and a miniature bottle of hierbas ibicencas can create a compact gift with a strong Ibiza identity.

Some of the carob chocolates made at Frutos Secos Ibiza. / Frutos Secos Ibiza

Carob chocolate for a sweet Ibizan touch

For something sweeter, chocolates made with carob are a distinctive Ibiza gift. Carob is part of the island’s countryside, and when combined with chocolate, almonds, hierbas ibicencas or carob liqueur, it becomes a wedding favour with both tradition and a modern gourmet touch. It is a strong option for couples who want a detail that feels local but still elegant.

Sweet wedding favours are often among the most popular because they are easy to enjoy immediately or save for later. When they also include a local ingredient, they become more memorable.

Oh My Sweets! for colourful wedding corners

Oh My Sweets! brings colour and fun to Ibiza weddings, especially for celebrations with children, dessert tables or late-night sweet corners. Its premium sweets, including classic, vegan and gluten-free options, can be adapted to different guests and dietary needs. They are also a good choice for communions, baptisms and family events, but they fit especially well into relaxed weddings where the couple wants a playful detail.

A sweet corner can also become part of the wedding decoration. With the right presentation, sweets can add colour, movement and a more informal atmosphere to the celebration.

Children’s gifts for family friendly Ibiza weddings

Children should also be considered when organising a destination wedding in Ibiza. Barco de Papel offers a beautiful alternative to edible gifts, with books, stories, educational games, crafts and creative materials. These details can be included in children’s baskets, placed at kids’ tables or given as part of a family welcome pack.

Barco de Papel offers a multitude of gift options for the little ones. / Barco de Papel

For weddings with many young guests, these ideas add thoughtfulness and help create a more comfortable experience for parents too. A child who is entertained during the celebration allows the whole family to enjoy the day more easily.

How to choose the right Ibiza wedding favour

The best wedding favours in Ibiza are not necessarily the most expensive. They are the ones that feel connected to the couple, the celebration and the island. A beach wedding may call for natural textures, sea salt and light packaging. A countryside wedding in a finca may suit herbs, infusions, allioli and rustic baskets. A luxury villa wedding may need premium gourmet packs with a clean, elegant presentation. A bohemian celebration may combine sweets, local salts, mini liqueurs and handmade details.

Practicality is important too. Ibiza weddings often take place in warm weather, so gifts should be easy to transport, resistant to heat where possible and simple for guests to pack in their luggage. Small formats usually work best, especially for international guests flying home after the wedding weekend.

Small details that complete the experience

Choosing local wedding favours is also a way to make the celebration feel more personal. Couples who get married in Ibiza often want the island to be part of every detail: the ceremony setting, the menu, the music, the decoration and the farewell gift. Hierbas ibicencas from Familia Marí Mayans or Fluxà, ANaCleta salts, IBIZEN infusions, artisan allioli, chilli jam, nuts with Sal de Ibiza, sweets from Oh My Sweets!, carob chocolates and creative gifts from Barco de Papel all help tell that story.

Long after the ceremony, the speeches and the last dance, these gifts continue the experience. They give every guest a reason to remember the wedding not only as a beautiful event, but as a true Ibiza moment. For couples planning to get married in Ibiza, that is exactly what a wedding favour should do: turn a small detail into a lasting memory of the island.