Deleito lands at Amnesia Ibiza with a recipe that can't be tasted anywhere else

Ibiza is adding a new gastronomic stop this summer for those looking for more than music, parties and unforgettable nights. Deleito, the burger brand driven by Alberto Gras, Rai Recoder and Gerard Moreno, is arriving on the island for the first time with a pop-up at Amnesia Ibiza, one of the most iconic clubs on the national and international nightlife scene. The opening is scheduled for 9 May, coinciding with the Amnesia Opening, and marks the brand’s ninth location.

The concept will be set up in the club’s open-air area with one clear idea: to bring Deleito’s most iconic burgers into a setting where the experience does not end on the dancefloor. In a season shaped by the search for complete plans, the brand’s arrival at Amnesia Ibiza brings together dining, music and lifestyle in one space. It is a direct formula for an audience that wants to enjoy Ibiza’s nightlife from the very first moment, with a recognisable, tasty and easy-to-share food offering.

A collaboration with its own flavour

The main attraction of this partnership will be the Amnesia burger, an exclusive creation available only at this pop-up. The recipe reinterprets one of Deleito’s best-sellers and adapts it to Ibiza’s cosmopolitan spirit. Made with mac and cheese, bacon, pickles and a special cheddar sauce, this burger has been created to appeal to both the local public and the international visitors who turn the island into a global meeting point every summer.

The Amnesia burger also comes with packaging designed especially for the occasion, reinforcing the unique nature of the collaboration. This is not simply about adding a new option to the menu, but about creating a product linked to Amnesia’s visual and experiential universe. A special edition that fits the pace of the club and the informal, urban and recognisable style of Deleito.

The brand’s presence in Ibiza also forms part of a growth strategy connected to leading leisure destinations. After its time in Formigal during the winter, Deleito now makes the leap to one of the strongest summer hotspots. Rai Recoder, co-founder and general manager of the company, describes it as a commitment to being present in some of the country’s most important leisure spaces, with Amnesia as an undisputed reference point on the island.

Burgers to expand the Amnesia experience

The pop-up menu will not be limited to this exclusive recipe. Deleito will also bring some of its best-known burgers to Amnesia Ibiza, including more classic options such as the Wagyu burger. With this, the brand aims to offer a selection that works before, during or after the party, adapting to the rhythm of a night at the club.

For Alberto Gras, co-founder and chef at Deleito, the Amnesia burger represents an innovation also designed to connect with an international audience. The combination of familiar ingredients, creamy texture, a crisp touch and special cheddar sauce makes this recipe a direct, bold option with the potential to become one of the gastronomic surprises of the Opening.

Deleito arrives at Amnesia Ibiza. / Amnesia Ibiza

With this pop-up, Amnesia Ibiza expands its experience beyond music and the dancefloor. The club is adding a dining proposal that brings extra value to the night and responds to an increasingly clear trend: leisure is now enjoyed as a complete experience, with gastronomic proposals becoming as much a part of the memory as the line-up, the atmosphere or the energy of the venue itself.

Deleito’s arrival at Amnesia therefore marks a new meeting point between premium burgers, nightlife and Ibiza identity. An invitation to start the season with an exclusive burger in hand and the pulse of Ibiza sounding all around.