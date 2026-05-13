Why protecting the native Ibizan wall lizard from invasive snakes is crucial

If you have ever wandered through the stunning landscapes of Ibiza, you might have noticed a small, vibrant reptile darting between rocks or basking in the sun. This is the Ibizan wall lizard (Podarcis pityusensis), known in Ibiza’s language as ‘sargantana', an endemic species found only on Ibiza, Formentera, and the surrounding islets.

More than just a unique feature of the island’s biodiversity, this lizard is also an important symbol of Ibiza, appearing on t-shirts, stickers, mugs, and all kinds of souvenirs. Its presence in both nature and culture highlights its significance, making its conservation all the more vital. However, in recent years, the survival of this native species has come under serious threat. The culprit? Invasive snakes that were unintentionally introduced to the island. But why is it so crucial to protect the Ibizan wall lizard from these reptiles? Here is everything you need to know.

A unique species at risk

The Ibizan wall lizard is endemic to the Pitiusas, which means it cannot be found anywhere else in the world. It has adapted over thousands of years to the island’s conditions, developing different colour variations depending on its habitat. In Formentera, for example, lizards are often bright green or turquoise, while in Ibiza they can have more earthy tones. Their distinct evolutionary path makes them an irreplaceable part of the island’s ecosystem.

With the introduction of invasive snakes, particularly the horseshoe whip snake (Hemorrhois hippocrepis) and the ladder snake (Rhinechis scalaris), the lizard population has been rapidly declining. These snakes, which have no natural predators in Ibiza, have been feasting on the native lizards and disrupting the delicate balance of the island’s wildlife.

The impact of snakes on Ibiza’s ecosystem

The arrival of snakes in Ibiza has caused a serious ecological imbalance. Before their introduction, the island’s food chain did not include such predators, meaning the local wildlife was not prepared to deal with them. As a result, the Ibizan wall lizard, which once thrived in abundance, is now struggling to survive.

A specimen of the Formentera lizard. / Jordi Serapio

Lizards play a crucial role in controlling insect populations and spreading seeds of native plants. Without them, Ibiza’s flora and fauna could experience unpredictable consequences. If their numbers continue to decline, the island may see an increase in certain insect species, which could lead to further disruptions in the natural environment.

How did snakes arrive in Ibiza?

Unlike Ibiza’s native wildlife, snakes are not a natural part of the island’s ecosystem. Their arrival is linked to human activity, particularly the importation of olive trees. Many of these trees, which were brought to Ibiza for landscaping projects, carried snake eggs hidden within their roots. Over time, these eggs hatched, and the snake population began to spread unchecked.

With no natural predators to keep their numbers under control, these snakes have multiplied rapidly, creating a major threat to the Ibizan wall lizard. Today, they can be found in various parts of the island, especially in rural and forested areas, where they continue to hunt and reduce the native lizard population.

Sargantana photographed in sa Conillera. / CAT

A cultural symbol worth protecting

Beyond its ecological role, the Ibizan wall lizard is deeply embedded in local culture and identity. Its image is featured on countless souvenirs, from keychains to artworks, as a representation of the island’s vibrant wildlife. The lizard’s importance extends beyond biology—it is a symbol of Ibiza itself.

Losing this iconic species would not only be an ecological disaster but also a cultural loss. Visitors who come to Ibiza expecting to see these distinctive lizards may instead find an island where they have disappeared, replaced by an invasive species that does not belong.

What can be done to help?

The good news is that efforts are being made to control the snake population and protect the lizards. Local organisations, alongside the Balearic government, have been implementing snake capture campaigns, particularly in areas where the invasion is more severe. Special traps have been placed in snake-prone zones, helping to reduce their numbers and limit their spread.

As a visitor, you can also play a role in protecting Ibiza’s native species. Here are a few ways to help:

Support conservation efforts – If you see a snake, report it to the local authorities so they can safely remove it.

– If you see a snake, report it to the local authorities so they can safely remove it. Be mindful of nature – Avoid disturbing natural habitats where lizards live, and do not attempt to introduce any non-native species to the island.

– Avoid disturbing natural habitats where lizards live, and do not attempt to introduce any non-native species to the island. Raise awareness – Share information about the threat to the Ibizan wall lizard with fellow travellers, encouraging them to respect and protect the local environment.

Two specimens of the pitiusa sargantana. / CAIB

A future without the Ibizan wall lizard?

If no action is taken, the Ibizan wall lizard could eventually disappear from the island’s landscapes. This would mean losing not only a key part of the ecosystem but also an icon of Ibiza’s natural and cultural heritage. Protecting this species is about more than just saving a lizard—it is about preserving the island’s unique identity for future generations to appreciate.

So, next time you see an Ibizan wall lizard scurrying along a rock or posing for a photo, remember: it is more than just a reptile. It is a vital part of Ibiza’s story, one that deserves to be protected at all costs.