Four major Chinois openings in Ibiza: Defected, The Masquerade, La Troya and Echoes of Tomorrow

After a high-voltage April, marked by IMS week and a vibrant three-day opening weekend, Chinois Ibiza is not slowing down. The club has announced four residency openings for May that promise to set the rhythm of the season in Ibiza: Defected, Claptone’s The Masquerade, La Troya and Major League DJz’s Echoes of Tomorrow.

“True to its identity as one of the venues most attuned to musical diversity, community and inclusivity on the White Isle’s nightlife scene, Chinois is once again putting the focus on the dancefloor”, the club says. Under the spirit of The Temple of Sound, it brings together classic house, new global currents, Ibizan theatricality and Afro-electronic sounds in a programme that points to one of the busiest months in its calendar.

Chinois has become known for its community-focused atmosphere and diverse programming. / Natalia Cruz

Defected opens the month with top-level house

On Thursday, 7 May, Chinois welcomed the opening of Defected, one of the most talked-about moves of the season on the island. The residency, which will run for 23 weeks, arrives with a proposal that combines the history, present and future of house.

For its first night, the line-up brought together Dennis Ferrer, Eliza Rose, Honey Luv, Manu Gonzalez, Olive F and Sam Divine. It was a statement of intent that connects pioneers of the genre with figures from the new generation, while keeping intact the essence of a key brand in international house culture.

Claptone’s The Masquerade takes over Saturdays at Chinois

Saturday, 16 May, will see the arrival of The Masquerade, Claptone’s residency, which returns with its elegant, enigmatic and festive universe. Now established as one of the island’s most recognisable proposals, the party will take place every Saturday at Chinois until 10 October.

The opening will feature Claptone, 2manydjs, Hitty and a B2B from Jason Bye and Andy Baxter. With its own distinctive aesthetic and a strong connection with the crowd, The Masquerade looks set to become once again one of the essential rituals of the Ibizan weekend.

La Troya returns with Todd Terry and a 20-date season

On Saturday, 25 May, Chinois will celebrate the return of La Troya, one of Ibiza’s most emblematic parties and one of its best-known internationally. After a year’s absence, the brand returns to the club with a programme presented as one of the most ambitious in its recent history.

The opening will be headlined by house legend Todd Terry, joined by Oscar Colorado, Lunnas and Rampini. La Troya will roll out its calendar across 20 dates, from 25 May to 5 October, recovering its irreverent, colourful spirit, deeply linked to the island’s nightlife culture.

Archive image of a party at Chinois Ibiza. / NAISTIKK

Major League DJz make history with Echoes of Tomorrow

On Friday, 29 May, Chinois will open a new chapter with Echoes of Tomorrow, the residency by Major League DJz. With this proposal, the club becomes the first venue in Ibiza to host a residency by the South African duo, made up of twins Bandile and Banele Mbere.

After previously setting the Chinois dancefloor alight, Major League DJz return to lead 21 Fridays of the season, until 9 October. On the opening night they will be joined by Kasango and MoBlack, two key names for an opening that reinforces the club’s connection with global sounds and the expansion of Afro house on the international scene.