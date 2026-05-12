The world’s most expensive restaurant opens on this date in Ibiza

Sublimotion Ibiza now has an opening date for this season. The restaurant known as the most expensive in the world will open on 1 June at The Site, inside Bless Hotel Ibiza, where it will operate continuously until 30 September.

The project, described as the world’s first gastronomic performance, combines haute cuisine, technology, spectacle, staging and an immersive experience designed for a very small group of diners. Every night, Sublimotion has a single table with capacity for 12 people per sitting, making the dinner an exclusive proposal within Ibiza’s gastronomic offering, according to the property.

The experience is led by chef Paco Roncero, who holds two Michelin stars, and is built around a 10-course tasting menu paired with premium drinks. The proposal is not limited to gastronomy alone: during the dinner, guests become part of a sensory show in which technology and creativity transform each dish into a scene.

The price of dining at Sublimotion

The price per diner is 1,650 euros, including taxes. Reservations can be made either by individual seat or for the full table. Children aged 10 and over may also attend if accompanied.

The evening begins with a welcome cocktail at 8.30pm, and guests are asked to be punctual. Dinner will always begin at 9pm and will last approximately two and a half hours. The organisers remind guests that the experience must begin at the scheduled time.

Todas las imágenes del restaurante Sublimotion / M. Torres

People with allergies or dietary restrictions must state this when making their reservation. For corporate events, special celebrations or company dinners, Sublimotion Ibiza has made the contact booking@sublimotionibiza.com available.

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With its reopening on 1 June, Sublimotion once again places Ibiza on the international map of experiential fine dining, with a proposal that combines luxury, technology and signature cuisine in one of the island’s most exclusive hotel settings.