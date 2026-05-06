Conquer Ibiza’s wild coastline with this hiking trail: from Cala Salada to Punta Galera

For hiking enthusiasts, the route through Cala Salada, Punta Galera, and Cala Gració offers an unforgettable journey through rugged terrains, tranquil coves, and panoramic viewpoints. This 12-kilometre circular trail, which starts and ends at Caló des Moro in Sant Antoni, is a challenging yet rewarding experience, showcasing the island’s wild beauty away from its more popular attractions.

Along the way, hikers are treated to pristine beaches, dramatic cliffs, and unique spots that highlight the natural essence of Ibiza.

Mapa de Caló des Moro.

Trail overview

Starting and ending point: Caló des Moro, Sant Antoni

Caló des Moro, Sant Antoni Distance : 12 km

: 12 km Elevation gain : 400 metres

: 400 metres Estimated time : 3–4 hours

: 3–4 hours Difficulty level : High

: High Key highlights :

: Cala Salada (5 km)

Punta Galera (6.5 km)

Cap Negret Viewpoint (9.7 km)

Cala Gracioneta (10.5 km)

Cala Gració (10.7 km)

Aquarium Cap Blanc (near the end)

Starting the hiking route: Caló des Moro

The adventure begins at Caló des Moro, a small cove in the heart of Sant Antoni, where the crystalline waters of the Mediterranean provide the perfect backdrop to prepare for the hike.

The trail quickly leaves behind the hustle and bustle of the town, leading you into Ibiza’s untamed countryside. As you ascend along rocky paths surrounded by fragrant pine forests, you are treated to glimpses of the turquoise sea below, a preview of the wonders to come.

Caló des Moro. / Xescu Prats

Cala Salada: a pristine paradise in Ibiza

Five kilometres into the hike, you will arrive at Cala Salada, one of Ibiza’s most beloved beaches. Renowned for its fine golden sand and clear, shallow waters, this is the perfect spot to take a break and cool off with a swim.

Surrounded by rocky cliffs, Cala Salada has a remote feel, despite its popularity. If you are up for a short detour, nearby Cala Saladeta, a smaller and quieter cove, is equally enchanting.

Both are ideal for a picnic, as their natural beauty creates a serene atmosphere to recharge before continuing the journey.

Cala Salada. / J. A. Riera

Punta Galera: a unique coastal gem

Next, the trail leads you to Punta Galera, a site unlike any other on the island. At the 6.5-kilometre mark, you will find a series of flat, rocky platforms jutting out into the sea. This spot is beloved by locals and travellers seeking a tranquil retreat to sunbathe, meditate, or simply enjoy the ocean views.

The unique geology of Punta Galera, with its layered stones and lack of sandy beaches, makes it a standout location. It is also a favoured destination for those looking to watch the sunset, as the expansive views of the horizon are unparalleled.

Punta Galera. / iStock

Cap Negret viewpoint: a photographer’s dream

As you continue along the hiking trail, the path becomes steeper, but the effort is well worth it when you reach the Cap Negret viewpoint at the 9.7-kilometre mark. From this elevated position, you’ll enjoy sweeping views of the coastline, the shimmering sea, and the dramatic cliffs that define Ibiza’s western edge.

This is an excellent place to pause, take photos, and soak in the natural splendour of the island. The viewpoint is particularly stunning in the late afternoon when the sunlight casts a golden glow over the landscape.

Cala Gracioneta and Cala Gració: charming hidden coves

The final stretch of the hiking route takes you past two small coves, Cala Gracioneta and Cala Gració, located at the 10.5- and 10.7-kilometre marks, respectively.

These intimate beaches are known for their calm, shallow waters, making them ideal for a refreshing dip or a moment of relaxation. Cala Gracioneta, in particular, exudes a cosy charm, with its surrounding pine trees and peaceful vibe.

Cala Gracioneta and cala Gració. / iStock

Despite their proximity to Sant Antoni, these coves retain a sense of seclusion, offering a perfect contrast to the lively energy of the town.

Aquarium Cap Blanc: a unique marine experience

Before completing the loop back to Caló des Moro, consider stopping at the Aquarium Cap Blanc, located near the end of the trail. This fascinating attraction is housed in a natural cave, where you can observe a variety of local marine life, including fish, octopus, and lobsters.

The aquarium also serves as a marine rehabilitation centre, adding an educational and conservation-oriented element to your hiking experience.

Practical tips for this hiking route

Preparation : this route is considered challenging due to its 400-metre elevation gain and rocky terrain. Wear sturdy hiking boots and comfortable clothing suitable for the Mediterranean climate.

: this route is considered challenging due to its 400-metre elevation gain and rocky terrain. Wear sturdy hiking boots and comfortable clothing suitable for the Mediterranean climate. Hydration and snacks : carry plenty of water and snacks, especially during warmer months. There are limited facilities along the trail, so come prepared.

: carry plenty of water and snacks, especially during warmer months. There are limited facilities along the trail, so come prepared. Weather considerations : check the weather forecast before starting this hiking route. Avoid the trail during rainy days, as the paths can become slippery and dangerous.

: check the weather forecast before starting this hiking route. Avoid the trail during rainy days, as the paths can become slippery and dangerous. Start early: to fully enjoy the route and take breaks along the way, begin early in the morning to avoid hiking during the hottest part of the day.

A must-do experience for nature lovers

The Cala Salada, Punta Galera, and Cala Gració hiking route is more than just a walk; it is a journey through the heart of Ibiza’s natural beauty. From the peaceful beaches to the dramatic cliffs and panoramic viewpoints, this trail offers an intimate look at the island’s diverse landscapes.

Whether you are a seasoned hiker or simply seeking a unique way to explore Ibiza, this route promises an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of the island’s wild charm.